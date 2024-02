Valley - 19:08 - Back Refresher (Trap 6)

Refresher (T6) has a hatful of creditable recent efforts and can take this contest. She was keeping on at the finish after an early bump last week and is surely capable of picking up an A4 like this.

Valley - 20:08 - Back Thatwilldoso (Trap 1)

Thatwilldoso (T1) continues in top form and could strike back up in class here. A winner last month, this is his first go in the red jacket and he could be hard to peg back on the rails if breaking smartly.

Valley - 20:24 - Back Evies Choice (Trap 1)

Evies Choice (T1) can remain unbeaten in this A1. She's looked very promising so far and came clear of the re-opposing Quare Treasure in this grade last week.