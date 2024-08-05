Paris Olympics 2024: Back 66/1 shot in Women's Discuss throw

Joe Clarke ( 11/10 2.11 ) can profit from his powerful starts in Kayak Cross

Great Britain can continue improvement in Women's Cycling Team Sprint

Youth may not be the answer in Men's Sport Climbing

Evens France have edge in Mixed Triathlon

Warholm better value than odds-on track and field chances

Back 11/10 2.11 Joe Clarke to profit from powerful starts

If only to experience the unbridled joy of watching kayakers being tipped into the water by a demented machine, like ingredients in a factory production line, make sure to tune into the competition for gold in the Men's Kayak Cross, where Team GB's Joe Clarke (11/102.11) is the strong favourite.

Not selected for Tokyo 2020, Clarke was Olympic champion in Rio 2016 in the K1 class, but has found dominance in the KX, where he has won the last three World Championships and the 2023 World Cup. His strength is his blistering start, and it's hard to see rival Boris Neveu (FRANCE) (9/43.25) and his other rivals overcoming Clarke.

Given the calamitous nature of the sport, Clarke is no certainty, but he's a good bet at those odds.

GB's Women's Sprint team can overcome dominant Germans

Germany (6/52.20) have been the dominant force in the Women's Track Cycling Team Sprint, winning eight of the 17 World Championships since the event's inception in 2007, and winning all of them since the format changed to include three cyclists in each team from 2021.

There is a sense, though, that Great Britain (11/82.38) are creeping closer to the Germans, with only seven hundredths of a second splitting the teams at the 2023 World Championships in Glasgow.

The youth of GB's team is favoured, who can improve again to tip Germany of its perch.

Schubert's climbing experience will tell against youthful brilliance

The climbing world has been wowed by the emergence of 17-year-old Sorato Anraku (JAPAN) (11/102.11), who burst onto the scene to become the first climber to win the lead and bouldering disciplines at the World Cup in the same season, his debut season.

Anraku is joined by Toby Roberts (GB) (9/25.50), another teenager, in the Men's Combined Competition, to set up the sense that this gold will come down to a battle between youth and experience. Roberts has won four times on the World Cup tour, and is in with a shout of gold.

Experience may well win the day, though, and the market looks shaped by hype rather than wisdom. Both youngsters missed out on medals at the 2023 World Championships, and veteran Jakob Schubert (AUSTRIA) (7/24.50) - who won there - can take Olympic gold.

Team GB and France neck-and-neck in Mixed Triathlon

Totalling up the best times from the individual triathlon results, France (1/12.00) take an advantage into the Mixed Team Triathlon, and they will be hoping their star, Cassandre Beaugrand, is able to anchor them to another gold.

Great Britain (7/42.75) should run (and swim and bike) them close. GB were the winners of the inaugural event in Tokyo, where Alex Yee anchored the team to gold.

Perhaps crucially, at this Olympics the order of competitors has changed, though, seeing the women take the final leg. This will give GB's Beth Potter another shot at Beaugrand.

Duplantis long odds-on to win Pole Vault

Given how technical the event is, it's crazy that Armand Duplantis (SWEDEN) (1/401.03) is such short odds in the Pole Vault. Fun fact for you: at the last nine Olympics, the best vaulter going into the competition only won gold three times; and at the World Championships, only four out of the last nine went on to win.

Okay, so Duplantis won Olympic gold in Tokyo, and has taken the last two World Championships, but anyone planning to bet their mortgage on a repeat here would be brave.

Kipyegon should justify favouritism in Women's 5,000m

A better banker might be Faith Kipyegon (KENYA) (1/51.20), who qualified comfortably for the final of the Women's 5,000m. That heat was only Kipyegon's second 5,000m of the season - the first being her win in the Kenyan trials in June - but given she set the world record a year ago, and that we know from her new 1,500m world record in July on this track that she is in flying form, she should easily have the measure of Sifan Hassan (NETHERLANDS) (4/15.00), who is attempting a 5,000m-10,000m-Marathon treble at these Olympics.

Back Steinacker at 66/1 67.00 for Women's Discus shock

Those looking for a nail-biting odds-on treble might add Valarie Allman (USA) (1/121.08) to Duplantis and Kipyegon. Allman is the reigning Olympic Champion in the Women's Discus, holds five of the sixth best throws in the world this season, and (when discounting all those athletes from the former Eastern Bloc of the 1980s of whom there may have been questions regarding the purity of their performances) has the second best throw of all time. There is a lot of pressure at major championships, though, which often takes its toll on field athletes, and Allman did not win gold at either of the last two World Championships.

A speculative interest in Marike Steinacker (GERMANY) (66/167.00), therefore, is recommended. Of those competing in the final, she is the third best this season, and if Allman falters, those odds will look very generous.

Warholm's technique can tell in Men's 400m Hurdles

One of the most anticipated contests of the track programme at this Olympics gets underway on Monday, with Rai Benjamin (USA) (5/61.84), Karsten Warholm (NORWAY) (7/52.40) and Alison Dos Santos (BRAZIL) (10/34.33) clashing in the Men's 400m Hurdles.

Olympic and multiple World Champion Warholm has been the dominant force in the event, but this season Benjamin - usually the silver to Warholm's gold - has started to get the upper hand, beating Warholm at the Monaco Diamond League and claiming three of the four fastest times this season.

At the odds, though, Warholm is just favoured. He's technically more adept, and in the cauldron of the Olympics Games, with three rounds to navigate and intense pressure focused on the final, that might make the difference.

