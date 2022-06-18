</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: The Punter's US Open In-Play Blog: Brooks and Thomas the value bets at halfway

Steven Rawlings
18 June 2022 The cream has risen to the top at Brookline and our man's he...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/the-punters-us-open-in-play-tips-morikawa-and-dj-the-value-after-round-one-170622-167.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/the-punters-us-open-in-play-tips-morikawa-and-dj-the-value-after-round-one-170622-167.html", "datePublished": "2022-06-18T11:23:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-06-18T12:13:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Collin Morikawa in round two US Open.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "We've reached the halfway stage of the 122nd US Open and the leaderboard could barely be better. The cream has risen to the top at Brookline and our man's here with his latest thoughts... 11:35 - June 18, 2022 The weather forecast had suggested the wind would pick up fractionally as day two progressed at Brookline, but it did the opposite and those drawn AM-PM at the 122nd US Open have caught a break. Those that played on Thursday morning and Friday afternoon averaged 1.6 shots less than their counterparts and most of the notables that are missing out on the weekend, including world number six, Cameron Smith, the number eight, Viktor Hovland, number 15, Tony Finau, the recent Memorial Tournament winner, Billy Horschel, and the fairly well-fancied trio of Shane Lowry, Sungae Im and Tommy Fleetwood, were drawn PM-AM. Horschel, who's major record is bizarrely horrendous given his unquestioned ability, was the only one listed above to be drawn AM-PM and the likes of Lowry and Fleetwood will feel aggrieved to have been drawn alongside LIV Golf players, who all struggled... Of the 15 LIV golfers in the field, 12 were drawn on the wrong side, and only four have made it through to the weekend - Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau, and Richard Bland. None of them are under-par at halfway. Those with a suspicious mind may hint at the draw being deliberately weighted and Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, who's not in the field this week, questioned why so much water was being applied to the greens yesterday afternoon during play, when they weren't really in need of it. How are they allowed to water the greens during play &mdash; Robert MacIntyre (@robert1lefty) June 17, 2022 The top-seven on the leaderboard were all drawn AM-PM and the world number one, Scottie Scheffler, and pre-event [1000.0] chance, Nick Hardy, are the only two inside the top-12 at halfway to have been drawn PM-AM. Here's the 36-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 11:30. Collin Morikawa -5 [6.2] Joel Dahmen -5 [30.0] Rory McIlroy -4 [5.8] Jon Rahm -4 [6.4] Aaron Wise -4 [20.0] Hayden Buckley -4 [85.0] Beau Hossler -4 [50.0] Scottie Scheffler -3 [8.4] Brian Harman -3 [44.0] Patrick Rodgers -3 [80.0] Matthew NeSmith -3 [85.0] Nick Hardy -3 [140.0] Sam Burns -2 [22.0] Matthew Fitzpatrick -2 [24.0] -2 and [36.0] bar Up with the pace is the place to be in a US Open and 25 the last 26 winners sat tied sixth or better at halfway. The odd man out is Webb Simpson who sat tied for 29th and six off the lead ten years ago at the Olympic Club. We do have to consider that with as many as 23 players within four strokes of the lead, this is an extremely congested leaderboard. That's as crowded as it's been since 1996 when as many as 26 players were within four of Payne Stewart's lead. A poor weekend saw Stewart finish only 27th and Tom Lehman, who had sat tied for 27th and five back, finished tied for second but the winner, Steve Jones, and Davis Love III, who finished alongside Lehman, had both sat tied fifth and only two off the lead at halfway. The stats really do suggest we need to be concentrating on the elite group at the very summit but the 1995 result could be an omen for one of my pre-event picks, Sam Burns... Last time world numbers 1, 2 and 3 were all in the top-10 through 36 holes of a US Open, world number 9 Corey Pavin was T-11, 4 back. He went on to win.World number 9 this week is Sam Burns - T-13, 3 back.&mdash; Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) June 18, 2022 Although he's trailing by a stroke, world number three, Rory McIlroy, is the man the market considers most likely to win and that's not a surprise given his stats at halfway. Rory ranks third for Greens In Regulation and second for Strokes Gained Putting and if he keeps that up he's sure to figure at the finish. Yesterday's in-running pick, Collin Morikawa, is tied for the lead with Joel Dahmen and I'm in no rush to abandon the 25-year-old who's already won two majors - the 2020 US PGA Championship and the Open last year. Morikawa's stats at halfway are solid from tee-to green and his in-contention record is largely very good. He's only ever led through 36 holes once before, at the Workday Charity Open in 2020 and he went on to win and he's gone on to win on three of the last four occasions that he's been within two of the lead at halfway. He looked completely bombproof when cruising to victory at the Open last July but there is one red flag to be aware of. Morikawa led the Hero World Challenge by five with a round to go in December but after trading at as low as [1.08] in-running he shot 76 on Sunday to finish tied for 5th! The defending champ, Jon Rahm, and Scottie Scheffler are both poised to contend heavily over the weekend and both men look fairly priced but I've gone against the stats and taken a chance on a couple of class acts at big prices to come from off the pace. The recent US PGA Championship winner, Justin Thomas, and the US Open specialist, Brooks Koepka, trail by six and five respectively on +1 and level par but both have shown they can win from off the pace. Brooks successfully defended the US Open title in 2018 after shooting 75 in round one. He trailed by six after day one and he was tied fourth and still four adrift at hallway and Thomas won the US PGA Championship last month having trailed by seven with a round to go. Given the strength of the leaderboard here, Thomas won't be able to win from that far back this week but if he gets his skates on today he can get within touching distance and I thought both were just worth chancing at [65.0]. I'll be back tomorrow after the third round. 10:35 - June 17, 2022 Canada's Adam Hadwin leads after round one of the US Open following a four-under-par 66 around the composite Open Course at the Country Club at Brookline but it's the well-supported pre-event favourite, Rory McIlroy, that's firmed up at the head of the market after a superb putting display saw hm post 67. Here's the 18-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 10:30. Adam Hadwin -4 [32.0] Rory McIlroy -3 [6.0] Joel Dahmen -3 [90.0] MJ Daffue -3 [110.0] David Lingmerth -3 [320.0] Callum Tarren -3 [240.0] Matthew Fitzpatrick -2 [15.5] Dustin Johnson -2 [21.0] Justin Rose -2 [32.0] Aaron Wise -2 [38.0] Brian Harman -2 [80.0] Matthew NeSmith -2 [170.0] Hayden Buckley -2 [380.0] Selected Others Justin Thomas -1 [12.0] Jon Rahm -1 [14.5] Scottie Scheffler Level [19.5] Will Zalatoris -1 [26.0] Collin Morikawa -1 [29.0] Max Homa -1 [34.0] Xander Schauffele Level par [36.0] -1 and [50.0] bar It doesn't look like we're going to get much of a draw bias this year. The early wave yesterday averaged 72.51 and the afternoon starters 73.03 but that will probably even out today with the wind predicted to pick up fractionally this afternoon. As highlighted in the In-Play Tactics section of the preview, up with the pace is the place to be in a US Open and 21 of the last 23 US Open winners were inside the top-20 after round one. That's not a great stat for the world number one, Scottie Scheffler, who birdied his last two holes yesterday to post a level par 70 to sit tied for 26th. As the week wears on and the course dries out, the scoring tends to get tougher. Making up ground becomes increasingly tough and six of the last eight winners were inside the top-eight and within three of the lead after round one. Rory's very much the man to beat according to the market but he looks short enough to me. He putted brilliantly yesterday, gaining 4.24 strokes over the field with his flatstick, and he putted nicely last week too when winning in Canada, but can it last? Add in the fact that he tees off this afternoon and that nobody's won the US Open after winning the week before since 1934, and he starts to look short. Dustin Johnson putted nicely yesterday too, and he'll need to improve his approach game today, but the former world number one and 2016 US Open winner looks a fair price this morning at in excess of [20.0] given he's one of the early starters today. The two-time major winner is five points bigger than Matthew Fitzpatrick, who's yet to win on the PGA Tour, and that's just wrong. I backed DJ as he finished up last night at [25.0] and I'm also happy to back the reigning Open Champion, Collin Morikawa, this morning at [30.0] given his nice start. The world number seven hasn't been at his best this year but as Justin Ray highlights below, he certainly has a ruthless streak when he gets in contention and although, like Rory, he's an afternoon starter today, from just three back, he looks a big price. This is the 3rd time @collin_morikawa has opened a major with a round in the 60s.2020 PGA - Won2021 Open - Won2022 @usopengolf - ?&mdash; Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) June 16, 2022 I'll be back in the morning with another look at the halfway stage. Pre-Event Selections: Sam Burns @ [34.0] Max Homa @ [70.0] Justin Rose @ [100.0] In-Play Picks: Dustin Johnson @ [25.0] Collin Morikawa @ [30.0] Brooks Koepka @ [65.0] Justin Thomas @ [65.0] Find Me a 100 Winner Selections: 2 pts Louis Oosthuizen @ [130.0] Place order to lay 10u @ [10.0] &amp; 10u @ [2.0] 2 pts Louis Oosthuizen - Top 10 finish @ [8.0] 2 pt Patrick Reed @ [180.0] Place order to lay 10u @ [10.0] &amp; 10u @ [2.0] *You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Collin%20Morikawa%20in%20round%20two%20US%20Open.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Steven Rawlings" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Collin Morikawa in round two US Open.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Collin Morikawa in round two US Open.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Collin Morikawa in round two US Open.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Collin Morikawa in round two US Open.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Golfer Collin Morikawa "> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Collin Morikawa in action on day two</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.185386306" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf UK","category_label":"US Open","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/golf\/market\/1.185386306","entry_title":"The Punter\u0027s US Open In-Play Blog: Brooks and Thomas the value bets at halfway"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.185386306">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=The%20Punter%27s%20US%20Open%20In-Play%20Blog%3A%20Brooks%20and%20Thomas%20the%20value%20bets%20at%20halfway&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fus-open%2Fthe-punters-us-open-in-play-tips-morikawa-and-dj-the-value-after-round-one-170622-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fus-open%2Fthe-punters-us-open-in-play-tips-morikawa-and-dj-the-value-after-round-one-170622-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fus-open%2Fthe-punters-us-open-in-play-tips-morikawa-and-dj-the-value-after-round-one-170622-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fus-open%2Fthe-punters-us-open-in-play-tips-morikawa-and-dj-the-value-after-round-one-170622-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fus-open%2Fthe-punters-us-open-in-play-tips-morikawa-and-dj-the-value-after-round-one-170622-167.html&text=The%20Punter%27s%20US%20Open%20In-Play%20Blog%3A%20Brooks%20and%20Thomas%20the%20value%20bets%20at%20halfway" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <p class="entry_body__intro">We've reached the halfway stage of the 122nd US Open and the leaderboard could barely be better. The cream has risen to the top at Brookline and our man's here with his latest thoughts...</p> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote><p>"Up with the pace is the place to be in a US Open and 25 the last 26 winners sat tied sixth or better at halfway." </p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><strong><h2>11:35 - June 18, 2022</h2></strong><p>The weather forecast had suggested the wind would pick up fractionally as day two progressed at Brookline, but it did the opposite and those drawn AM-PM at the 122nd <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.185386306">US Open</a> have caught a break.</p><p>Those that played on Thursday morning and Friday afternoon averaged 1.6 shots less than their counterparts and most of the <strong>notables that are missing out on the weekend</strong>, including world number six, Cameron Smith, the number eight, Viktor Hovland, number 15, Tony Finau, the recent Memorial Tournament winner, Billy Horschel, and the fairly well-fancied trio of Shane Lowry, Sungae Im and Tommy Fleetwood, were drawn PM-AM. </p><p>Horschel, who's major record is bizarrely horrendous given his unquestioned ability, was the only one listed above to be drawn AM-PM and the likes of <strong>Lowry and Fleetwood will feel aggrieved to have been drawn alongside LIV Golf players, who all struggled...</strong></p><p>Of the 15 LIV golfers in the field, 12 were drawn on the wrong side, and only four have made it through to the weekend - <strong>Dustin Johnson</strong>, Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau, and Richard Bland. None of them are under-par at halfway.</p><p>Those with a suspicious mind may hint at the draw being deliberately weighted and Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, who's not in the field this week, questioned why so much water was being applied to the greens yesterday afternoon during play, when they weren't really in need of it.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">How are they allowed to water the greens during play </p>? Robert MacIntyre (@robert1lefty) <a href="https://twitter.com/robert1lefty/status/1537923105552707588?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 17, 2022</a></blockquote><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>The top-seven on the leaderboard were all drawn AM-PM and the world number one, <strong>Scottie Scheffler</strong>, and pre-event 1000.0 chance, Nick Hardy, are the only two inside the top-12 at halfway to have been drawn PM-AM.</p><p>Here's the 36-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 11:30.</p><p><strong>Collin Morikawa -5 <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b><br> Joel Dahmen -5 <b class="inline_odds" title="29/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">30.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">29/1</span></b><br> Rory McIlroy -4 <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b><br> Jon Rahm -4 <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b><br> Aaron Wise -4 <b class="inline_odds" title="19/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">20.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">19/1</span></b><br> Hayden Buckley -4 <b class="inline_odds" title="84/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">85.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">84/1</span></b><br> Beau Hossler -4 <b class="inline_odds" title="49/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">50.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">49/1</span></b><br> Scottie Scheffler -3 <b class="inline_odds" title="15/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/2</span></b><br> Brian Harman -3 <b class="inline_odds" title="43/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">44.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">43/1</span></b><br> Patrick Rodgers -3 <b class="inline_odds" title="79/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">80.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">79/1</span></b><br> Matthew NeSmith -3 <b class="inline_odds" title="84/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">85.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">84/1</span></b><br> Nick Hardy -3 <b class="inline_odds" title="139/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">140.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">139/1</span></b><br> Sam Burns -2 <b class="inline_odds" title="21/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">22.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/1</span></b><br> Matthew Fitzpatrick -2 <b class="inline_odds" title="23/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">24.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">23/1</span></b><br> -2 and <b class="inline_odds" title="35/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">36.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">35/1</span></b> bar</strong></p><p>Up with the pace is the place to be in a US Open and <strong>25 the last 26 winners sat tied sixth or better at halfway</strong>. The odd man out is Webb Simpson who sat tied for 29th and six off the lead ten years ago at the Olympic Club.</p><p>We do have to consider that with as many as <strong>23 players within four strokes of the lead</strong>, this is an extremely congested leaderboard. That's as crowded as it's been since 1996 when as many as 26 players were within four of Payne Stewart's lead.</p><p>A poor weekend saw Stewart finish only 27th and Tom Lehman, who had sat tied for 27th and five back, finished tied for second but the winner, Steve Jones, and Davis Love III, who finished alongside Lehman, had both sat tied fifth and only two off the lead at halfway.</p><blockquote>The stats really do suggest we need to be concentrating on the elite group at the very summit but the 1995 result could be an omen for one of my pre-event picks, Sam Burns...</blockquote><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Last time world numbers 1, 2 and 3 were all in the top-10 through 36 holes of a US Open, world number 9 Corey Pavin was T-11, 4 back. He went on to win.<br><br>World number 9 this week is Sam Burns - T-13, 3 back.</p>? Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) <a href="https://twitter.com/JustinRayGolf/status/1537967470631215105?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 18, 2022</a></blockquote><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>Although he's trailing by a stroke, world number three, Rory McIlroy, is the man the market considers most likely to win and that's not a surprise given his stats at halfway.</p><p><img alt="Rory mcIlroy Us Open day one.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Rory%20mcIlroy%20Us%20Open%20day%20one.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><blockquote>Rory ranks third for Greens In Regulation and second for Strokes Gained Putting and if he keeps that up he's sure to figure at the finish.</blockquote><p>Yesterday's in-running pick, <strong>Collin Morikawa</strong>, is tied for the lead with Joel Dahmen and I'm in no rush to abandon the 25-year-old who's already won two majors - the 2020 US PGA Championship and the Open last year.</p><p><strong>Morikawa's stats at halfway are solid from tee-to green</strong> and his in-contention record is largely very good. He's only ever led through 36 holes once before, at the Workday Charity Open in 2020 and he went on to win and he's gone on to win on three of the last four occasions that he's been within two of the lead at halfway. </p><p>He looked <strong>completely bombproof when cruising to victory at the Open last July</strong> but <strong>there is one red flag</strong> to be aware of. Morikawa led the Hero World Challenge by five with a round to go in December but after trading at as low as <b class="inline_odds" title="1/12"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.08</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/12</span></b> in-running he shot 76 on Sunday to finish tied for 5th!</p><p>The defending champ, <strong>Jon Rahm</strong>, and <strong>Scottie Scheffler</strong> are both poised to contend heavily over the weekend and both men look fairly priced but I've gone against the stats and taken a chance on a couple of class acts at big prices to come from off the pace.</p><blockquote>The recent US PGA Championship winner, Justin Thomas, and the US Open specialist, Brooks Koepka, trail by six and five respectively on +1 and level par but both have shown they can win from off the pace.</blockquote><p><strong>Brooks successfully defended the US Open title in 2018</strong> after shooting 75 in round one. He trailed by six after day one and he was tied fourth and still four adrift at hallway and <strong>Thomas won the US PGA Championship last month having trailed by seven with a round to go</strong>.</p><p>Given the strength of the leaderboard here, Thomas won't be able to win from that far back this week but if he gets his skates on today he can <strong>get within touching distance</strong> and I thought both were just worth chancing at <b class="inline_odds" title="64/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">65.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">64/1</span></b>.</p><p>I'll be back tomorrow after the third round.</p><p><strong><h2>10:35 - June 17, 2022</h2></strong></p><p>Canada's Adam Hadwin leads after round one of the US Open following a four-under-par 66 around the composite Open Course at the Country Club at Brookline but it's the well-supported pre-event favourite, <strong>Rory McIlroy</strong>, that's firmed up at the head of the market after a superb putting display saw hm post 67. </p><p>Here's the 18-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 10:30.</p><p><strong>Adam Hadwin -4 <b class="inline_odds" title="31/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">32.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">31/1</span></b><br> Rory McIlroy -3 <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b><br> Joel Dahmen -3 <b class="inline_odds" title="89/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">90.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">89/1</span></b><br> MJ Daffue -3 <b class="inline_odds" title="109/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">110.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">109/1</span></b><br> David Lingmerth -3 <b class="inline_odds" title="319/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">320.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">319/1</span></b><br> Callum Tarren -3 <b class="inline_odds" title="239/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">240.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">239/1</span></b><br> Matthew Fitzpatrick -2 15.5<br> Dustin Johnson -2 <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b><br> Justin Rose -2 <b class="inline_odds" title="31/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">32.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">31/1</span></b><br> Aaron Wise -2 <b class="inline_odds" title="37/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">38.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">37/1</span></b><br> Brian Harman -2 <b class="inline_odds" title="79/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">80.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">79/1</span></b><br> Matthew NeSmith -2 <b class="inline_odds" title="169/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">170.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">169/1</span></b><br> Hayden Buckley -2 <b class="inline_odds" title="379/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">380.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">379/1</span></b></strong></p><p><strong>Selected Others <br> Justin Thomas -1 <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b><br> Jon Rahm -1 14.5<br> Scottie Scheffler Level 19.5<br> Will Zalatoris -1 <b class="inline_odds" title="25/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">26.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">25/1</span></b><br> Collin Morikawa -1 <b class="inline_odds" title="28/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">29.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">28/1</span></b><br> Max Homa -1 <b class="inline_odds" title="33/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">34.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">33/1</span></b><br> Xander Schauffele Level par <b class="inline_odds" title="35/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">36.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">35/1</span></b><br> -1 and <b class="inline_odds" title="49/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">50.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">49/1</span></b> bar</strong></p><p>It doesn't look like we're going to get much of a draw bias this year. <strong>The early wave yesterday averaged 72.51 and the afternoon starters 73.03 but that will probably even out today</strong> with the wind predicted to pick up fractionally this afternoon. </p><p>As highlighted in the In-Play Tactics section of <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/2022-us-open-the-punters-in-depth-preview-110622-167.html">the preview</a>, up with the pace is the place to be in a US Open and 21 of the last 23 US Open winners were inside the top-20 after round one. </p><blockquote>That's not a great stat for the world number one, Scottie Scheffler, who birdied his last two holes yesterday to post a level par 70 to sit tied for 26th.</blockquote><p>As the week wears on and the course dries out, the scoring tends to get tougher. <strong>Making up ground becomes increasingly tough</strong> and six of the last eight winners were inside the top-eight and within three of the lead after round one.</p><blockquote>Rory's very much the man to beat according to the market but he looks short enough to me.</blockquote><p>He putted brilliantly yesterday, gaining 4.24 strokes over the field with his flatstick, and he putted nicely last week too when winning in Canada, but can it last? </p><p>Add in the fact that he tees off this afternoon and that nobody's won the US Open after winning the week before since 1934, and he <strong>starts to look short</strong>.</p><p><strong>Dustin Johnson</strong> putted nicely yesterday too, and he'll need to improve his approach game today, but the former world number one and 2016 US Open winner looks a fair price this morning at in excess of <b class="inline_odds" title="19/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">20.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">19/1</span></b> given he's one of the early starters today.</p><blockquote>The two-time major winner is five points bigger than Matthew Fitzpatrick, who's yet to win on the PGA Tour, and that's just wrong.<br> </blockquote><p> I backed DJ as he finished up last night at <b class="inline_odds" title="24/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">25.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">24/1</span></b> and I'm also happy to back the reigning Open Champion, <strong>Collin Morikawa</strong>, this morning at <b class="inline_odds" title="29/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">30.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">29/1</span></b> given his nice start. </p><p>The world number seven hasn't been at his best this year but as Justin Ray highlights below, he certainly has a <strong>ruthless streak</strong> when he gets in contention and although, like Rory, he's an afternoon starter today, from just three back, he looks a big price.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">This is the 3rd time <a href="https://twitter.com/collin_morikawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@collin_morikawa</a> has opened a major with a round in the 60s.<br><br>2020 PGA - Won<br>2021 Open - Won<br>2022 <a href="https://twitter.com/usopengolf?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@usopengolf</a> - ?</p>? Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) <a href="https://twitter.com/JustinRayGolf/status/1537473086425075715?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 16, 2022</a></blockquote><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>I'll be back in the morning with another look at the halfway stage.</p><p><strong>Pre-Event Selections:<br> Sam Burns @ <b class="inline_odds" title="33/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">34.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">33/1</span></b><br> Max Homa @ <b class="inline_odds" title="69/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">70.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">69/1</span></b><br> Justin Rose @ <b class="inline_odds" title="99/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">100.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">99/1</span></b></strong></p><p><strong>In-Play Picks: <br> Dustin Johnson @ <b class="inline_odds" title="24/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">25.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">24/1</span></b><br> Collin Morikawa @ <b class="inline_odds" title="29/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">30.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">29/1</span></b><br> Brooks Koepka @ <b class="inline_odds" title="64/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">65.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">64/1</span></b><br> Justin Thomas @ <b class="inline_odds" title="64/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">65.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">64/1</span></b></strong></p><p>Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:<br> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.185386306">2 pts Louis Oosthuizen @ <b class="inline_odds" title="129/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">130.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">129/1</span></b><br> Place order to lay 10u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> & 10u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></a><br> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.185386308">2 pts Louis Oosthuizen - Top 10 finish @ <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b></a><br> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.185386306">2 pt Patrick Reed @ <b class="inline_odds" title="179/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">180.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">179/1</span></b><br> Place order to lay 10u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional Discover the latest articles

The Punter's US Open De-Brief: Redoubtable Rahm bags his first major

The Punter's US Open In-Play Blog: Tight at the top at Torrey Pines

US Open Latest Odds: Mickelson 69/1 to seal Grand Slam at Torrey Pines

Read past articles

US Open 2022 Golf Tips: Best bets for this week's Major at Brookline

The US Open 2022: Steve Rawlings' pick of the Betfair's specials markets

US Open 2022 Top 5 and Top 10 Tips: Rahm can make bold defence one.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Jon%20Rahm%20US%20Open%20day%20one.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/us-open-in-play-tips-class-acts-shine-on-day-one-180621-167.html">The Punter's US Open In-Play Blog: Tight at the top at Torrey Pines</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Louis Oosthuizen at the US Open.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Louis%20Oosthuizen%20at%20the%20US%20Open.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/us-open-2021-odds-mickelson-691-to-complete-career-grand-slam-at-torrey-pines-240521-204.html">US Open Latest Odds: Mickelson 69/1 to seal Grand Slam at Torrey Pines</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/phil mickelson 1280x720.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/phil%20mickelson%201280x720.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/us-open-2022-golf-tips-best-bets-for-this-weeks-major-at-brookline-140622-204.html">US Open 2022 Golf Tips: Best bets for this week's Major at Brookline</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/c616783e0cea6dde0192532bd2b4da27a66823dd.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/c616783e0cea6dde0192532bd2b4da27a66823dd.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/the-us-open-2022-special-bets-tips-preview-steve-rawlings-pick-of-betfairs-specials-markets-150622-167.html">The US Open 2022: Steve Rawlings' pick of the Betfair's specials markets</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Cantlay at kapalua.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Cantlay%20at%20kapalua.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/us-open-2022-top-5-and-top-10-tips-rahm-can-make-bold-defence-140622-719.html">US Open 2022 Top 5 and Top 10 Tips: Rahm can make bold defence</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Jon Rahm US Open press.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Jon%20Rahm%20US%20Open%20press.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">More US Open</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation"> <h4 class="section_title">More Golf</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" class=" "> Each Way Golf Betting Calculator </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Golf Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/" class=" "> The Punter </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" class=" "> Golf Bets </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" class=" "> Each-Way Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" class=" "> Find Me A 100 Winner </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/" class=" "> First Round Leader </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/" class=" "> Three-Ball Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-events/" class=" "> Golf Events </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/" class=" "> Golf Form Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/" class=" "> DP World Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" class=" "> PGA Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" class=" "> The Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/" class=" "> US Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/" class="active "> US Open </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" class=" "> US PGA Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-players-championship/" class=" "> The Players Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-scottish-open/" class=" "> The Scottish Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-irish-open/" class=" "> The Irish Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/" class=" "> Ryder Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/solheim-cup/" class=" "> Solheim Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/" class=" "> FedEx Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/race-to-dubai/" class=" "> Race To Dubai </a> </li> <li 