Premier League Darts Night 14 Leeds Tips: Cross to produce high quality quarter-final performance

Rob Cross to perform

Luke Littler won't take foot off the gas

Dobey to pick up points

Luke Littler will, later this month, attempt to become just the third player to successfully defend the Premier League title. As for the seven time champion Michael van Gerwen, he's back up inside the top four after a run to the final in Birmingham but now only has three weeks to find a night win and strengthen his position.

Voltage to put in another strong performance

Gerwyn Price put in two completely contrasting displays last time out, struggling to find anything at all in his semi-final match, he bowed out in Birmingham with an 80 average.

The Iceman was also edged out in the opening round of the European Darts Grand Prix at the weekend despite playing well, he was unable to find his scoring power in the last leg decider.

First up for him, a fourth meeting of this year's Premier League campaign with Rob Cross. Voltage has come out on top in two of the other three and despite him only winning one game across the last five weeks on the darting roadshow, the numbers he's posted have been very good.

I'm backing Voltage to average 96.5+ at 5/61.84.

Littler to light up the stage

After picking up his first Euro Tour title earlier this year, Nathan Aspinall significantly eased all pressure on him in terms of qualifying for major tournaments at the back end of 2025, once his World Matchplay prize money has come off his ranking.

However, after a tremendous purple patch, his form has been a little harder to predict over recent weeks with two underwhelming showings in Europe and a real mixed bag in this tournament.

The Asp is currently one point outside of the top four but will need to do something he's only done once in 13 matches if he's to put himself in a better position after week 14 and that's beat Luke Littler.

The two played out a cracker last week with The Nuke coming out on top and I'm backing the World Champion to win this one and hit five or more 180s at 9/43.25.

Nervy times for MvG

Luke Humphries has, unsurprisingly, been putting in some mightily impressive performances of late, his running average for this campaign is around the ton mark and it's taking something special from opponents to get the better of him.

As for Michael van Gerwen, a run to the final last week sees him sat inside the top four with three weeks of league phase action remaining but the pattern is becoming more and more familiar, as he was again unable to back that run up at the weekend as he lost his opening game on the Euro Tour with an average below 90.

Consistency continues to be a huge struggle for him and despite showing that he still has the ability to string a few performances and result together, doing so week in, week out just isn't really possible anymore.

Dobey to down The Bullet

A few weeks ago, Chris Dobey had reignited his hopes and belief that he could force his way into the top four, having picked up five points in Rotterdam but not adding any more points to his tally since then, Hollywood's chances have diminished and I'm sure even he will believe that

The former Masters champion has won his last three against The Bullet though and I'm backing him to bag another two points to his tally this week at [EVS].