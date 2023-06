World No 5 Hovland 18/1 19.00 ready for next major step

Koepka 11/1 12.00 leads LIV challenge once again

Clark 80/1 81.00 a decent outside punt this week

Following on from last week's remarkable announcement that the PGA Tour, and the Saudi-funded LIV Tour, had reached an agreement to work together in the future, the leading golfers from both camps have come together for a third time this year, when teeing-up at this week's US Open.

In both previous events - The Masters and PGA Championship - those from the previously 'outlawed' LIV Tour certainly held their own when rubbing shoulders with the likes of Scheffler, Rahm and McIlroy.

So who's likely to be in the mix, come Sunday afternoon at Los Angeles Country Club?

Here are 12 leading challengers for the title:

Wyndham Clark: If you're looking for a higher-priced 'outsider' to emerge from the pack this week, then you could do worse than take a punt on the 29-year-old American. He claimed his maiden PGA Tour victory last month, winning by four shots over the tricky Quail Hollow layout.

Jason Day: Ended last year at No 112 in the world but has now returned to the top-25, following his victory at the AT&T Byron Nelson, along with five other top-10s.

Matt Fitzpatrick: The defending champion who followed his triumph last year in Massachusetts, by claiming a second PGA Tour title at Harbour Town in April.

Tyrrell Hatton: Continues to play what is arguably the best golf of his career to date. A trio of podium finishes on the PGA Tour this year, including tied-third in Toronto on Sunday.

Viktor Hovland: Has certainly hit form in recent weeks. Tied-second at the PGA Championship in May and more recently won the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village. Also stood on the podium at TPC Sawgrass in March - further proof that he enjoys playing tougher venues.

Brooks Koepka: Returned to form with a major bang this year. Was runner-up at Augusta in April, and winner of the PGA Championship one month later. Has also won on the LIV Tour during 2023.

Rory Mcilroy: Certainly has plenty to prove, having been in the slip-stream of Koepka, Rahm and Scheffler in recent months. But he is still playing solidly, and stands a great chance of returning to the major championship table this coming week.

Jon Rahm: The champion at Augusta who lost his No 1 ranking at the PGA Championship in May. The Spaniard will be chasing his seventh tournament victory in a little over eight months.

Justin Rose: The Englishman's solid season continues. Back inside the top-25 of the World Ranking. A winner in February, the 42-year-old travels to California on the back of his latest top-10 in Canada on Sunday.

Xander Schauffele: In his six previous US Opens, his finishing positions have ranged from 3rd to 14th. Is equally consistent in the other majors, but without a Tour victory since last July, despite being the current world No 6.

Scottie Scheffler: Has returned to the world No 1 slot, thanks to some superbly consistent performances over the past couple of months. Winner in Phoenix, and also at the Players Championship in March, the 26-year-old has not finished outside the top-12 in his last 16 starts.

Cameron Smith: Tied-ninth at Oak Hill (PGA Championship) last month and is currently fourth in the LIV standings for 2023, thanks to five top-10s from seven events.

Stroke Averages

Lowest 20 in Major Championships (Since Jan 1st, 2020)

Average .... (Rounds)

69.93: Scottie Scheffler (46)

70.38: Jon Rahm (52)

70.44: Rory McIlroy (48)

70.52: Xander Schauffele (48)

70.54: Collin Morikawa (48)

70.74: Brooks Koepka (42)

70.79: Viktor Hovland (43)

70.83: Cameron Smith (48)

70.85: Dustin Johnson (46)

71.05: Kevin Streelman (22)

71.06: Hideki Matsuyama (48)

71.08: Patrick Reed (50)

71.11: Bryson DeChambeau (44)

71.13: Jordan Spieth (48)

71.19: Justin Thomas (48)

71.20: Cameron Young (20)

71.22: Shane Lowry (50)

71.25: Chris Kirk (20)

71.26: Justin Rose (42)

71.28: Matt Fitzpatrick (46)

Min. No. of Rounds = 16/18/20

Only those entered this week are included in table

