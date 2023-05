Americans usually dominate in NY

Brooks and Dustin lead LIV challenge

Xander can end major wait

With the exception of Georgia, the home of Augusta National, no American state has hosted more major championships than New York.

Among the state's most prominent golfing venues are Winged Foot, Shinnecock Hills and the Black Course at Bethpage State Park.

And this week it will be the turn of Oak Hill Country Club to welcome the world's biggest stars to the PGA Championship.

More than 30 majors have been held in this north-east state, and when the action tees-off at Oak Hill on Thursday, this event will become the 15th New York major during the last 40 years alone.

It is also a state that tends to crown American-born champions, with only two of these 15 winners - Retief Goosen (South Africa) and Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) - hailing from overseas.

During the same 40-year period, as many as 44 non-Americans have enjoyed major success on US soil - that's a strike rate of 36.67%, more than one in every three.

Looking ahead to Thursday's opening round, will Americans continue their NY domination, or will one of golf's overseas stars prosper at Oak Hill?

12 contenders for the second major title of 2023

Patrick Cantlay: At No 4 in the World Ranking is the highest-placed golfer yet to win a major. The eight-time PGA Tour winner has only ever registered three major top-10s, although his sole podium finish did at least happen in New York State four years ago.

Tony Finau: Is finally a proven winner, following a number of near-misses on the PGA Tour. The 33-year-old from Salt Lake City has won four times in 10 months, each of these successes by a margin of three strokes or more. Next stop a major championship, in which he's had 10 top-10s already. Is one of golf's most consistent current performers.

Matt Fitzpatrick: At No 7, is the third highest European in the World Ranking - behind Rahm and McIlroy. The reigning US Open champion tied-for-10th in last month's Masters, and followed this by winning a play-off for the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town.

Tyrrell Hatton: Has performed sneakingly well this year, with six top-10s so far, including five on the PGA Tour. Is up to No 17 in the World Ranking and a solid e/w option this week.

Dustin Johnson: Will tee-up this week on the back of winning the most recent 54-hole LIV Tour event in Tulsa. Two other top-10s this year.

Brooks Koepka: As a member of the rival Saudi-backed LIV Tour, the American proved his major credentials once again by finishing second in April's US Masters, after leading thru 54 holes. Was the winner in Orlando and third in Singapore on this year's LIV schedule.

Rory Mcilroy: Will be desperate to bounce back from his horror-show at The Masters where he missed the cut following a second round 77.

Jon Rahm: The undoubted world No 1 who claimed his second major title at Augusta National last month. Is a four-time winner on the PGA Tour already this year.

Xander Schauffele: Along with his good mate Patrick Cantlay, these two are arguably the best current players yet to win a major championship. Has posted top-10 finishes in each of his most recent five starts - which include Augusta National. Four times a podium finisher in majors.

Scottie Scheffler: During the past 16 months has firmly cemented his place among the current elite of world golf. Among his six PGA Tour titles since the start of 2022 are last year's Masters and this season's Players Championship.

Jordan Spieth: Despite being without a major victory in almost seven years, the 29-year-old remains a serious threat. Usually shows up when there is a major title at stake, and did so again in April when he tied-fourth at Augusta.

Cameron Young: Has shown a fondness for the majors in recent years. Twice a podium finisher - at St Andrews and Southern Hills - during 2022, and has sneaked his way up to No 15 in the World Ranking, albeit without a Tour victory. There has been six runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour.

Major Stroke Averages

Lowest 15 in Major Championships (Since 1.1.19)

Average .... (Rounds)

70.23: Jon Rahm (62)

70.23: Scottie Scheffler (44)

70.37: Brooks Koepka (54)

70.42: Xander Schauffele (60)

70.52: Rory McIlroy (58)

70.55: Dustin Johnson (58)

70.56: Collin Morikawa (48)

70.96: Justin Thomas (54)

70.98: Viktor Hovland (47)

71.05: Jordan Spieth (60)

71.05: Tony Finau (58)

71.05: Hideki Matsuyama (58)

71.08: Shane Lowry (60)

71.09: Paul Casey (46)

71.09: Webb Simpson (54)

71.09: Aaron Wise (32)

Min. No. of Rounds = 30

Only those entered this week are included in table

PGA Tour Consistency Chart

Most Times Within Eight Shots of Champion (since 1.1.23)

8: Jon Rahm

8: Scottie Scheffler

6: Jason Day

6: Tyrrell Hatton

6: Sung Jae Im

6: Jordan Spieth

5: Tony Finau

5: Sahith Theegala

Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves