Betfair Desktop Transformed: New Sportsbook experience is here!

New Sportsbook experience is live for all customers

Our best ever Betfair Desktop experience

Easier to place and track bets on Sportsbook

Following a successful test period we are ready to roll out our new and improved Sportsbook desktop experience to all our customers.

Over the last two month(s) we have gradually introduced the new Sportsbook to our customers collating feedback as we go.

And having listened to that feedback we make changes. We have added links to the Tote from the racing page and will soon feature starting prices in our racing markets.

We are delighted to share the new desktop experience with all our customers and we are confident you will love what you find with many improvements to enjoy.

What's new on Betfair Rebuild desktop?

Popular Bet Builders and Multiples

These will be based on other customers' bets and can be added to the betslip with one tap.

We will also offer pre-built Bet Builders and Multiples that make it quicker and easier for you to find and place bets if you see an option you like.

Search events and more

The search function has been available on the Betfair Exchange on desktop for years. Now it is coming to the desktop version of the Betfair Sportsbook.

Type in the team or event you're looking for and the most relevant options will appear almost immediately.

Latest promos

The latest and most relevant Betfair promotions will be clearly signposted and you will be able to access them or opt-in without leaving the site. This way you will be getting the most out of Betfair with no interruption to your betting.

My Bets

You will have a single My Bets page containing all your bets and Cash Outs in one place. The new Betfair desktop is more personalised so that you get the individual betting experience that suits you.

Tracking of football bets will be improved, so you can easily follow the number of goals, shots, corners, fouls and more from your My Bets page.

The Best of Mobile on Desktop

We are giving our Betfair Sportsbook desktop customers all the great new features we already offer on mobile.

If you are one of the many Betfair customers who use both desktop and mobile, you will already know about many of the great features you can expect.

Now, when you switch between mobile and desktop it will be simpler than ever and you will not have to change the way you do anything.