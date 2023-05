Bryson shoots 66 to show the way

Scheffler the early favourite at Oak Hill

Rory and Viktor recover after slow starts

21:40 - May 18, 2023

The 105th US PGA Championship was delayed by almost two hours this morning because of frost and as a result, the first round won't be completed today.

When play did eventually start, one of the early starters, the world number one, Jon Rahm, rolled in a birdie at the opening hole, and having contested favouritism with the world number two, Scottie Scheffler, before the off at around 9.08/1, the Spaniard shortened up in to 5/1 on the Betfair Exchange but that was as good as it got for the US Masters winner.

Rahm made just one more birdie, at the 17th, and he finished up posting a six-over-par 76 which in all probability, leaves him far too much to do.

In contrast, his market rival before the off, Scheffler, posted a very impressive bogey-free 67 and he's the man to beat now.

At the completion of his round, Scottie Scheffler has gained 6.10 strokes to the field, which would be his second best round in a Major Championship.



Previously, +7.61 in round two of the 2022 Masters -- which he would go on to win. pic.twitter.com/kfrDMxrauk ? Rick Gehman (@RickRunGood) May 18, 2023

With some of the afternoon starters yet to begin the championship, Scheffler and co may well have caught a break.

The late starters today will need to return in the morning to finish up round one before going straight back out to play round two.

Scheffler and co won't start their second round until late in the day tomorrow and if we get another frost in the morning, they'll have no chance of completing their second rounds tomorrow.

Viktor Hovland, who's finished fourth and seventh in his last two majors, was matched at 110.0109/1 after he played his first three holes in two-over par, but he recovered nicely after that to post a two-under-par 68 and Rory McIlroy recovered well after a slow start too...

The pre-event third favourite looked all at sea when he missed the green long at the par four second (his 11th hole of the round) when already three-over par, and he was matched at a high of 120.0119/1 but his remarkable birdie there (see below), shifted the momentum and he hit a cracker at the par three third to record back-to-back birdies before eventually signing for a one-over par 71.

Bryson DeChambeau is the early pacesetter after an opening round of 66 but I'm sorely tempted to back Scheffler at around 3/1 after his first bogey-free round in a major.

It's looking tricky out there as the day wares on and his price could shorten up even more. The well-fancied, Xander Schauffele, started bogey-double-bogey and Max Homa played his first three holes in two-over par.

It was an immaculate display by Scheffler today and 3/1 is more than fair if he plays the rest of the week like he did today but last week's performance at the Byron Nelson Championship just tempers my enthusiasm.

The Texan was matched at a low of just 1.491/2 in round two in his home state. He went into the weekend leading but the putter refused to play ball and he eventually finished tied for fifth.

Pre-Event Picks:

Tony Finau @ 34.033/1

Matt Fitzpatrick @ 36.035/1

Si Woo Kim @ 420.0419/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Picks:

Back 2 u Patrick Reed @ 180.0179/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 1 u Adrian Meronk @ 460.0459/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 1 u Lucas Herbert @ 480.0479/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

