Betfair Exchange March Newsletter: Football player bets trial to begin this month

Player props markets have grown significantly across the industry in recent years with the availability of data and rise of fantasy sports games. That's why player performance has become a key market in the betting ecosystem.

Insight has shown us that the release and handling of team news prior to kick-off can have a significant impact on betting behaviour. Many are less inclined to put up prices until the line-up is announced and customers don't want to risk backing a player who may end up on the bench.

Sportsbooks can offer incentives like "super sub" which isn't possible on the Betfair Exchange. To overcome this, we will be running an experiment to test whether liquidity improves if we void bets on non-starters when team news breaks.

The trial will run for First Goalscorer and Player To Score on English Premier League matches from 8 March to 1 June. If successful, we'll look to roll this out across all player props markets. A full list of player props including 2024 numbers can be found below.

Voiding Non-Starters As soon as team news is released we will void non-starters across first and anytime goalscorer markets If successful, we will bring all other player markets in line with this rule

What else are we planning for Betfair Exchange props bets?

Goalkeeper Saves - following this market's success on the Sportsbook, we plan to roll out on top tier matches on the Exchange from 8 March. "Goalkeeper Saves" ranks ahead of "Match Shots" and "Player Assist" markets on sportsbooks singles for the English Premier League, two markets which are already offered on the Exchange.

Goalkeeper Saves "Goalkeeper to make 3 or more saves" and "Goalkeeper to make 4 or more saves" markets across all top tier competitions. Option to extend number of selections depending on initial success.

We're particularly keen to hear from you if you have any other ideas that we should consider to grow these markets.

Player props, cards, corners & shots data - 2024

Props Market Sum of Matched Volume Sum of Market Count Player First Goalscorer £10,020,648 2,935 Player To Score £10,411,253 3,033 Player Shots on Target 1 or More £4,318,888 623 Player Shown a Card £3,194,617 2,159 Player To Score 2 Goals or More £1,645,787 2,491 Player To Score a Hat-trick? £496,744 2,115 Player Shots on Target 2 or More £1,053,796 624 Player To Commit 1 Or More Fouls £1,079,579 583 Player Anytime Assist £243,061 595 Player To Commit 2 Or More Fouls £658,523 578 Player Shots on Target 3 or More £145,677 593 Grand Total £33,268,574 16,329

Cards, Corners & Match Shots Sum of Matched Volume Sum of Market Count Corners Over/Under 10.5 £2,613,616 2,687 Corners Over/Under 8.5 £2,738,318 2,858 Corners Number £1,068,934 2,680 Player To Commit 1 Or More Fouls £1,079,579 583 Cards Over/Under 3.5 £1,343,019 585 Cards Over/Under 2.5 £718,676 557 Match Shots £596,407 600 Match Shots On Target £413,738 492 Grand Total £10,572,287 £11,042

New Betfair Exchange App to Launch in 2025

Later this year we expect to have the brand new Exchange app ready (sneak peak of beta below). This will give us far more freedom to be creative with the way we offer markets. For example, we could offer coupon views for props. Or limit the number of selections offered depending on the time of day.

We're also exploring a new Asian Corners line product that would be similar to Asian Goal lines.

Betfair Pie

In other news, we'd like to invite you to try out a new Beta product called Betfair Pie! You can try it at www.BetfairPie.com via mobile web browser. Customers can build a football trading portfolio on Betfair easily with our intuitive interface.

Utilise the pie chart feature to allocate your stake across various selections. Enable auto-cashouts to automatically manage your trades. Track the performance of both live and historical pies.

We know that Player Props are a key component of creative bets which dominate Sportsbook activity. On the Exchange, the (historically) late arriving liquidity means we cannot offer it straight away. If the above changes get us to a place where early liquidity improves, we will look to add it.

Key features:

9675 9674/1 ,"469777803":"left","469777804":"o","469777815":"multilevel"}" aria-setsize="-1" data-aria-posinset="1" data-aria-level="1"> Test mode (enabled by default) - simulates functionality with no real funds.

9675 9674/1 ,"469777803":"left","469777804":"o","469777815":"multilevel"}" aria-setsize="-1" data-aria-posinset="2" data-aria-level="1"> Dynamic Pie Cashout Value.

9675 9674/1 ,"469777803":"left","469777804":"o","469777815":"multilevel"}" aria-setsize="-1" data-aria-posinset="3" data-aria-level="1"> Manual and Auto Cashout at Pie & selection levels.

9675 9674/1 ,"469777803":"left","469777804":"o","469777815":"multilevel"}" aria-setsize="-1" data-aria-posinset="4" data-aria-level="1"> Monitor Pie & Selection P&L graphs during the game and after settlement.

9675 9674/1 ,"469777803":"left","469777804":"o","469777815":"multilevel"}" aria-setsize="-1" data-aria-posinset="5" data-aria-level="1"> Automatic or customer pie naming.

9675 9674/1 ,"469777803":"left","469777804":"o","469777815":"multilevel"}" aria-setsize="-1" data-aria-posinset="6" data-aria-level="1"> Toggleable helper tips .

9675 9674/1 ,"469777803":"left","469777804":"o","469777815":"multilevel"}" aria-setsize="-1" data-aria-posinset="7" data-aria-level="1"> Light & Dark mode display options.

If you wish to try Betfair Pie with real funds, go to My Account and turn off test mode within the settings.