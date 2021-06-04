Betfair Cash Out: No more suspensions on match odds markets

Good news for football bettors - Cash Out will no longer be suspended on match odds markets on the Sportsbook.

While there are times when markets have to be suspended for a few seconds, Cash Out will not be suspended no matter what is happening in the match - even during VAR calls or when there is a penalty being taken.

If you have placed a multiple bet, you can now cash out even if one leg is virtually a loser.

Cash Out has been popular ever since its launch as a great way to give you more flexibility with your bets.

No more suspensions means even more scope for making a decisive call to guarantee a profit or cut your losses at any time.

Where is Cash Out No Suspensions available?

It's available on Sportsboook match odds markets for European Elite Football starting with Euro 2020.

It will be available for the new seasons in the English Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Champions League and Europa League.

Where isn't it available?

You may still see Cash Out suspensions if you're using a free bet, if you're betting on markets which don't go in-play - including #OddsOnThat and Odds Boost - or if you're betting on a market other than match odds.

Cash Out will always briefly suspend at the very end of the game, during the bet settlement period, while Betfair are settling out your bet.

The future of Cash Out

We know suspensions can be frustrating so we are working hard to find ways to remove them across other markets.

We will communicate with you about these changes over the next few months.