11:35 - June 18, 2022

The weather forecast had suggested the wind would pick up fractionally as day two progressed at Brookline, but it did the opposite and those drawn AM-PM at the 122nd US Open have caught a break.

Those that played on Thursday morning and Friday afternoon averaged 1.6 shots less than their counterparts and most of the notables that are missing out on the weekend, including world number six, Cameron Smith, the number eight, Viktor Hovland, number 15, Tony Finau, the recent Memorial Tournament winner, Billy Horschel, and the fairly well-fancied trio of Shane Lowry, Sungae Im and Tommy Fleetwood, were drawn PM-AM.

Horschel, who's major record is bizarrely horrendous given his unquestioned ability, was the only one listed above to be drawn AM-PM and the likes of Lowry and Fleetwood will feel aggrieved to have been drawn alongside LIV Golf players, who all struggled...

Of the 15 LIV golfers in the field, 12 were drawn on the wrong side, and only four have made it through to the weekend - Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau, and Richard Bland. None of them are under-par at halfway.

Those with a suspicious mind may hint at the draw being deliberately weighted and Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, who's not in the field this week, questioned why so much water was being applied to the greens yesterday afternoon during play, when they weren't really in need of it.

How are they allowed to water the greens during play ? Robert MacIntyre (@robert1lefty) June 17, 2022

The top-seven on the leaderboard were all drawn AM-PM and the world number one, Scottie Scheffler, and pre-event 1000.0 chance, Nick Hardy, are the only two inside the top-12 at halfway to have been drawn PM-AM.

Here's the 36-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 11:30.

Collin Morikawa -5 6.25/1

Joel Dahmen -5 30.029/1

Rory McIlroy -4 5.85/1

Jon Rahm -4 6.411/2

Aaron Wise -4 20.019/1

Hayden Buckley -4 85.084/1

Beau Hossler -4 50.049/1

Scottie Scheffler -3 8.415/2

Brian Harman -3 44.043/1

Patrick Rodgers -3 80.079/1

Matthew NeSmith -3 85.084/1

Nick Hardy -3 140.0139/1

Sam Burns -2 22.021/1

Matthew Fitzpatrick -2 24.023/1

-2 and 36.035/1 bar

Up with the pace is the place to be in a US Open and 25 the last 26 winners sat tied sixth or better at halfway. The odd man out is Webb Simpson who sat tied for 29th and six off the lead ten years ago at the Olympic Club.

We do have to consider that with as many as 23 players within four strokes of the lead, this is an extremely congested leaderboard. That's as crowded as it's been since 1996 when as many as 26 players were within four of Payne Stewart's lead.

A poor weekend saw Stewart finish only 27th and Tom Lehman, who had sat tied for 27th and five back, finished tied for second but the winner, Steve Jones, and Davis Love III, who finished alongside Lehman, had both sat tied fifth and only two off the lead at halfway.

The stats really do suggest we need to be concentrating on the elite group at the very summit but the 1995 result could be an omen for one of my pre-event picks, Sam Burns...

Last time world numbers 1, 2 and 3 were all in the top-10 through 36 holes of a US Open, world number 9 Corey Pavin was T-11, 4 back. He went on to win.



World number 9 this week is Sam Burns - T-13, 3 back. ? Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) June 18, 2022

Although he's trailing by a stroke, world number three, Rory McIlroy, is the man the market considers most likely to win and that's not a surprise given his stats at halfway.

Rory ranks third for Greens In Regulation and second for Strokes Gained Putting and if he keeps that up he's sure to figure at the finish.

Yesterday's in-running pick, Collin Morikawa, is tied for the lead with Joel Dahmen and I'm in no rush to abandon the 25-year-old who's already won two majors - the 2020 US PGA Championship and the Open last year.

Morikawa's stats at halfway are solid from tee-to green and his in-contention record is largely very good. He's only ever led through 36 holes once before, at the Workday Charity Open in 2020 and he went on to win and he's gone on to win on three of the last four occasions that he's been within two of the lead at halfway.

He looked completely bombproof when cruising to victory at the Open last July but there is one red flag to be aware of. Morikawa led the Hero World Challenge by five with a round to go in December but after trading at as low as 1.081/12 in-running he shot 76 on Sunday to finish tied for 5th!

The defending champ, Jon Rahm, and Scottie Scheffler are both poised to contend heavily over the weekend and both men look fairly priced but I've gone against the stats and taken a chance on a couple of class acts at big prices to come from off the pace.

The recent US PGA Championship winner, Justin Thomas, and the US Open specialist, Brooks Koepka, trail by six and five respectively on +1 and level par but both have shown they can win from off the pace.

Brooks successfully defended the US Open title in 2018 after shooting 75 in round one. He trailed by six after day one and he was tied fourth and still four adrift at hallway and Thomas won the US PGA Championship last month having trailed by seven with a round to go.

Given the strength of the leaderboard here, Thomas won't be able to win from that far back this week but if he gets his skates on today he can get within touching distance and I thought both were just worth chancing at 65.064/1.

I'll be back tomorrow after the third round.

10:35 - June 17, 2022

Canada's Adam Hadwin leads after round one of the US Open following a four-under-par 66 around the composite Open Course at the Country Club at Brookline but it's the well-supported pre-event favourite, Rory McIlroy, that's firmed up at the head of the market after a superb putting display saw hm post 67.

Here's the 18-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 10:30.

Adam Hadwin -4 32.031/1

Rory McIlroy -3 6.05/1

Joel Dahmen -3 90.089/1

MJ Daffue -3 110.0109/1

David Lingmerth -3 320.0319/1

Callum Tarren -3 240.0239/1

Matthew Fitzpatrick -2 15.5

Dustin Johnson -2 21.020/1

Justin Rose -2 32.031/1

Aaron Wise -2 38.037/1

Brian Harman -2 80.079/1

Matthew NeSmith -2 170.0169/1

Hayden Buckley -2 380.0379/1

Selected Others

Justin Thomas -1 12.011/1

Jon Rahm -1 14.5

Scottie Scheffler Level 19.5

Will Zalatoris -1 26.025/1

Collin Morikawa -1 29.028/1

Max Homa -1 34.033/1

Xander Schauffele Level par 36.035/1

-1 and 50.049/1 bar

It doesn't look like we're going to get much of a draw bias this year. The early wave yesterday averaged 72.51 and the afternoon starters 73.03 but that will probably even out today with the wind predicted to pick up fractionally this afternoon.

As highlighted in the In-Play Tactics section of the preview, up with the pace is the place to be in a US Open and 21 of the last 23 US Open winners were inside the top-20 after round one.

That's not a great stat for the world number one, Scottie Scheffler, who birdied his last two holes yesterday to post a level par 70 to sit tied for 26th.

As the week wears on and the course dries out, the scoring tends to get tougher. Making up ground becomes increasingly tough and six of the last eight winners were inside the top-eight and within three of the lead after round one.

Rory's very much the man to beat according to the market but he looks short enough to me.

He putted brilliantly yesterday, gaining 4.24 strokes over the field with his flatstick, and he putted nicely last week too when winning in Canada, but can it last?

Add in the fact that he tees off this afternoon and that nobody's won the US Open after winning the week before since 1934, and he starts to look short.

Dustin Johnson putted nicely yesterday too, and he'll need to improve his approach game today, but the former world number one and 2016 US Open winner looks a fair price this morning at in excess of 20.019/1 given he's one of the early starters today.

The two-time major winner is five points bigger than Matthew Fitzpatrick, who's yet to win on the PGA Tour, and that's just wrong.



I backed DJ as he finished up last night at 25.024/1 and I'm also happy to back the reigning Open Champion, Collin Morikawa, this morning at 30.029/1 given his nice start.

The world number seven hasn't been at his best this year but as Justin Ray highlights below, he certainly has a ruthless streak when he gets in contention and although, like Rory, he's an afternoon starter today, from just three back, he looks a big price.

This is the 3rd time @collin_morikawa has opened a major with a round in the 60s.



2020 PGA - Won

2021 Open - Won

2022 @usopengolf - ? ? Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) June 16, 2022

I'll be back in the morning with another look at the halfway stage.

Pre-Event Selections:

Sam Burns @ 34.033/1

Max Homa @ 70.069/1

Justin Rose @ 100.099/1

In-Play Picks:

Dustin Johnson @ 25.024/1

Collin Morikawa @ 30.029/1

Brooks Koepka @ 65.064/1

Justin Thomas @ 65.064/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

2 pts Louis Oosthuizen @ 130.0129/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

2 pts Louis Oosthuizen - Top 10 finish @ 8.07/1

2 pt Patrick Reed @ 180.0179/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter