Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Taylor can Rock home at Sheffield

Waiting So Long (Trap 6) - 13.59 Sheffield

Waiting So Long (Trap 6, 13.59) is winless following two career outings to date but that shouldn't detract from what have been encouraging efforts, again displaying good early pace before tying up late on 12 days ago. Only a June 22' whelp, she's open to further progress as she gains experience and, expected to turn handy out wide at the very least, she can prove tough to peg back.

Rocking Taylor (Trap 3) - 16.51 Sheffield

The Owlerton Maiden Sprint comes up at 16.51 and Rocking Taylor (Trap 3) is fancied to defy an absence and come out on top. Largely progressive over four bends, Barrie Draper's youngster is very much the type to make his mark over sprint trips judged on his trial exploits over C&D and in a race lacking depth, he's fancied to prove too good for this afternoon's rivals.

Savana Heross (Trap 3) - 17.11 Sheffield

The very next race on the card is the Sheffield Stayers Trophy at 17.11 and in our book this could well be a good opportunity for the classy Savana Heross (Trap 3) to get back to winning ways. Best excused his latest effort on account of trouble-in-running, his record over this C&D stands at 2-2 and Diane Henry's charge is fancied to turn handy from his draw in the white vest and come home best of all off the final bend.