For the next seven days, all eyes will be on Oak Hill Country Club in New York State, where this year's second major championship takes place.

Ten years have passed since this 102-year-old venue last staged a major championship.

Back then, world No 21 Jason Dufner emerged triumphant, winning the PGA Championship by two shots.

Oak Hill, which is located in the city of Rochester's southern suburbs - some 340 miles north-west of Manhattan - has hosted six majors during its life, plus an extremely dramatic Ryder Cup 28 years ago.

Although 10 years is not a particularly long time to wait for your next major assignment, it is long enough for the game of golf to have experienced significant changes to the way the sport is played.

Even after a single decade, the golfers have become fitter, more athletic, and stronger, belting the ball further down the fairway.

Add to this, changes in club and ball technology, all of which has meant Oak Hill has undergone a number of alterations itself to remain up-to-date, relevant and a venue capable of testing the world's best golfers.

Established in 1901, the club moved to its current much-larger site 20 years later where the members swapped a nine-hole layout for two 18-hole courses.

Scotland-born American Donald Ross, who designed many famous courses during his life, was the architect for both Oak Hill's East and West layouts.

The East Course has hosted three PGA Championships and the same number of US Opens, along with the 1995 Ryder Cup when Bernard Gallacher's European team staged a famous fightback on singles day to defeat the Americans by a single point.

Course Characteristics

Several changes have been made to the course over the decades.

Robert Trent Jones Senior updated the course in the 1960s; Tom Fazio carried out more alterations in the 1980s and again around the turn of the millennium; while Andrew Green was called in four years ago to make further renovations ahead of this week's PGA Championship.

According to the club website, the most recent restoration project focused initially on rebuilding the East Course's greens and bunkers.

Also part of Green's specification brief was to add yardage, where land allowed, and to increase the number of potential pin positions.

Every green, many of which are raised, was modified to USGA specifications, with changes made to their contours too.

From the championship tees, the East Course now measures 7,394 yards.

Trees, trees and more trees are a constant theme at this testing parkland layout where the newly-contoured putting surfaces will present the pros with plenty of serious decision-making this week.

Fairways, as you'd expect from a course hosting a US Open or PGA Championship, will provide further challenges.

Thanks to a number of subtle dog-legs, and the presence of well-positioned trees, those hoping to contend this week will need to locate the ideal part of the fairway from the tee in order to attack the pin.

Although there are no large expanses of water on the course, seven of the holes are affected by a stream which meanders its way across the layout.

And the greens at Oak Hill are some of the smallest the players will face all year, averaging just 4,500 square feet.

During the 2019 restoration, the old Bentgrass/Poa annua putting surfaces were replaced with pure Bentgrass.

Oak Hill's Six Majors (winner)

1956: US Open (Cary Middlecoff)

1968: US Open (Lee Trevino)

1980: PGA Ch'ship (Jack Nicklaus)

1989: US Open (Curtis Strange)

2003: PGA Ch'ship (Shaun Micheel)

2013: PGA Ch'ship (Jason Dufner)

Two stats, which may or may not be significant, relate to those players who occupied the leading positions at the Oak Hill championships of 2003 and 2013.

In 2013, only two of those who finished inside the top 11 after 72 holes were members of the world's top 10 at the start of the tournament - and only one of the leading seven.

Ten years earlier it was a similar story when eventual champion Shaun Micheel teed-off as the world No 169.

Only three of the leading 13 finishers were among the world's top-10, while each of the top-four after 72 holes were not even ranked inside the top-50.

LIV Tour Form



Form Summary For 2023 Results

Abraham Ancer: One top-12;

Brooks Koepka: One win, plus three top-12s;

Bryson DeChambeau: Top-six in Tulsa on Sunday;

Cameron Smith: Lost play-off on Sunday, four top-six finishes;

Dean Burmester: Three top-eight finishes;

Dustin Johnson: Winner in Tulsa on Sunday;

Harold Varner: Three top-12s;

Joaquin Niemann: Three top-12s;

Mito Pereira: Three top-6 finishes;

Patrick Reed: Two podiums;

Phil Mickelson: One top-12;

Talor Gooch: Two victories this year.

*There Has Been Six Events Staged On The LIV Tour During 2023 (48 pros per tournament).

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves