World Darts Championship Final Tips: MvG and Littler to deliver a classic

MvG is 2/1 3.00 to win fourth World title

MvG to put in another sterling display

Luke Littler to hit a nine at 16/1 17.00

Betfair's 180s OddsBoost is worth a look at 9/4 3.25

World Darts Final - Featured OddsBoost

The Ballon d'Art is up for grabs once again as we hit the World Darts Championship final, and Luke Littler leads the way with 64, ahead of both Callan Rydz and Michael Van Gerwen (43 each).

The two finalists have hit a combined 107 180s during this year's tournament, and their accurate arrows form our bespoke boost this evening.

You can now back both players to hit 1+ 180 in each of Sets 1, 2, & 3 at boosted odds of 9/43.25 - up from 6/42.50! Add the selection to your betslip using the button below!

Recommended Bet Back both players to hit 1+ 180 each in each of Sets 1, 2, & 3 (was 6/4) NOW SBK 9/4

At the prices, I prefer MVG

Grand Slam, Premier League and World Series of Darts Finals champion Luke Littler is now 4/111.36 to go one step further than he did at last year's World Championship with Mighty Michael van Gerwen 2/13.00 to get his hands on the Sid Waddell trophy for the first time since 2019.

In what could be a classic, and an extremely close contest, at the odds I just prefer MVG to get to seven sets first.

Recommended Bet Back Michael van Gerwen to win the World Championship SBK 2/1

Vintage MvG

Michael van Gerwen doesn't often head to Alexandra Palace without a major title under his belt but this year he has done. Having taken until September to pick up his first ranking event win of 2024, his form has been unpredictable, indifferent and at times quite startling but this tournament there has been none of that fragility.

For much of the year, he's been as likely to average in the high 80s as he has over a ton but you'd certainly not know that based on what he's done over the last few weeks.

The Green Machine's throw has looked solid, he's brushed some opponents away and shown that he has gears to go through and is able to turn the screw when needed.

Against Callan Rydz in the quarter-finals he produced a level of performance under the utmost pressure that many people weren't sure he had in the tank right now.

His mid-range, clutch finishing against Chris Dobey was exceptional and I'm backing him to again average in excess of 99.5 at 5/61.84.

Recommended Bet Back MvG to average +99.5 SBK 5/6

Littler is loving life

Luke Littler has become just the seventh player in history to make back-to-back World Championship finals, another remarkable achievement in what has been a wonderful whirlwind of a year.

His scoring power has been sensational and even with the level MvG has produced up to this point, he's going to need to be at his scintillating best to live with The Nuke.

I genuinely believe this could be one of the most spectacular finals to grace the Ally Pally stage and with Littler's maximum hitting particularly impressive, I like the look of +36.5 180s at 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back +36.5 180s in the match SBK EVS

Littler looked like he was going to annihilate the record number of nine-darters in a calendar year in 2024 but having agonisingly wired double 12 numerous times, he ended up equalling it with four. He is 16/117.00 to hit one in the final on Friday night. Of course MvG was also on the wrong end of a nine during his last World final, in the greatest leg of all time!

Recommended Bet Back Luke Littler to hit a 9 Dart Finish SBK 16/1

