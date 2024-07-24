Beat The Drop Is Back: How to play on Betfair

Beat The Drop is back on Betfair

Find out how to play for free or pay to play

Get rules and tips for winning at popular predictions game

Beat The Drop is back on Betfair due to popular demand and we cannot wait to help you start playing the legendary game that gives punters the chance to win big.

You can play on the Betfair App or on Betfair.com.

Plenty of Betfair customers will be experienced players already but, for first timers who are keen to get involved in Beat The Drop, here's how it works.

What is Beat The Drop?

Beat The Drop is a predictions game in which players are asked questions about sports and must answer "Yes" or "No."

Players start with a total prize pot and, for each question, must split their split their pot across "Yes" or "No"

selections.

Here's an example of how to answer the questions:

You are asked: "Will Manchester United beat Everton?" and must split your pot between "Yes" and "No" depending on how confident you are in your answer.

If you think United have a good chance of winning, you might put 70% on "Yes" and 30% on "No".

If United win, you will take forward 70% of your pot to the next question. If United do not win, you will take forward 30% of your pot.

Your winnings are the amount of money left in the prize pot when you have answered 12 questions.

You can start playing Beat The Drop on Betfair at any time. Once you answer a question you have 14 days to answer a second question or the game will reset.

New questions are released each day and players can choose which they want to answer.

Playing Beat The Drop for free on Betfair

There are two versions of the free to play Beat The Drop on Betfair.

In the first version, players are given a total prize pot of £100 and answer 12 questions.

In the second version, the total prize pot is £1,000 but the 12 questions are more difficult.

Playing paid for Beat The Drop on Betfair

The paid for version of Beat The Drop on Betfair is open to all.

As with the free version, players answer 12 questions and win the amount that is left in the prize pot at the end.

The total prize pot is up to the player and can be anywhere between £2 and £50.

Tips for playing Beat The Drop on Betfair

There is an element of luck involved in Beat The Drop, as in there is in any game, but these tips aim to help you improve your chances of winning more money by playing on Betfair.

Stick to what you know - Answer questions on your favourite sports and expand your knowledge by reading Betting.Betfair's writers on football, horse racing, golf and much more.

Avoid 50/50 Splits - It's tempting to go 50/50 on every question but if you keep halving your pot your winnings will be a matter of pence and not pounds.

Check Out The Odds - Can't decide how to answer a question? Then see what the Betfair odds say. If, for example, a horse is a short price to win a race then it may be worth pushing 80% or more of your pot onto it for a win.

Calculate Percentages - Split your picks into: Unknown (50/50), Possible (60/40), Probable (70/30), and Certain (80/20 or greater). If you're confident both teams will score in a football match, do a Certain Split at 80/20 and plan to carry 80% of your pot through to the next question.

Don't Be Afraid To Hedge - Don't be afraid to hedge your bets and throw a little more on the pile you don't think will win. In sacrificing profit potential you're reducing the blow if your main choice loses.

