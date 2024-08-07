Paris Olympics 2024 Tips: Back 90/1 Rose for Wednesday shock

Djamel Sedjati strong favourite for Men's 800m

Back Sedjati at 5/6 1.84 to justify Men's 800m favouritism

Heats of the Men's 800m get underway on Wednesday, and Algeria's Djamel Sedjati 5/61.84 is hard to oppose. He has been as dominant this season as his female equivalent, Keeley Hodgkinson, winning all his five races and recording the two fastest times of the season by any athlete.

His biggest rival is likely to be Emmanuel Wanyonyi (Kenya) 3/14.00, who finished just behind Sedjati at the Paris Diamond League and may have fared better if adopting slightly less aggressive tactics.

Gabriel Tual (France) 8/19.00 has an outside chance of disrupting the market leaders if finding a boost from the home crowd.

Recommended Bet Back Djamel Sedjati in Men's 800m SBK 5/6

Support youth in Women's 100m Hurdles

One of the more controversial events kicks-off Wednesday, with 100m Hurdles world record holder and 2022 World Champion Tobi Amusan (Nigeria) 7/18.00 only cleared to run by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in late June after disagreements around alleged missed doping tests. With little form to go on, Amusan is probably best avoided, but it does further complicate what was already an open contest.

France will be hoping for a gold from their European Champion, Cyrena Sambe-Mayela 3/14.00, and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (Puerto Rico) 3/14.00 cannot be discounted. Camacho-Quinn is consistency personified in major championships, although her lack of a fast time this year is a concern.

This is likely an event where siding with an up-and-coming talent is the way forward. The 24-year-old Masai Russell (USA) 7/24.50 ran the fastest time in the world this year when winning the US Trials, and she can get the better of 22-year-old Ackera Nugent (Jamaica) 9/25.50, who came out of nowhere to win the Jamaican trials.

Recommended Bet Back Masai Russell in Women's 100m Hurdles SBK 7/2

Trust El Bakkali's racecraft in Men's 3,000m Steeplechase

One of the most anticipated clashes of the Olympic track programme comes in the Men's 3,000m Steeplechase, where world record holder Lamecha Girma (Ethiopia) 1/12.00 takes on Olympic and twice World Champion Soufiane El Bakkali (Morocca) 11/102.11. Both cruised through their heats and it's hard to see another athlete running them close in the final.

That heat was only the second time El Bakkali has run this season - the first being an easy win at the Marrakech Diamond League - and he is favoured on the basis of his racecraft. He holds an 8-2 head-to-head record over Girma and, crucially, has always got the better of his rival when it has mattered at major championships. Girma is the proud owner of five silver medals.

Recommended Bet Back Soufiane El Bakkali in Men's 3,000m Steeplechase SBK 11/10

Caudery was unable to jump over Moon

Nina Kennedy (Australia) 1/21.50 famously shared gold with rival Katie Moon (USA) 9/25.50 at last year's World Championships, and with the absence of Team GB's Molly Caudery - who failed to qualify for the final - Kennedy has adopted the mantle of favouritism.

The event looks very open, though, and the short odds are to be avoided. Angelica Moser (Switzerland) 4/15.00 matched the height of Kennedy when second at the Monaco Diamond League, and a host of athletes are within a few centimetres of Kennedy's best this year.

At the odds, Olympic and twice World Champion Katie Moon is the choice.

Recommended Bet Back Katie Moon in Women's Pole Vault SBK 9/2

Mykolas Alenka (Lithuania) 4/91.44 has thrown three metres further than any of his rivals this year when setting a new world record in Ramona in April, and the general consensus seems to be that the 21-year-old is now set to dominate the event. It's worth noting, though, that his world record throw also bettered anything else Alenka has managed by more than three metres, and that he has yet to win a major championship at the world level. Alenka is perhaps the most likely winner in Paris, but those odds are poor value.

By contrast, Kristjan Ceh (Slovenia) 4/15.00 and Daniel Stahl (Sweden) (15/28.50) are consistent championship performers, and will force Alenka to produce something special if he wants to take gold.

Preference, though, is a speculative bet on Alex Rose (Samoa) 90/191.00. Thirty-two-year-old Rose - a dual citizen of Samoa and the US - has improved his personal best by five metres in the last two seasons, and is now capable of a throw that can win a major championship.

Recommended Bet Back Alex Rose in Men's Discus SBK 90/1

Veteran Andy Macdonald aims to relive 1990s

On the subject of more experienced athletes with dual citizenship, one of the stories of the Olympic Games surrounds Team GB's Andy Macdonald 80/181.00 in the Men's Skateboarding Park Competition. The 51-year-old is a legend of the sport, having won eight X Games gold medals in the 1990s. Switching from representing the US to GB in 2022 in an attempt to make these Olympics, he has a child older than many of his new teammates.

Whether he can upset the likes of favourite Tate Carew (USA) 7/24.50 remains to be seen, but the contest is an open one.

Team GB aim to continue gold rush in Team Pursuits

After Team GB's women got off to a gold-medal start in the Team Sprint, it's unsurprising to see them as favourites for the Team Pursuit at 7/52.40. After the retirement of the likes of Trott/Kenny and Rowsell, the team went through a period of rebuilding, winning silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, before seeming to regain their dominance at the World Championships in Glasgow last season.

A freak accident to powerhouse Katie Archibald in the run-up to these Olympics will make things difficult for GB, though, and those odds seem a little short.

New Zealand 15/82.88 are the most likely to challenge GB, but preference is for USA 4/15.00, who field their own powerhouse, Kristin Faulkner.

Recommended Bet Back USA in Women's Team Pursuit SBK 4/1

At the time of writing, the market for the Men's Team Pursuit is not yet up, but expect Italy and Denmark to again be prominent when renewing their recent rivalry. Preference, though, is for Team GB, who have been rebuilding a pursuit programme to regain the dominance they once had in the event.

Back GB at any price over 7/52.40.

