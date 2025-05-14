Premier League Darts Night 15 Aberdeen Tips: Back The Asp to triumph in Aberdeen

An almighty clash between Aspinall and MvG on Thursday

Will Price show the same urgency now he's qualified?

Humphries and Littler to produce more quality

Reigning Premier League champion Luke Littler has already qualified for finals night along with the player he beat in last year's final, Luke Humphries and 2023 runner-up Gerwyn Price. Now it's down to Michael van Gerwen and The Asp to battle it out for the remaining place.

MvG has won this event more times than anybody else and usually gets his business done early on to avoid such drama. But with no nightly wins to his name in 2025, he finds himself embroiled in a real tussle with Nathan Aspinall who is looking to make finals night for the third time in five attempts.

You can back The Green Machine at 8/131.61 for a top four finish, whilst Aspinall is available at 5/42.25.

Asp to take advantage

The first quarter-final of the evening is arguably the biggest and most significant match of the entire campaign so far.

With just one point separating seven time champion MvG and former Matchplay winner Aspinall, unless Mighty Mike wins the night, the fight will go all the way down to the final week, in Sheffield.

MvG was the only Premier League star present at the Players Championship in Hildesheim earlier this week where he suffered a first round exit on the opening day before deciding to withdraw from PC16 the following day.

He has enjoyed very little success on the floor this year with a quarter of all of his first round losses in Players Championship events since the start of 2018, coming in the first five months of 2025.

His lack of consistency really is astonishing and something that I don't think will change any time soon.

As for The Asp, if he does fail to make it to London, last week's defeat to Luke Littler will be the one that haunts him, that's the one that got away. He should have won it, he squandered opportunities and, for spells, had The Nuke on the ropes.

However, I still think based on what I've seen for both players in the running that The Asp is more likely to qualify and I'm backing him to win this contest at 5/42.25.

Recommended Bet Back Nathan Aspinall SBK 5/4

Gezzy gearing up for The 02

For a player of his quality and ability, the fact that this is only the second time Gerwyn Price has qualified for finals night still blows my mind. His record in this event, on the whole, has been torrid.

At the start of the roadshow, it was highlighted multiple times that he needed a good start in order to ensure his new positive way of viewing the game continued. Even when things have gone wrong, even after averaging 80 in Birmingham, he has stuck to the task and his hard work has paid off.

Unfortunately for Price's opponent in Aberdeen, Stephen Bunting, things couldn't have gone much worse for him and while, he has admirably maintained hope and belief throughout the event, his race is now officially run and he is the first player who mathematically won't have London calling.

Despite only winning six games this season, I'd be tempted to back Bunting to record a rare win here at 6/52.20. Playing for pride and with The Iceman already certain of his place in the top four, maybe we won't see the same urgency from the Welshman and The Bullet might pounce.

Recommended Bet Back Stephen Bunting SBK 6/5

Voltage so near yet so far

You often hear people talking about the Premier League and the importance of winning your quarter-final games, even if you aren't able to build on it and back it up, in order to finish in the top four, but Rob Cross seems to have taken that a little too literally with all of his points amassed via first round wins.

Had he been able to replicate his opening performance in the next round more frequently, there's a real chance he'd be a serious contender in the Premier League but despite having the third highest running average in the field and the second most clinical checkout percentage, he finds himself sixth.

It's been a hugely disappointing campaign for Voltage and he'll be left pondering what could have been.

League's two Premier players collide

Having faced each other in a real high quality final last week in Leeds, Luke Humphries and Luke Littler are set to go head-to-head for the seventh time in this campaign, with Cool Hand winning three of their last four in this competition.

Given the way they've performed throughout this campaign, it certainly wouldn't be surprising if they were to again contest this year's final.

The world number one has said that he doesn't feel he's been as consistent in this campaign as he was 12 months ago but he still has a running average just shy of a ton, has three nightly wins to his name and has produced some of the finest clutch finishes of the season.

Between them, they've hit a staggering 232 180s so far this season. Given that I expect this to be another power scoring masterclass from the two of them, and with the potential for the match to go long, I'm backing over 6.5 180s at 8/111.73.