GOT ME EYESSS (Trap 1) - 20:57 Monmore

GOT ME EYESSS (Trap 1) is going the right way and can take the 20:57 contest. He's been runner-up three times over 480m this year and looked all stamina in a pleasing trial over this trip last week.

NODUFF MANDALAY (Trap 6) - 21:16 Monmore

NODUFF MANDALAY (Trap 6) gets the vote in the 21:16 event. She's holding her racing well, scoring in this grade last month, while she met trouble and lost her early position after a fast start on Monday.

LONGACRES SANTA (Trap 5) - 21:46 Monmore

LONGACRES SANTA (Trap 5) can win again in the 21:46 finale. He's done well dropped back to sprinting, making all in good style last week, and is sure to go close again if breaking smartly.