Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Wolf Moon can conquer at Nottingham

Timeform highlight the best three greyhound bets on Monday.

Yarmouth - 18.32 - Back Chanceme Jacko (Trap 4)

We head to Yarmouth at 18.32 and we're hopeful that a recent class drop can work the oracle for CHANCEME JACKO (Trap 4). A strong-running type at 462m, he's been holding his form well in some hot A1 events in recent weeks without being seen to very best effect. Facing his easiest assignment for quite some time, there's no great amount of early pace in this field, and with a clear run he can regain the winning thread.

Oxford - 18.47 - Back Mind Games (Trap 5)

A dual winner late last year, MIND GAMES (Trap 5, 18.47) remains relatively lightly raced as a March 22' whelp and, following a short spell on the side-lines, ran her best race yet at Oxford when running on for second four days ago. Open to further improvement, that effort marks her down as the one to beat in this field and Tom Lever's charge earns our vote to back that up and come out on top.

Nottingham - 20.09 - Back Wolf Moon (Trap 5)

We switch over to Nottingham at 20.09 for the Arc British Bred Standard Trophy and Jill Llewellin's WOLF MOON (Trap 5) rates the one to side with. A versatile tracker, mixing four and six bends, he highlighted his well-being with a very good second in top-grade company five days ago and in an open contest lacking depth, he can make use of what rates a good make-up as the sole middle seed and prove strongest.

