Betfair Build Ups: Player betting taken to a new level on our all-new feature

Customise your player-based bets like never before on Betfair

Pit players against each other for goals, shots and more

Once again, Betfair are playing different.

Welcome to a new generation of football betting where we give lovers of the beautiful game the chance to take player-based betting to the next level.

Our brilliant new product Build Ups lets you customise player bets like never before.

You can now bet on players to beat each other across a wide range of metrics in the biggest fixtures.

If you want to enhance your options when betting on the biggest matches, you are going to love Build Ups.

Choose to bet on the biggest names from the biggest teams in a head-to-head or even pit players from the same team against each other.

So whether you think a big name striker will dominate his Golden Boot rival or see some value in an unheralded defender, the possibilities are (nearly) endless! Whatever your angle, you can pit your chosen players against each other and bet accordingly. Whichever player has the most wins.

Metrics available to bet on are: goals, assists, shots, shots on target, passes, fouls won and fould committed.

Bettors have been making the most of Build Ups since it was launched on Premier League and Champions League games at the start of 2025. But we reckon many more, who are yet to discover its potential, will want to get in on the magic

Build Ups - rules and more information

Build Ups bets are available 24 hours before kick-off and will not be available in-play.

You can use Build Ups to back players for Goals, Assists, Shots, Shots On Target, Passes, Fouls Won and Fouls Committed and Cards. These must be standalone bets. You cannot currently combine Build Ups into Multiples, Accas, or Bet Builders.

Betfair use Opta Stats as our source of data to settle bets. Opta have the stats on almost everything and have worked successfully with Betfair for several years, providing our tipsters with the facts that they use to inform their picks and giving us the most reliable way to settle bets.

Build Up can be affected by team news so to keep things as simple as possible, if a player in your Build Ups bet doesn't start, your bet will be voided and your money returned back to your wallet.

For more information on Build Ups click here.