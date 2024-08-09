Paris Olympics 2024 Betting: Back 3/1 B-Girl Nicka Breaking banker

Marileidy Paulino looks strong in Women's 400m

Fantastic four to compete for Men's Triple Jump gold

Florian Wellbrock 9/1 10.00 is being overlooked by market in 10km swim

Team GB should win Women's Madison in Velodrome

Lithuania can claim gold in Breaking

Paulino looks secure in Women's 400m

Given her dominance in qualifying, it's hard to look past Marileidy Paulino (DOMINICAN REPUBLIC) 2/91.22 in the Women's 400m. Undefeated this season, the silver medallist from Tokyo 2020 and last year's world champion in Budapest looks capable of becoming the first woman to run under 48 seconds since the 1980s.

Her biggest rival may be 2019 world champion Salwa Eid Naser (BAHRAIN) 5/16.00, who returns after a doping suspension. Her semi-final win was impressive given the relative slow times of her buildup races approaching these Olympics after her absence.

The best bet, though, is to support European Champion Natalia Kaczmarek (POLAND) 11/82.38 in the medal market. Those odds look generous for an athlete who won her semi-final authoritatively, and has twice gone under 49 seconds this season.

Recommended Bet Back Natalia Kaczmarek in Women's 400m Medal Market SBK 11/8

Odds deciding factor in competitive Men's Triple Jump

Men's Triple Jump has been dominated in recent seasons by Pedro Pichardo (PORTUGAL) 5/42.25 and Hugues Fabrice Zango (BURKINO FASO) 14/115.00, so it was little surprise to see them both qualify for the final.

What is a surprise are Zango's odds. Winner of the World Championships in Budapest last season, and the World Indoor Championships this March, Zango has won nine of the 10 competitions he has entered this year.

Pichardo has a similarly impressive hit rate in major championships, medalling in all bar one in his senior career, including taking gold at Tokyo 2020.

The strangeness of the market is caused by the emergence of two newbies in the last couple of seasons: Jordan Diaz (SPAIN) 11/82.38 and Jaydon Hibbert (JAMAICA) 11/26.50. Diaz jumped a brilliant 18.18 to snatch the European Championships from Pichardo, and Hibbert - when qualifying - jumped further than anyone at the World Championships last year, but wasn't able to take his place in the final because of injury.

The reality is that any of the four could win this, so the value lies in backing either Zango or Hibbert. Preference is just for Zango, for not cleverer reason than he's the biggest price.

Recommended Bet Back Hugues Fabrice Zango in Men's Triple Jump SBK 14/1

Etiquette out of window in Women's 10,000m

Victorian etiquette guides would likely tell professional athletes that it's rather bad form to break a world record that has ben set up for someone else, but that's exactly what Beatrice Chebet (KENYA) 2/71.29 did when winning the Eugene Diamond League and becoming the first woman to break 29 minutes in the process.

Gudaf Tsegay (ETHIOPIA) 7/18.00 couldn't live with the pace that had been set for her that day, but the 2022 5,000m World Champion, and 2023 10,000m World Champion, will be keen to take her revenge, especially given the rivalry between the two Rift Valley nations.

Given Chebet's win in the 5,000m in Paris, though - a race many thought a near-certain gold medal for Faith Kipyegon - it seems that only fatigue can stop her doing the track long-distance double.

Sifan Hassan (NETHERLANDS) 11/26.50 could spoil the party, but in her attempt to compete in every event at these Olympics, she will likely be running for a medal rather than the win: she wouldn't want to tire herself out ahead of the egg-and-spoon race and tug of war later the same evening.

Assuming the event goes ahead and there are swimmers who are not yet sidelined with water-borne infections from practice sessions in the Seine, Hungary's Kristof Rasovszky 23/103.30 will start as favourite for the Men's Open Water 10km Marathon Swim. Rasovszky was second in last year's World Championships, before bettering that with a victory in Doha in February. Those odds look short, though, in an event that is likely to be closely fought out.

Fresh from his successes in the pool, Daniel Wiffen (IRELAND) 15/28.50 will get a lot of attention in the event, but his relative lack of open-water experience will likely count against him, and regular World Cup competitors Marc-Antoine Olivier (FRANCE) 7/24.50, Logan Fontaine (FRANCE) 9/110.00, and Domenico Acarenza (ITALY) 9/110.00 are probably better value.

The choice, though, is Florian Wellbrock (GERMANY) 9/110.00. He comfortably won the event at the 2023 World Championships, following up on his 2019 world title and Tokyo Olympics success, and looks a huge price.

Recommended Bet Back Florian Wellbrock in Men's 10km Swim SBK 9/1

Team GB should take Women's Madison

One of GB's strongest gold medal chances in these Olympics comes in the Women's Madison in the Velodrome. With the absence of Tokyo winners Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald from the team, new wonder-duo Neah Evans and Elinor Barker look equally imperious and 21/10 is a big price. They won the World Championships in Glasgow last year, and have been hoovering-up at the Nations Cup events of late.

France 4/15.00 keep finishing second to GB in those events, and will be competitive here, as will last year's World Championships runners-up Australia 5/16.00. This should be a Team GB gold, though.

Recommended Bet Back Great Britain in Women's Madison SBK 21/10

Finally, after years of writing about Cycling, Athletics and whatnot, the chance to pontificate with authority about a true area of expertise: Women's Breaking.

With top rocks, down rocks and power moves galore, expect the title to be fought out by India Sardjoe (NETHERLANDS) 9/25.50 and Dominika Banevic (LITHUANIA) 3/14.00.

Representing Heavyhitters and Hustle Kidz crew, Sardjoe burst onto the international scene in 2022, becoming the youngest ever European and World Champion. With a newly-minted Nike sponsorship, she is the chosen global icon that the youth will follow.

Banevic, or B-Girl Nicka, though, is preferred. She took those European and World titles from Sardjoe in 2023 and is the one to beat in Paris.

Recommended Bet Back Dominika Banevic in Women's Breaking SBK 3/1

Now read more Paris 2024 Olympics tips and previews here.