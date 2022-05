17:05 - May 19, 2022

Rory McIlroy hasn't broken 70 on the opening day of the US PGA Championship since he won the title for the second time back in 2014 (his last major win), but he's the first man out of the gates at Southern Hills today.

Having been matched at a high of 30.0 29/1 when the market first opened, the pre-event 18.0 17/1 chance has already been matched at a low of 4.7 7/2 today.

Playing the easier back-nine first, McIlroy has just made the turn in 31 (four-under-par) but the scoring is generally better than expected with as many as 18 players under-par at the time of writing.

McIlroy sat second and fourth after the opening round when winning the US PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014 and they're the only two occasions that he's been inside the top-15 after round one, so this is an ominous start.

As Justin Ray highlights below, a fast start has been extremely beneficial at previous major championships here and with the wind beginning to pick up, Rory and co may well have caught a break with the draw.

In the previous seven majors held at Southern Hills, five times the eventual winner led or co-led after the opening round. All but one (Tiger in 2007) was in the top-5 after the first day. ? Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) May 19, 2022

The weather forecast suggests the wind is going to drop fractionally as the day wares on tomorrow so those drawn AM-PM may well be advantaged and siding with today's early starters that have performed well, once safely in the clubhouse, may well be a decent way to play the tournament in-running.

I was more than happy to see one of my pre-event picks, Cameron Smith, drawn AM-PM and he was matched at just 17.016/1 when he birdied the 11th (his second) to get to one-under-par but he's been scruffy ever since.

Playing with Rory, Tiger Woods was been matched at a low of 50.049/1 after a couple of early birdies, but he's made the turn in level par and Jordan Spieth has been a big disappointment. Needing this title to complete the career Grand Slam, Spieth is two-over-par after nine.

Pre-Event Selections:

Cameron Smith @ 28.027/1

Shane Lowry @ 50.049/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

2 pts Talor Gooch @ 150.0149/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

2 pt Jason Kokrak @ 150.0149/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

2 pt Cameron Champ @ 200.0199/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1 1 pt Matt Kuchar @ 400.0399/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter