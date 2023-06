Fairway-width more generous than most Open venues

Morikawa (18/1)/Scheffler (11/2) played Walker Cup here

Fairways Bermuda, greens Bent

Tournament Notes

• Los Angeles Country Club is staging a major championship for the first time;

• The North Course hosted the inaugural Los Angeles Open (currently called Genesis Invitational) in 1926, and went on to hold this event on four more occasions (1934-35-36-40). Also staged the Walker Cup in 2017;

• Among those to play in the Walker Cup that year were Robert MacIntyre, Maverick McNealy, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris;

• The North Course was given a facelift in 2010, with restoration work spearheaded by architect Gil Hanse.

Course Notes

• A rugged, gently undulating landscape north-west of Los Angeles city centre;

• No great expanses of water, with a distinct emphasis on strategy;

• The fairways and rough are laid with Bermuda grass, although the greens are sown with Bent;

• The stimpmeter reading is expected to be 13, slightly quicker than the PGA Tour average;

• This will be the first US Open with Bermudagrass rough since Pinehurst in 2005;

• Fairways will be more generous than experienced at most US Open venues, although there won't be any graded rough in 2023. So any ball which runs off the short grass will end up immediately in three inches of the long stuff;

• Narrowest fairways will be 28 yards, around four yards wider than at most traditional US Open venues.

Latest betting for this week's US Open in California

Stroke Averages

Lowest 15 in US Open (2017-22)

Average .... (Rounds)

70.05: Brooks Koepka (20)

70.42: Xander Schauffele (24)

70.79: Scottie Scheffler (14)

70.83: Hideki Matsuyama (24)

70.86: Collin Morikawa (14)

71.25: Rory McIlroy (20)

71.38: Patrick Reed (24)

71.41: Matt Fitzpatrick (22)

71.41: Dustin Johnson (22)

71.50: Jon Rahm (20)

71.64: Viktor Hovland (11)

71.64: Gary Woodland (22)

71.68: Justin Thomas (22)

71.80: Tommy Fleetwood (20)

71.85: Brian Harman (20)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

Latest betting for a top-five finish at US Open

Stroke Averages

Lowest 15 in 'Elite PGA Tour Events' (since 1.1.23)

68.61: Scottie Scheffler (36)

69.15: Jon Rahm (33)

69.55: Xander Schauffele (40)

69.63: Patrick Cantlay (38)

69.83: Denny McCarthy (30)

69.88: Wyndham Clark (34)

69.91: Rickie Fowler (34)

69.94: Tyrrell Hatton (36)

70.11: Viktor Hovland (36)

70.13: Justin Rose (24)

70.19: Jordan Spieth (32)

70.21: Sung Jae Im (38)

70.25: Tony Finau (36)

70.37: Jason Day (30)

70.48: Nick Taylor (21)

Min. No. of Rounds = 20

Only those entered this week are included in table.

'Elite events' refers to tournaments where the total number of World Ranking points on offer is greater than 300.

Betfair Sportsbook

Summary of 2023 Results for selected LIV players



Abraham Ancer: Best finish of T-11th;

Brooks Koepka: One victory, one other podium and another T-6;

Bryson DeChambeau: Two T-10s; highest finish of T-5th;

Cameron Smith: Two podiums and three other T-10s;

Dustin Johnson: One victory, two other T-10s;

David Puig: One T-12;

Joaquin Niemann: Two T-10s;

Mito Pereira: Four T-6s;

Patrick Reed: Two podium finishes;

Phil Mickelson: No top 10s, best finish of T-11th;

Sergio Garcia: Best finish of 2nd;

Sebastian Munoz: Three T-10s, including one podium.

Positions based on final 54-hole totals.