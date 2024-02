SIX SPRINKLES (Trap 2) - 18:49 Monmore

SIX SPRINKLES (Trap 2) can resume winning ways in the 18:49 contest. She's been in good form over 630m and sets the standard back down in distance in a very winnable heat.

MUSTANG GENERAL (Trap 6) - 19:27 Monmore

MUSTANG GENERAL (Trap 6) remains promising and can take the 19:27 race. His tendency to miss the traps is a concern but he wasn't disgraced again last week and drops back in grade now.

LATE LORNA (Trap 2) - 21:46 Monmore

LATE LORNA (Trap 2) continues to go close and can gain a second success in the 21:46 finale. She failed by just a head last week and her turn again is surely near to hand.