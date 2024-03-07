Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Rangers can score at Suffolk Downs

Monmore - 19:27 - Back Moorstown Brae (Trap 1)

Low-mileage youngster Moorstown Brae (T1) has shown signs he's ready to strike of late and is selected to take a further step forward and come out on top. Only an August '22 whelp, he's yet to truly get the hang of his trapping but he makes up for that with a strong finish from the three-quarter point, and with a clear passage the son of Kinloch Brae can get the job done.

Monmore - 19:44 - Back Brynhall Bocko (Trap 2)

Brynhall Bocko (T2) can continue good recent work and come out on top. A winner in A2 company three starts back, he highlighted his well-being despite a slow break seven days ago, powering home from an unpromising position to finish runner-up. Holding sound claims on expected final time, Gary Griffith's charge does need to bring his trapping boots to the table but if doing so can be expected to follow Mustang Vicky (T1) around the opening couple of bends and come home best on the inside.

Suffolk Downs - 19:48 - Back Moaning Rangers (Trap 6)

We're hopeful Moaning Rangers (T6) can land a quick-fire C&D hat-trick. Progressive in Ireland, he's taken his form to a new level on these shores, proving well suited by the demands of short four-bend trips with his early pace looking a particularly useful asset. It's unlikely we've seen the best of the son of Ballymac Best around this venue just yet and he can match Naney Jezabelle (T5) early doors and come home best.