Profiles of the top 50 US Open contenders

Includes full tournament records

Sportsbook & Exchange betting options for each player

Scottie Scheffler US Open record (most recent result on the right): MC-27-MC-7-2 What's not to like about the World No. 1's chances this week? Form? 13 starts in 2023, all of them T12th or better, two of them wins. The majors? Ten top 20 finishes in his last 12 starts. Stats? He ranks first for Strokes Gained Off the Tee, Approach the Green and Tee to Green (sixth Around the Greens). He even puts a good spin on his problems saying: "Struggles with my putting have probably helped me elevate my ball striking." Angle? Los Angeles Country Club will feature many long shots into the greens and will that hurt him? The stats say he is much stronger with approaches below 200 yards. Back Scheffler on the Sportsbook

Jon Rahm US Open record: 23-MC-MC-3-23-1-12 In his first three championship appearances the reigning Masters champion didn't break 76 in the first round and was never in the top 100 on Thursday night. But in his last four? He's carded with a 69 every time on his way to recording four top 25s including third place, a win and a decent defence last year (he was just one blow back of the lead after 36 and 54 holes). And with his form is currently determined by his driving, he might welcome LA CC's wider-than-normal US Open fairways. Angle? He's very strong in California (25 starts, 16 top 10s, five wins) and his two US Open top threes were there too. Back Rahm on the Sportsbook

Brooks Koepka US Open record: MC-4-18-13-1-1-2-4-55 What a year it's been for the two-time US Open winner. It started with his early-2022 career angst revealed on Netflix's Full Swing, he then won a LIV event in the first week of April, he nearly claimed the Masters a week later, absorbed a lesson that he's steadfastly kept secret, maintained form, and was triumphant in the PGA Championship last month. His tournament record is strong, he loves the majors, another challenge would be no surprise. Angle? Prior to last year's event (which can be granted an asterisk for state-of-mind reasons) he carded six straight US Open final rounds in the 60s. Back Koepka on the Sportsbook

Rory McIlroy US Open record: 10-MC-1-MC-41-23-9-MC-MC-MC-9-8-7-5 Although he was a startling champion in 2011 at Congressional, winning by no less than eight shots, he struggled in the event for the following seven years before hitting his straps with consecutive top 10s in the last four years (when he's been T11th or better after 14 of 16 rounds). However, his long term major drought (stretching back to 2014), his inability to convert two good winning opportunities in the last fortnight and ongoing LIV drama will hang over his week. Angle? He broke 71 in the first round just once in his first 10 US Open starts but has done it in each of the last four (three of them sub-70). Back McIlroy on the Sportsbook

Patrick Cantlay US Open record: 21-41-45-21-43-15-14 The Californian native has a remarkably consistent record in his national Open but it still lacks any kind of flourish: seven starts in, he's never missed a cut but he has also never registered a top 10 finish. Moreover, he has never ended any round inside the top 10. He is, however, in the process of improving his major championship record. He had just two top 10s in his first 22 starts but has added another two in his last three. A winner in his home state, at Sherwood, he also has three top 10 finishes at Pebble Beach and two at Riviera. Angle? Says of LA CC: "It's a golf course I've played a lot." Back Cantlay on the Sportsbook

Xander Schauffele US Open record: 5-6-3-5-7-14 Since claiming back-to-back tournament victories last summer the Olympic champion has lost the knack of winning but he continues to do what he does so well: collect top 20s. Nineteen of them, in fact, in his last 24 stroke play starts and he's much the same in majors (17 in 24). In this championship he seems to have found the secret of not being riled by the set-up and has a 100% top 20 record but can he add the magic required to win? Angle? He gets off to bright starts in the event (five of his six first rounds have left him within three of the lead) but over the next 36 holes only once has he not slipped down the leaderboard and even then he was one shot further back of first place. Back Schaufele on the Sportsbook

Collin Morikawa US Open record: 35-MC-4-5 The worm turned in this event for the LA-native after his first round in 2021. Before then he'd finished a never-closer T35th, missed a cut and carded a 75 to sit T90th. But a 67 followed, he maintained progress to grab a top five and then started 69-66 last year to tie the halfway lead. Whereupon a Saturday 77 derailed his challenge before another 66 earned another top five. He won all four matches of the 2017 Walker Cup at LA CC, claimed his first major in California and has finished top six in his last four starts in the state. Angle? Beware: his back went last time out at the Memorial. Back Morikawa on the Sportsbook

Viktor Hovland US Open record: 12-13-WD-MC Ahead of this event last year he'd gone 9-for-9 at making the cut in majors without landing one top 10. A missed cut at Brookline suggested his record was going one way but it was deceptive: it's gone the other. He shared the 54-hole Open lead before finishing fourth, shared the 18-hole lead at the Masters before finishing seventh, and shared the 36-hole lead at the PGA Championship when second. Angle? Said when winning the Memorial two weeks ago: "With my good ball striking and a short game I can rely on, hard golf courses should suit me a lot better than they have in the past." Back Hovlnd on the Sportsbook

Cameron Smith US Open record: 4-59-MC-72-38-MC-MC The Aussie's patchy early year form has been ended with a run of five straight top 10s that included ninth in the PGA Championship but he is still yet to ignite the fireworks that saw him land five wins in 2022. He's also never really taken to California with just four top 10s (two of them top fives) in 24 starts but he does have a pair of top six finishes at Riviera (which, like LA CC was designed by George Thomas). Angle? He made a fine championship debut in 2015 closing with 69-68 at the weekend to finish fourth but he's not gone sub-70 in 18 rounds since (and 14 times hasn't broken 72). Back Smith on the Sportsbook

Jordan Spieth US Open record: 21-MC-17-1-37-35-MC-65-MC-19-37 Aside from his victory, Spieth has not fared too well in the US Open. But might that win in 2015 hint at hopes for this? Because that triumph came at Chambers Bay, a little links-like and certainly a spot where his imagination could be used - the usual prompt for his best golf. LA CC might be similar, with testing greens that often demand creative ideas and execution. He has half a dozen top six finishes this season most recently two weeks ago. Angle? He does have an iffy first round record: nine of them have been 72+ and eight times he's been outside the top 50 after 18 holes. Back Spieth on the Sportsbook

Justin Thomas US Open record: MC-32-9-25-MC-8-19-37 Last year's PGA Championship winner often puts himself behind the 8-ball in the Masters, only breaking 73 twice in eight first rounds. Oddly, his record in the US Open is exactly the same. The good news is that recently he has improved, opening with a 65 at Winged Foot in 2020 to set the pace and adding a 69 last year at Brookline. His form might be a bigger concern: one top five all season and a best of T10th in the calendar year. Angle? He has woes in the final round of this event as well: he's teed it up in six of them, has only once broken 73 and that was with a 72. Back Thomas on the Sportsbook

Max Homa US Open record: MC-MC-MC-47 The world's best golfer without a major championship top 10 on his CV, this might just be the week when that changes. How so? First up, he's local. Secondly, he knows the course. Thirdly, he's won four of his last eight starts in California, the first at Riviera (also LA, also a Thomas design) and the second at Torrey Pines (another major venue). A warning, however: his four wins came on Poa Annua and this week the greens are bent grass. Angle? It's a match-up between his Californian form (seven top 10s in his last nine starts) and his Major form (no top 10 in 15 appearances). Back Homa on the Sportsbook

Dustin Johnson US Open record: 48-40-8-23-MC-55-4-2-1-MC-3-35-6-19-24 Although a one-time winner of this championship - at Oakmont in 2016 - the 38-year-old has also known plenty of agony. He led by three after 54 holes in 2010 but then posted an 82. He had a 12-foot putt for victory in 2015 but three-putted to miss out on a play off. And he held a four-shot advantage at halfway in 2018 before ending the week third. His big-hitting and phlegmatic nature are a good fit for the test while his resilience is revealed in the win coming 12 months after the three-putt debacle. Angle? After bright starts in 2023's first two majors he failed to break 72 in the final three rounds of both. Back Johnson on the Sportsbook

Jason Day US Open record: 2-59-2-4-9-8-MC-MC-21-38 A first start in the championship for the Aussie since 2020 and he will want to address a record book that has tilted from five top 10s in the first six starts to no top 20 in the next four. That's less about problems with the event, more down to diminished form week in, week out. He returned to the winner's circle last month, at the Byron Nelson Championship, but has missed the cut in both starts since. Angle? After registering 14 major championship top 10s in his first 29 starts he's made just two more in his last 17 appearances and none since 2020. Back Day on the Sportsbook

Matthew Fitzpatrick US Open record: 48-54-35-12-12-MC-55-1 "I like the look of it, it's very rugged," the defending champion said of LA CC after visiting it in February. "It definitely strikes me as a US Open style course. You've got to be really strong tee to green." He's also played some good golf since recovering from injury, winning the Heritage, finishing ninth at the Memorial and he was T20th last week at the Canadian Open. Angle? He's turned his major championship record around in the last 13 months - a transformation that was badly needed because he'd landed just one top 10 in his first 27 starts before adding three in his last five. Back Fitzpatrick on the Sportsbook

Tony Finau US Open record: 14-MC-5-MC-8-MC-MC It's now over two years and eight starts since the Utah man landed a top 10 in a major - quite the contrast with the nine in 13 appearances he landed right before that barren spell. A similar change has come over his regular tour golf as he's transformed himself from a regular recorder of top 10s into a player who hits those heights less often but who actually wins when he gets there (five times in his last 45 starts in fact). Angle? He opened 69-68 on his debut in 2015 but since then he's broken 72 just once in 12 pre-cut rounds. Back Finau on the Sportsbook

Cameron Young US Open record: MC-MC-MC When he finished second in the WGC Dell Match Play and seventh in the Masters everything seemed rosy but since then he's filed five failures to crack the top 50 which ranks as his worst run of form since graduating to the PGA Tour in 2021. His major championship record remains quirky because the New York-native either misses the cut (four times) or lands a top 10 (three of those, all in the last 13 months). Angle? Can he break his US Open mould? After six circuits of USGA set ups he's not only waiting for a first weekend, he's also yet to break 72 and averages 74.17. Back Young on the Sportsbook

Shane Lowry US Open record: MC-MC-9-2-46-MC-29-43-65-MC With two exceptions the Irishman has struggled in his event. True, the one outlier was very good - when he held a four-shot 54-hole lead at Oakmont in 2016 - but since then he has laboured. Consider this: since the start of 2021 he's finished top 25 in every start at the other three majors but never once in this championship. He does have LA CC experience however and said: "First impressions? I don't think the scoring will be very low." Angle? He's failed to break 72 in seven of his 10 first rounds in the US Open and has done so only once in his last 10 rounds at any stage of the week. Back Lowry on the Sportsbook

Bryson DeChambeau US Open record: MC-15-MC-25-35-1-26-56 Back in late 2020, when he claimed this title by bombing his way around Winged Foot, it did briefly look like he might be rewriting the rule book. Perhaps in one sense he has (he might have prompted the proposed bifurcation of the ball) but his own game didn't quite match up to such efforts. In fact, he didn't make the top 20 in his next six major starts before he was eighth in last year's Open and fourth at the PGA Championship last month. Angle? He turned a two-shot deficit into a six-shot win in 2020 but four of his six US Open final rounds have needed at least 74 blows. Back DeChambeau on the Sportsbook

Hideki Matsuyama US Open record: 10-35-18-MC-2-16-21-17-26-4 The Japanese golfer has a wonderfully consistent record in this event because he's not just 9-for-10 at making the cut, he's also always pushed on to make the top 30. Within that reliability, however, is something of a curiosity because he's only once been been in the top 10 heading into the final round, when lying fourth in 2020 before a Sunday 78 left him T17th. He's also finished top 30 in his last five starts but has no top 10 in that run. Angle? He owns a fine collection of low final rounds. His nine Sunday circuits include a 65, two 66s, a 67 and a 68. Back Matsuyama on the Sportsbook

Sungjae Im US Open record: MC-22-35-MC The Korean has really taken to Augusta National, recording two top 10 in his four starts but he has struggled in the other major championships. True, he was T17th in last year's PGA Championship but it's his only top 20 (and one of only two top 40s) in 11 non-Masters major appearances. He also won a tournament on home soil in May off the back of seven top 25s in the States, but on his return to America has lost his mojo missing two cuts and closing the Memorial Tournament with a 79 for T41st. Angle? He's yet to fire in the event and hasn't broken 72 in the second round. Back Im on the Sportsbook

Justin Rose US Open record: 5-MC-10-MC-MC-MC-21-1-12-27-MC-MC-10-3-MC-MC-37 The winner at US Open-hosting Pebble Beach earlier this year, the Englishman has been very consistent in the majors recently, landing seven top 25s (four of them top 10s) in the 12 since the end of lockdown (and this year he has finished T16th at the Masters and ninth in the PGA). His event record is actually a little patchy with eight missed cuts from 17 starts but, in addition to the win in 2013, he was also one shot back of the 54-hole lead in 2018 and 2019. Angle? In the American majors since the start of 2018 he's claimed two first rounds leads and another four top sixes in 17 starts. Back Rose on the Sportsbook

Sam Burns US Open record: MC-41-MC-27 Challenging Max Homa as the best player in the world yet to register a major championship top 10 and, in his case, he's had 12 tries with a best of T20th in last year's PGA Championship. It's slightly baffling for a man who's landed five wins in the last 25 months. Elite company doesn't appear to be the problem because he won this year's WGC Dell Match Play and made the play-off at the 2021 WGC St Jude. Angle? He did threaten to win at Riviera in 2021 but otherwise, on PGA Tour courses that have hosted majors, he has two top 10s in 17 starts, echoing his major problems. Back Burns on the Sportsbook

Tommy Fleetwood US Open record: 27-4-2-65-MC-50-MC The Englishman hasn't had much fun in recent times in this championship but he did share the halfway lead (and was one shot back of the 54-hole lead) at Erin Hills before finishing fourth. Twelve months on, at Shinnecock Hills, he carded a sensational Sunday 63 for second, just one blow behind the winner Brooks Koepka. "I think it will be an amazing venue," he said after seeing the course in February. "You're going to have to use every asset of your game." Angle? How will he react to play-off defeat on Sunday in the Canadian Open? He played brilliantly to get in it, but the loss will hurt. Back Fleetwood on the Sportsbook

Tyrrell Hatton US Open record: MC-6-21-MC-MC-56 Testy Tyrrell did land a pair of top 10s in the American majors in 2018 (including tied sixth in this event at Shinnecock Hills) but he hasn't claimed another one since. This week would appear to give him a fine chance of changing that situation, however, because, fuelled by an increase in visits to the gym, he's on a run of six straight top 20 finishes, including third (with two 64s) last week in the Canadian Open. Angle? The tournament is tough so big scores are likely and will crop up in most player's log books but Hatton is yet to end a US Open week without a score of 74+ on his card. Back Hatton on the Sportsbook

Corey Conners US Open record: MC-MC-MC-MC A winner of this year's Texas Open who contended on home soil in last week's Canadian Open, the 31-year-old long game machine was in the top two throughout the first 54 holes of the PGA Championship before finishing T12th and reflected afterwards: "I feel like my personality is pretty boring and try to be pretty boring out on the golf course." Less downbeat, he added that he'd learned a few lessons in the situation. Angle? He's contended in the other three majors but has been confounded by the US Open: four starts, four missed cuts, never broken 73 in round two. Back Conners on the Sportsbook

Joaquin Niemann US Open record: MC-23-31-47 The big plus mark for the Chilean is that he won last year's Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club so we know he likes a George Thomas. Likes it so much, in fact, that he won wire-to-wire without appearing too troubled. He joined LIV when the 2021/22 season concluded and quickly landed three top fives but this year he has a best of only eighth in seven LIV starts and missed the cut at the PGA Championship with a pair of 74s. Angle? He's made the cut in 10 of his last 11 majors but T16th in this year's Masters remains his best effort. He's better than that but needs to show it. Back Niemann on the Sportsbook

Rickie Fowler US Open record: 60-MC-MC-41-10-2-MC-MC-5-20-43-49 Finally, a return to the US Open for the popular American who last played it in 2020 and was second at Pinehurst in 2014 (albeit a distant eight strokes back of the winner Martin Kaymer). He's all set for the return, too, arriving fresh off a season that reads: 17 starts, 12 top 20s, six of them top 10s including two in his last two starts at Colonial and Muirfield Village. Angle? That form is mighty fine but needs to be set alongside a surprisingly poor home state record: he's played 38 stroke play events in California and has only five top 10s. Back Fowler on the Sportsbook

Adam Scott US Open record: MC-MC-MC-28-21-MC-26-36-MC-MC-15-45-9-4-18-MC-MC-7-38-35-14 The big Aussie arrives in form, with three top 10s in his last four starts (and the exception was a decent T29th at the PGA Championship). He also played LA CC earlier this year and said: "I hope there won't be anything contrived out there." They are words which hint that he finds the USGA's conditioning less than ideal which leads us to ... Angle? We made the point last year and it bears repetition: his championship record looks a bit average and a deep dive emphasises that because in 21 starts he's never ended a third round with any hope of contending (his best was six shots back in 2006). Back Scott on the Sportsbook

Patrick Reed US Open record: 35-14-MC-13-4-32-13-19-49 The American's year that started well (he went head-to-head with Rory McIlroy in Dubai before finishing second and was twice third on LIV either side of claiming fourth at the Masters) but has lost impetus more recently (he was T35th last time out in the LIV DC event, ending the week with a 77). Angle? He's been a solo and a co-leader at halfway but he's also carded some big US Open numbers. His response to the solo lead was a Saturday 76, his last three third round scores in the championship have been 77-74-75 and two of his last three final rounds have been 74s. Back Reed on the Sportsbook

Wyndham Clark US Open record: MC-MC It's been a fine season for the American who started it consistently making cuts, then started to contend and finally broke through with his first PGA Tour victory in the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow. He was also just one shot back with 18 hole to play at the Memorial. Angle? His only missed cut since October was the PGA Championship and in six major starts he is still looking for a first top 70 finish. Back Clark on the Sportsbook

Keegan Bradley US Open record: 68-MC-4-27-MC-60-MC-MC-MC-7 Although not quite in the form he started the season with - when a winner of the ZOZO Championship and second in the Farmers Insurance Open - Bradley has made his last five cuts including top 30s in the year's first two majors and he was just two shots back of the lead with 18 holes to play in this event last year. Angle? He's had first round woes: six of his 10 have needed at least 73 hits, three of those 75+. Back Bradley on the Sportsbook

Si Woo Kim US Open record: 13-MC-MC-MC-40-MC It's been a good season for the Korean, making 17 of 20 cuts, winning the Sony Open in January, finishing a strong second in the Byron Nelson Championship and he was fourth last time out in the Memorial Tournament. Angle? His record in the two travelling American majors are startlingly similar and not in a good way: a best of T13th in both, next best T40th in this event and a total of just four of 14 cuts made. Back Kim on the Sportsbook

Denny McCarthy US Open record: 42-MC-7 "I'm heart broken right now," he said after leading the Memorial Tournament throughout much of the final day before missing out in a play off. But he also added: "I like hard courses, I like championship golf, and with a couple of majors around the corner I'm excited about where my game is." Angle? Since establishing himself on the PGA Tour he's 5-for-5 at making the weekend in majors and was seventh in this event last year. Back McCarthy on the Sportsbook

Gary Woodland US Open record: 47-MC-23-MC-52-MC-30-36-1-MC-50-10 Winners of the US Open tend to thrive in Strokes Gained Off the Tee and Tee to Green rankings year in, year out - and that's what Woodland has done so although it was a surprise he won in 2019 (in California) it was always hinted at. And his long game stats are again really good this year (10th OTT, 11th Approach, 24th T2G). Angle? Although putting remains a problem, he's made 10 of his last 12 cuts. Back Woodland on the Sportsbook

Mito Pereira US Open record: MC-MC The Chilean's last 15 starts, including starts on the PGA Tour, Japan Tour, Asian Tour and LIV, have been impressive reaping 11 top 20s, seven of them top 10s. In among them was a good T18th at the PGA Championship following on from his near-miss 12 months ago and he was also the pre-final round leader last time out at LIV DC. Angle? Outside the PGA his major record needs work: half his 12 rounds have been 74+. Back Pereira on the Sportsbook

Russell Henley US Open record: 16-42-MC-60-MC-27-25-13-MC Is Henley bubbling? Because while, at first glance, his US Open record lack a top 10, prior to last year's missed cut he was four shots back with 18 holes to play in 2017, the first round leader in 2018 and the 18, 36 and 54 hole leader in his next start in 2021. He also has five top 20s in his last six stroke play starts. Angle? He was fourth in the Masters - more evidence that he is ready to contend again in a major? Back Henley on the Sportsbook

Chris Kirk US Open record: 78-MC-28-75-MC He said earlier this year, in the wake of his victory in the Honda Classic, that tough courses seem to bring out the best in him but so far that hasn't happened in this tournament. It's also true that the good form of early 2023 seems to have evaded him with missed cuts in his last two starts, including at his favourite venue Colonial. Angle? Look away now: his weekend rounds at the US Open read: 78-77-72-76-80-78. Back Kirk on the Sportsbook

Keith Mitchell US Open record: MC Just a second US Open start and his first was an abbreviated effort at Pebble Beach in 2019 when he carded 76-70. He was, however, fifth at Riviera earlier this year and it's not his only good golf on major championship-status tests. He won at PGA National, led after 54 holes at Quail Hollow and was also fourth at Pebble Beach this year. Angle? He is, however, still looking for a first major top 30 after 10 attempts. Back Mitchell on the Sportsbook

Kurt Kitayama US Open record: MC-MC It's been a year of breakthroughs for the Californian who had finished top three four times in 2023 without breaking his PGA Tour duck. He changed that with triumph in major-like conditions at Bay Hill in March, made the last eight in the WGC Dell Match Play and his fourth place in the PGA Championship was comfortably his best in the majors. Angle? He's 1-for-10 at landing top 50s in majors and, surprisingly, 2-for-11 in California. Back Kitayama on the Sportsbook

Cam Davis US Open record: Debut 4-for-4 at making the cut in majors ahead of last month's PGA Championship the Aussie then added a first top five that prompted him to say: "I can build off this going into the other majors knowing I can do this even when it's difficult, when the rough is really deep and the pins are tight." Angle? He's got no top 10 and just one top 30 in 14 starts at Torrey Pines, Pebble Beach and Riviera (Californian major courses). Back Davis on the Sportsbook

Phil Mickelson US Open record: 29-55-MC-47-4-94-43-10-2-16-7-2-55-2-33-2-MC-18-2-4-54-65-2-28-64-MC-48-52-MC-62-MC He couldn't, could he? He needs this major to complete the career Grand Slam and he's been the runner-up no less than (a record) six times. It seems absurd to suggest he could win it but he claimed the PGA Championship aged 50, charged to the line to land a share of second in April's Masters and he's likely to be bullish after the latest LIV-PGA Tour merger news. Angle? He does achieve remarkable things but maybe just a first round thrill? Back Mickelson on the Sportsbook

Min Woo Lee US Open record: 27 A two-time winner on the DP World Tour who was sixth in this year's PLAYERS Championship, he also made a decent tournament debut last year just a fortnight after his sister Minjee won the US Women's Open. Angle? That effort last year was not a one off. In fact it is one of four major championship top 20s he has notched in six starts over the last two seasons, most recently when T18th in the PGA Championship. Back Lee on the Sportsbook

Sahith Theegala US Open record: MC-MC He's yet to make a cut - in fact he is yet to break 76 in round one or 73 at any stage - but since he last teed it up in the championship he has finished T34th on his Open debut last summer, ninth in his first Masters start in April and T34th in his PGA Championship bow. Angle? He's an instinctive and attacking golfer so it makes sense that he found St Andrews and Augusta to his liking; a USGA test might be less so. Back Theegala on the Sportsbook

Sergio Garcia US Open record: 46-12-4-35-20-3-MC-MC-18-10-22-7-38-45-35-18-5-21-MC-52-MC-19-MC A 24th straight start in the event for the Spaniard who was so keen to compete he went through Qualifying, firing a pair of 66s in Dallas. Form-wise, he lost out in a play off in LIV Singapore but has been outside the top 20 in his last two starts. Angle? Hasn't finished top 10 in a major since he won the Masters in 2017 and his first round scores on traditional tours since joining LIV read: 74-73-75-76-74. Back Garcia on the Sportsbook

Harris English US Open record: 48-37-46-58-4-3-61 The 33-year-old has started to recover from the injury-prompted form woes of the last two years, finishing second at major-like Bay Hill, third at major-hosting Quail Hollow and sitting top three through 54 holes on his penultimate start at Colonial (finishing T12th). Angle? It's a very solid championship record but he's broken 72 just twice in 12 weekend rounds (and seven times he's needed at least 75 blows). Back English on the Sportsbook

Abraham Ancer US Open record: 49-56-MC Since leaving the PGA Tour the Mexican has won this January's Saudi International on the Asian Tour but his LIV efforts have been poor, with a best effort of eighth in 13 starts - he's also ended the week outside the top 20 in five of his last six starts. Angle? It's pretty safe to say that middle rounds of 68-69 in the event's 2019 renewal were his best efforts yet: he averages 75.13 in his other eight championship rounds. Back Ancer on the Sportsbook

Nick Taylor US Open record: MC-36-43-MC The man of the moment after his stunning victory in his national championship, the Canadian Open, last week. He was brilliant on the weekend there (63-66), strong in the play-off and sensational with his winning putt, but can he maintain physical, mental and emotional levels after it?! Angle? He's made only eight major championship starts over a 15 year spell and T29th at the 2020 remains his best finish. Back Taylor on the Sportsbook

Adrian Meronk US Open record: MC The Pole made his major championship debut in this event in 2021 in the middle of a run of seven top three finishes on the DP World Tour that suggested he was more than a quirk as a golfer from Poland. He's proved that with three wins in the last 12 months. Angle? He actually cropped up on the leaderboard very early at both the Masters and the PGA Championship but his major best is still T40th from four starts. Back Meronk on the Sportsbook

Ryan Fox US Open record: 41-MC-MC-MC Two DP World Tour wins last year, taking his career tally to three, granted the Kiwi the opportunity to stretch his golf Stateside and he's taken it, recording seven top 30 finishes in eight starts there since March. Angle? He's still seeking a first major top 10 after 16 starts and he's struggled in this championship: he's never broken 73 in the first round and has done so only twice in all of his 10 rounds. Back Fox on the Sportsbook

