Betfair Exchange March Newsletter: Football player bets trial to begin this month
Read March's Betfair Exchange Newsletter to find out how we will be trialing enhanced player props bets and no delays on passive football bets...
More opportunities to back players before line-ups
More markets for shots and saves
Testing no delays on passive bets in football
Player props markets have grown significantly across the industry in recent years with the availability of data and rise of fantasy sports games. That's why player performance has become a key market in the betting ecosystem.
Insight has shown us that the release and handling of team news prior to kick-off can have a significant impact on betting behaviour. Many are less inclined to put up prices until the line-up is announced and customers don't want to risk backing a player who may end up on the bench.
Sportsbooks can offer incentives like "super sub" which isn't possible on the Betfair Exchange. To overcome this, we will be running an experiment to test whether liquidity improves if we void bets on non-starters when team news breaks.
The trial will run for First Goalscorer and Player To Score on English Premier League matches from 8 March to 1 June. If successful, we'll look to roll this out across all player props markets. A full list of player props including 2024 numbers can be found below.
Voiding Non-Starters
As soon as team news is released we will void non-starters across first and anytime goalscorer markets
If successful, we will bring all other player markets in line with this rule
What else are we planning for Betfair Exchange props bets?
Goalkeeper Saves - following this market's success on the Sportsbook, we plan to roll out on top tier matches on the Exchange from 8 March. "Goalkeeper Saves" ranks ahead of "Match Shots" and "Player Assist" markets on sportsbooks singles for the English Premier League, two markets which are already offered on the Exchange.
Goalkeeper Saves
"Goalkeeper to make 3 or more saves" and "Goalkeeper to make 4 or more saves" markets across all top tier competitions.
Option to extend number of selections depending on initial success.
We're particularly keen to hear from you if you have any other ideas that we should consider to grow these markets.
Player props, cards, corners & shots data - 2024
|
Props Market
|
Sum of Matched Volume
|
Sum of Market Count
|
Player First Goalscorer
|
£10,020,648
|
2,935
|
Player To Score
|
£10,411,253
|
3,033
|
Player Shots on Target 1 or More
|
£4,318,888
|
623
|
Player Shown a Card
|
£3,194,617
|
2,159
|
Player To Score 2 Goals or More
|
£1,645,787
|
2,491
|
Player To Score a Hat-trick?
|
£496,744
|
2,115
|
Player Shots on Target 2 or More
|
£1,053,796
|
624
|
Player To Commit 1 Or More Fouls
|
£1,079,579
|
583
|
Player Anytime Assist
|
£243,061
|
595
|
Player To Commit 2 Or More Fouls
|
£658,523
|
578
|
Player Shots on Target 3 or More
|
£145,677
|
593
|
Grand Total
|
£33,268,574
|
16,329
|
Cards, Corners & Match Shots
|
Sum of Matched Volume
|
Sum of Market Count
|
Corners Over/Under 10.5
|
£2,613,616
|
2,687
|
Corners Over/Under 8.5
|
£2,738,318
|
2,858
|
Corners Number
|
£1,068,934
|
2,680
|
Player To Commit 1 Or More Fouls
|
£1,079,579
|
583
|
Cards Over/Under 3.5
|
£1,343,019
|
585
|
Cards Over/Under 2.5
|
£718,676
|
557
|
Match Shots
|
£596,407
|
600
|
Match Shots On Target
|
£413,738
|
492
|
Grand Total
|
£10,572,287
|
£11,042
New Betfair Exchange App to Launch in 2025
Later this year we expect to have the brand new Exchange app ready (sneak peak of beta below). This will give us far more freedom to be creative with the way we offer markets. For example, we could offer coupon views for props. Or limit the number of selections offered depending on the time of day.
We're also exploring a new Asian Corners line product that would be similar to Asian Goal lines.
Betfair Pie
In other news, we'd like to invite you to try out a new Beta product called Betfair Pie! You can try it at www.BetfairPie.com via mobile web browser. Customers can build a football trading portfolio on Betfair easily with our intuitive interface.
Utilise the pie chart feature to allocate your stake across various selections. Enable auto-cashouts to automatically manage your trades. Track the performance of both live and historical pies.
We know that Player Props are a key component of creative bets which dominate Sportsbook activity. On the Exchange, the (historically) late arriving liquidity means we cannot offer it straight away. If the above changes get us to a place where early liquidity improves, we will look to add it.
Key features:
If you wish to try Betfair Pie with real funds, go to My Account and turn off test mode within the settings.
Now read Betting.Betfair for the latest news, previews and tips
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.