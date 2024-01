MAKEIT TYSON (Trap 5) - 20:08 Towcester

MAKEIT TYSON (Trap 5) is worth another chance in the 20:08 contest. He met trouble when well fancied on Christmas Eve and had previously been in good form, winning twice and overhauled late by a classy one in his hat-trick bid.

LILLIBETH ROYALE (Trap 5) - 20:56 Towcester

LILLIBETH ROYALE (Trap 5) can win again in the 20:56 race. She's been in the form of her life with two wide-margin victories and should be up to this grade judged on her latest triumph.

SALACRES JANE (Trap 1) - 21:13 Towcester

SALACRES JANE (Trap 1) can make a successful return to Towcester in the 21:13 event. She has eleven wins to her name at the Northamptonshire venue, thriving here this time last year, and again ran well in a good open at Nottingham last week.