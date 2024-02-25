Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Serial Winners

Tony Calvin Tips

Daryl Carter Tips

Football Stats

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Taylor can Rock home at Sheffield

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Sheffield on Sunday.

Waiting So Long (Trap 6) - 13.59 Sheffield

Waiting So Long (Trap 6, 13.59) is winless following two career outings to date but that shouldn't detract from what have been encouraging efforts, again displaying good early pace before tying up late on 12 days ago. Only a June 22' whelp, she's open to further progress as she gains experience and, expected to turn handy out wide at the very least, she can prove tough to peg back.

Rocking Taylor (Trap 3) - 16.51 Sheffield

The Owlerton Maiden Sprint comes up at 16.51 and Rocking Taylor (Trap 3) is fancied to defy an absence and come out on top. Largely progressive over four bends, Barrie Draper's youngster is very much the type to make his mark over sprint trips judged on his trial exploits over C&D and in a race lacking depth, he's fancied to prove too good for this afternoon's rivals.

Savana Heross (Trap 3) - 17.11 Sheffield

The very next race on the card is the Sheffield Stayers Trophy at 17.11 and in our book this could well be a good opportunity for the classy Savana Heross (Trap 3) to get back to winning ways. Best excused his latest effort on account of trouble-in-running, his record over this C&D stands at 2-2 and Diane Henry's charge is fancied to turn handy from his draw in the white vest and come home best of all off the final bend.

New customers can get £20 in free bets!

New customers can earn £20 in free bets when they place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook after signing up. T&Cs apply.

Sheffield 25th Feb (OR 660m)

Show Hide

Sunday 25 February, 5.11pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Frankton Sal
2. Shanbally Chris
3. Savana Heross
4. Innfield Charm
5. Pear Drops
6. Allowdale Icon
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Chelsea v Liverpool: League Cup final to go the distance

  2. Cricket Tips

    PSL Matches 11 and 12 Tips: Time for big-priced top-bat wins

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Paul Nicholls: Big chances in Kempton's graded hurdle races on Saturday

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's trio of fresh tips at Kempton and Newcastle

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Arsenal v Newcastle United: Back Bukayo Saka in a 9/2 Bet Builder

More Greyhound SmartPlays