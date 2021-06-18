The Punter's US Open In-Play Blog: Class-acts shine on day one

10:35 - June 18, 2021

After a 90-minute delay to the start of the 121st US Open, thanks to the presence of fog yesterday morning, the first round was suspended for darkness with the final couple of three-balls still having five and six holes of their opening rounds to play.

Pre-event pick, Justin Rose, who's already too far back to win his second US Open after a very poor start, teed off on the 18th tee as darkness descended while playing partners, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy, finished up on 17, just before the hooter went off, and as a result, they were able to get finished.

Johnson, who shot a level-par 71, described getting finished, and therefore avoiding a very early start to finish off his round today, as 'so crucial' and Rory, who made a birdie four at the par five 18th to post one-under, joked that he was "better putting in the dark!" He scrambled nicely yesterday but he hadn't driven or putted especially well all day.

Russell Henley is the clubhouse leader after a four-under-par 67 but Louis Oosthuizen is alongside him and he has two holes of the first round still to play. Here's the current state of play with prices to back at 10:30.

Russell Henley -4 50.049/1

Louis Oosthuizen -4 9.417/2 (thru 16)

Francesco Molinari -3 55.054/1

Rafa Cabrera-Bello -3 110.0109/1

Jon Rahm -2 6.611/2

Brooks Koepka -2 9.28/1

Xander Schauffele -2 11.521/2

Hideki Matsuyama -2 23.022/1

Sebastian Munoz -2 160.0159/1 (thru 14)

Hayden Buckley -2 600.0599/1

Selected others

Rory McIlroy -1 16.5

Patrick Cantlay -1 23.022/1 (thru 16)

Tyrrell Hatton -1 42.041/1

Dustin Johnson Ev 22.021/1

Bryson DeChambeau +2 46.045/1

-1 and 55.054/1 bar

Although the first round hasn't finished, there isn't going to be too much change to the leaderboard once it's concluded so it's well worth looking back at historical data.

As highlighted in the preview, a fast start is important at the US Open and in the last 22 years only three winners have trailed by more than four strokes after round one. Lucas Glover trailed by five in 2007, and Webb Simpson, in 2012, and Brooks Koepka, in 2018, both trailed by six.

There are currently 23 players under-par and it's long odds-on that the winner is among them but with such a talent-heavy early leaderboard, the best tactic at present is to sit and wait until later because being up with the pace through 36 holes in this championship is absolutely crucial.

Webb Simpson was tied for 29th and six off the lead through 36 holes at the 2012 US Open but since 1996, Michael Campbell, who trailed by just two strokes in a tie for sixth in 2005, is the only other winner not to be inside the top-four places at halfway. Incredibly, Koepka, in 2018, and Simpson in 2012, are the only two winners since 1996 to be more than two strokes adrift after two rounds.

DeChambeau sat second at halfway last year and five of the last seven winners were in front. The evidence is convincing, up with the pace at halfway is the place to be in a US Open so concentrating on the very top of the leaderboard in the early hours later, before the market settles and adjusts at the end of play and overnight, will be the way to play it.

I'm far from convinced I'll be able to stay awake long enough to adopt that tactic but I'll be back tomorrow morning to take a look at the state of play regardless.

I was definitely tempted to play Koepka this morning. He's produced form figures reading 1-1-2 in his last three US Opens, but with class-acts, Jon Rahm, Louis Oosthuizen, pre-event pick, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy all within three of the lead and trading at less than 17.016/1, I'm happy to wait.

Rahm and Rory play early today and if either or both make a big move Koepka will drift but he and world number one, Dustin Johnson, are the two I'm going to be keeping an eye on later.

DJ trails by four on level par so he's got work to do already but he's a tournament specialist and he sat tied for 71st after round one last year before eventually finishing tied for sixth.

Much is being made of Rory's poor first round record in majors of late, and rightly so, but this is a championship in which he's not been too pedestrian early on. He sat tied for eighth after the opening round two years ago and he was fifth and only two adrift in last year's edition. He was trading at 8.88/1 after day one last year but he shot 76 in round two. Pre-tournament favourite, Rahm, looks a perfectly fair price this morning and he's a worthy favourite still after such a solid start but I wouldn't be in a rush to side with Rory.



Pre-Event Selections:

Xander Schauffele @ 24.023/1

Justin Rose @ 70.069/1

Find Me a 100 Winner picks:

Back 2 u Gary Woodland @ 120.0119/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 1 ½ u Kevin Streelman @ 220.0219/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 1 Jhonattan Vegas @ 330.0329/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

