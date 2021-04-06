The Masters 2021 Player Guide: Profiles of every player chasing Green Jacket glory

Select Player Dustin Johnson Bryson DeChambeau Justin Thomas Jon Rahm Jordan Spieth Rory McIlroy Patrick Cantlay Xander Schauffele Brooks Koepka Collin Morikawa Tony Finau Viktor Hovland Patrick Reed Daniel Berger Webb Simpson Cameron Smith Lee Westwood Scottie Scheffler Sungjae Im Hideki Matsuyama Tyrrell Hatton Paul Casey Sergio Garcia Matthew Fitzpatrick Jason Day Tommy Fleetwood Bubba Watson Adam Scott Louis Oosthuizen Justin Rose Joaquin Niemann Will Zalatoris Abraham Ancer Brian Harman Jason Kokrak Billy Horschel Corey Conners Ian Poulter Shane Lowry Dylan Frittelli Francesco Molinari Robert MacIntyre Marc Leishman Phil Mickelson Harris English Zach Johnson Ryan Palmer Max Homa Kevin Kisner Christiaan Bezuidenhout C.T. Pan Si-Woo Kim Victor Perez Matthew Wolff Danny Willett Lanto Griffin Brendon Todd Kevin Na Matt Jones Matt Kuchar Gary Woodland Michael Thompson Stewart Cink Bernd Wiesberger Matt Wallace Cameron Champ Charl Schwartzel Martin Laird Carlos Ortiz Mackenzie Hughes Robert Streb Sebastian Munoz Jim Herman Brian Gay Hudson Swafford Jimmy Walker Henrik Stenson Bernhard Langer Mike Weir Fred Couples Trevor Immelman Vijay Singh Jose Maria Olazabal Larry Mize Ian Woosnam Sandy Lyle Joe Long Ty Strafaci Charles Osborne

Dustin Johnson (USA) World No. 1 | Masters record (most recent result on right): 30-38-38-13-MC-6-4-10-2-1 Last year's triumph was the conclusion to Johnson's slow simmer at Augusta National. It was also the fifth time in a row that he'd entered a Masters weekend in the top 10 and this time there was no toying with the opposition. Instead, he swept them aside, carding a Saturday 65 to open up a four-shot 54-hole advantage that became a dominant five-shot victory. Successful defences of the Green Jacket are rare and his form is a concern. He began to fidget over putts when winning in Saudi Arabia, has never quite fixed it, and is also now fighting an errant driver. Exchange

Sportsbook



Bryson DeChambeau (USA) World No. 5 | Masters record (most recent result on the right): 21-38-29-34 It was less Bryson DeChambeau and more Bryson DeSchadenfreude in November, when the big-hitter rocked up to the course boasting about bullying it into submission and departed looking like a bit of a plum. It would be pure folly to believe that such an intelligent and talented golfer cannot find a way to crack the Augusta code, but four failures to rank top 20 for Greens in Regulation has had consequences: he's also failed to finish in the top 20 on the leaderboard. Given that three times his best score for the week was on Sunday even that kind of flatters him. Exchange

Sportsbook



Justin Thomas (USA) World No. 2 | Masters record: 39-22-17-12-4 Optimists will sense an opportunity, but pessimists would argue that there's something a little too neat and obvious about the extent to which Thomas' course record is trending in the right direction. What we know for certain is that he's finally overcome the long-standing problem of poor starts because his Thursday 66 last year was the first time he has gone sub-73 in round one. The stats provide more good vibes: he's always ranked top 11 for Greens in Regulation whilst last year, for the first time, he didn't average 30+ putts per round and in fact needed just 28.75. Exchange

Sportsbook



Jon Rahm (Spain) World No. 3 | Masters record: 27-4-9-7 There was the possibility that Rahm would miss this week, or at least require a quick getaway, but that prospect changed with the announcement that Rahm and his wife Kelley had welcomed the arrival of their first child, Kepa. Suddenly, the prospect of the Spaniard doing a Danny Willett (new baby/Green Jacket double) is real and his recent record at Augusta is sensational. In his first five laps there he failed to equal par four times, never mind break it, and averaged 73.20. In the 11 rounds since he's defeated par 10 times, gone sub-60 on seven occasions, and has averaged 68.91. Exchange

Sportsbook



Jordan Spieth (USA) World No. 38 | Masters record: 2-1-2-11-3-21-46 Spieth was widely available at 66/1 ahead of last November's event, which in one simple swoop demonstrates just how much his form has climbed out of a hole, hinted at all year and confirmed with victory in last week's Texas Open. Time for an Augusta revival? In his first five appearances his finishing positions speak for themselves, but it's also worth noting that he ended 19 of 20 rounds T12th or better which is just remarkable consistency. It's also true that in his last two starts he's never ended a round inside the top 20, but he's in great shape to revert to type. Exchange

Sportsbook



Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) World No. 12 | Masters record: 20-MC-15-40-25-8-4-10-7-5-21-5 There's no doubt that Augusta National is a magical place, capable of inspiring Ben Crenshaw to win days after his mentor died and Jack Nicklaus to confound the critic who wrote him off as a has-been. Whoever sprinkles the fairy dust will surely need to find the most potent stuff it's to transform Rory McIlroy's quest for a career grand slam however. That or some blunt words of Yorkshire wisdom from new coach Pete Cowan. The good news? He finished fifth last year without being remotely close to his best. The bad news? His last three strokeplay scores read: 76-79-75. Exchange

Sportsbook



Patrick Cantlay (USA) World No. 10 | Masters record: 47-MC-9-17 He only just cleared the cut as an amateur, missed it on his pro debut, and then made it on the number in 2019, but then his scores have improved. He raced through the field to claim T9th two years ago, briefly holding the final round lead, and was tied sixth at halfway last November. The stats reveal that his Augusta National career Putting Average is 1.68 and last year he was 11th for Greens in Regulation. Marry the two and he'll be happy. Top finishes of second and third this year and played well despite an early exit last time out in the WGC Match Play. Exchange

Sportsbook



Xander Schauffele (USA) World No. 6 | Masters record: 50-2-17 Bullishly said after finishing second behind Tiger Woods in 2019: "I'm not one bit sad. I just told my caddie on the last hole that we proved we can win on this property." He topped the Putting Averages that year (1.51) and has ranked 10th and 11th the last two years for Greens in Regulation. Eight top 10s in 14 major championship starts remains impressive. The only downside seems his form because his last two strokeplay returns (T39th-MC) broke a run of 16 top 25s on the trot. Exchange

Sportsbook



Brooks Koepka (USA) World No. 11 | Masters record: 33-21-11-2-7 If Thomas is going to have difficulty maintaining his upward trend at Augusta, Koepka had absolutely no wriggle room last November, but he performed well enough to record a second-best effort. He's also now stitched together ten under-par circuits of the course. A period of flux, which involved form and fitness worries as well as a coach change, seemed to come to an end with victory in the Phoenix Open and second place in the WGC Workday Championship, but then the knee flared up and he needed surgery. His proposal to girlfriend Jena was accepted last week. Exchange

Sportsbook



Collin Morikawa (USA) World No. 4 | Masters record: 44 He'll be wiser for having made his debut last year, but the stats also backed up what we'd expect of him at Augusta. His best category? Greens in Regulation (22nd). His worst? Putting Average (53rd). He came out with a good line ahead of last year's event. "I love the word 'expectations'," he said. "I'm going to come out one day with a shirt that has 'expectations' crossed out. For me, it's just goals. End of the day, the goal is to win." Two years ago he won his first PGA Tour title, last year a first major championship, this year a first WGC. You can't argue. He's as good as his word. Exchange

Sportsbook



Tony Finau (USA) World No. 13 | Masters record: 10-5-38 The three-time 2021 runner-up has also landed seven major championship top 10 finishes in his last 11 starts. Many are consequently frustrated, almost irrationally so, by him, almost offended that he doesn't poke his own eyes out with tee pegs. Most, however, rather like the cut of his jib, which is amiable and straightforward. A few Masters winners were inspired by memories of having the best seat in the house, for example when Sandy Lyle was partnered with Jack Nicklaus in 1986. Maybe note, that Finau played with Tiger Woods back in 2019. Exchange

Sportsbook



Viktor Hovland World No. 14 | Masters record: 32 It's interesting how sometimes it is not success which reveals most about a golfer, but strength in adversity. Maybe that was the case with Hovland's response to taking eight rather frenetic swings at the ball on his 36th hole (a par-4) at the Workday Championship. His response? Calm and measured in the moment; 66-67 at the weekend to finish tied second. He also impressed when claiming low amateur honours at Augusta in his only previous start in 2019. He shot 72-71-71-71 to finish T32nd and ranked fourth for Greens in Regulation. Exchange

Sportsbook



Patrick Reed (USA) World No. 7 | Masters record: MC-22-49-MC-1-36-10 It seems bizarre to say as much, but until last year's event, Reed - the winner of the Green Jacket in 2018 - had an otherwise rather ordinary record at Augusta National. It was not only that he'd managed just that one top 20 finish, he'd also carded only four sub-70 laps there - and three of them came during the win. But he opened 68-68 in November, then hung around for a second top 10. His Putting Average was 1.92 in his first four visits and that's dropped to 1.56 in the last three. A winner at Torrey Pines in January and he landed a top 15 finish in all three majors last year. Exchange

Sportsbook



Daniel Berger (USA) World No. 15 | Masters record: 10-27-32 Probably didn't watch last year's action, owing to the fact that, despite being in great form (he won the first event out of lockdown) and lying well inside the world's top 20, he didn't have an invite - they were all determined ahead of the halt to play. He's added another win this year, at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and was also a neat tied ninth in THE PLAYERS. His Augusta debut in 2016 reaped a solid T10th and he's made all three cuts, but has had some difficulties on Thursday - he's yet to break par and, in fact, has done so only once before the weekend. Dave Tindall is backing Berger to overcome his opening day troubles, making the Floridian his headline selection in our each-way tipping column. Exchange

Sportsbook



Webb Simpson (USA) World No. 9 | Masters record: 44-MC-MC-28-29-MC-20-5-10 The 35-year-old's last ten rounds at Augusta have been a huge improvement on everything before it. In his first six starts he made just three cuts and had a best of T28th. When he opened 76-73 to edge into the weekend in 2018 there didn't seem much prospect of change, but he closed 70-67 for T20th, added tied fifth in 2019 (with a third round 64), and was T10th last year. His missed cut at THE PLAYERS Championship, his last strokeplay start, was a first lost weekend since The Memorial last July. In-between he posted 11 top 20s in 14 starts including six top 10s. Exchange

Sportsbook



Cameron Smith (Australia) World No. 30 | Masters record: 55-5-51-2 The Australian might not yet be winner at Augusta National, but he has achieved something that no champion there has: last November he became the first golfer to sign for four scores in the 60s. It earned him a share of second and was his second top five finish. His Putting Average has improved with every visit: 1.87-1.74-1.66-1.55. And his Putts per Round Number is also in happy freefall: 31.30-28.50-28.25-27.00. The highlight of his 2021 was tied fourth at Riviera and the prospect of his carefree mullet flowing over a Green Jacket collar is a delicious one. Exchange

Sportsbook



Lee Westwood (England) World No. 20 | Masters record: 24-44-6-MC-44-MC-MC-30-11-43-2-11-3-8-7-46-2-18-38 The poster "boy" of enjoying the last years of your fifth decade, the Englishman won the 2020 European Tour Race to Dubai and has ridden the wave in early 2021, going toe-to-toe with the world's elite at Bay Hill and TPC Sawgrass. He played both final rounds with his new buddie Bryson DeChambeau and, whilst he didn't claim the win, he did nothing wrong in the heat of battle. He admitted to fatigue afterwards, but should now be rested. Son Sam carries the bag as he seeks a first major championship win in his 85th start. A six-time top 10 finisher in 19 Masters starts. Exchange

Sportsbook



Scottie Scheffler (USA) World No. 22 | Masters record: 19 The 24-year-old is currently flying high and, while he took a less explosive route to the top table, he's well worthy of comparison with youthful peers Collin Morikawa, Matthew Wolff and Viktor Hovland. He was the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Rookie of the Year, made it a double by winning the same title on the 2019/20 PGA Tour, and has introduced himself at WGC and major level in similarly smooth style. He was the low amateur at the 2017 US Open, tied fourth at last year's PGA Championship and T19th on debut at Augusta. This year he's finished fifth and second on the WGC. Exchange

Sportsbook



Sungjae Im (South Korea) World No. 19 | Masters record: 2 Ahead of last November there was little doubt that slow-swinging Im was a golfer to watch - he was Rookie of the Year in 2018-19 and a first-time winner in his second season - but he'd clearly struggled to impose himself in the major championships, missing four cuts in six starts and having just the one top 40 finish. But his Augusta debut was magnificent: he topped the Putting Averages (1.47), was fifth for Scrambling and spent all week in the top six on his way to tied second. Hasn't missed a cut in 2021 with a best of tied fifth at the Tournament of Champions. Exchange

Sportsbook



Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) World No. 25 | Masters record: 27-54-MC-5-7-11-19-32-13 Ahead of last November Matsuyama was yet to break 70 in 16 pre-weekend laps of Augusta National, but it was a run he was to break in some style, carding 68-68 to hit the weekend in tied sixth. He couldn't maintain the pace, adding two 72s for T13th, however it was a fifth top 20 in his last six starts at the Masters. It's nothing new to point out, but he remains hamstrung by his putting. He's ranked top 20 for Strokes Gained Putting just once since late 2019. Worse, he hasn't finished in the top 10 on a leaderboard since he was second the week before this tournament five months ago. Exchange

Sportsbook



Tyrrell Hatton (England) World No. 8 | Masters record: MC-44-56-MC It didn't really seem possible that the short-tempered Englishman could do anything other than improve on his Masters record last year, but that's exactly what happened. The finishing positions don't lie and the detailed numbers are quite ugly. He's never gone sub-70 in 12 laps and only once broken par; he's never bettered 73 before the weekend; and averages 75.00 across rounds one and two. It's a baffling contrast with his emergence as an elite performer on the PGA Tour, as well as in Europe. Claimed his latest victory in January's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Exchange

Sportsbook



Paul Casey (England) World No. 18 | Masters record: 6-MC-10-11-20-MC-38-MC-6-4-6-15-MC-38 Quietly, Casey was one of the strongest performers in the 2020 major championships. He started by finishing tied second at the PGA Championship, was outscored by only Bryson DeChambeau in the final 54 holes of the US Open, and he shared the first round lead at Augusta in November. He's maintained the momentum this calendar year, going 4-for-4 at completing top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour and winning the Dubai Desert Classic - a tournament that both Danny Willett and Sergio Garcia claimed ahead of adding a Green Jacket to their wardrobe. Exchange

Sportsbook



Sergio Garcia (Spain) World No. 40 | Masters record: 38-40-MC-8-28-4-MC-46-MC-MC-38-45-35-12-8-MC-17-34-1-MC-MC It's been a very curious year for the 2017 Masters winner who missed last year's event due to a positive Covid test. There are times when his putting has looked little short of horrific even by his own standards and yet he has also overcome those shakes to finish tied ninth at THE PLAYER Championship and perform well in the WGC Dell Match Play before falling in the last eight. The best way to demonstrate how wild his experiences at Augusta have been? Note that he carded an 81 there both the year before, and the year after, he won. Absurd levels of highs and lows. Exchange

Sportsbook



Matthew Fitzpatrick (England) World No. 16 | Masters record: MC-7-32-38-21-46 The Englishman closed 2020 with a second triumph in the European Tour's DP World Tour Championship and has opened 2021 with six top 20s in seven starts. If that's the good news, the bad is that his performances in the major championships since he turned professional have never improved up on the tied seventh he started that run with at Augusta in 2016. Another 18 starts on, it remains his only top 10 finish (and even then it was earned with four birdies in his final five holes on the Sunday). Is he underpowered for the biggest events or due to break a freakishly bad run? Exchange

Sportsbook



Jason Day (Australia) World No. 52 | Masters record: 2-WD-3-20-28-10-22-20-5-MC Maybe the softer conditions in November threw the Australian because, for the first time in nine completed visits to Augusta, he missed the cut. His introduction to the event was sparkling, taking in tied second on debut in 2011 and third in 2013, either side of a withdrawal. He's since backed it up with another six top 30s. It's a fine record that is testament to his long carry and sublime short game. A worry would be his form, which has been heading in the wrong direction since he was tied seventh at Pebble Beach. Not so much progressive form, as regressive: 7-18-31-35-41. Exchange

Sportsbook



Tommy Fleetwood (England) World No. 24 | Masters record: MC-17-36-19 The 30-year-old didn't have a fun debut at Augusta in 2017, shooting 78-74 to miss the cut, and since then he has been consistent without ever getting into contention: he's been in the top 25 at the end of 10 of his last 12 rounds, but his highest position was tied sixth and he's never been closer than eight shots off the 54-hole lead. He was last seen making the quarter-final stage of the WGC Dell Match Play. He's also had a few final round issues this year, averaging 73.00 on Sunday. Was in-contention at both Abu Dhabi and Bay Hill with 18 holes to go, but went backwards. Exchange

Sportsbook



Bubba Watson (USA) World No. 58 | Masters record: 20-42-38-1-50-1-38-37-MC-5-12-57 It's pure feast or famine for Bubba at Augusta, with two wins and seven finishes outside the 35 on the leaderboard. If you're undecided, maybe wait to see what happens on Thursday because his two wins came with an enormous early hint - he's only twice gone sub-70 in round one and both times kicked on to claim a Green Jacket. He hasn't broken par in the first round in his last five starts, however. The 42-year-old made two top 10s ahead of the November tournament, but hasn't made a strokeplay top 20 since then. Exchange

Sportsbook



Adam Scott (Australia) World No. 32 | Masters record: 9-23-MC-33-27-27-25-MC-18-2-8-1-14-38-42-9-32-18-34 "2010 was the turning point for me here," Scott explained a few years ago. "I found a level of comfort on tees, into greens, and around the greens. I got my eye in with the golf course and it's shown up in results since, for sure." Before then he'd finished tied ninth on debut, his only top 20 in eight starts with two missed cuts. Since, he's never missed a weekend in 11 appearances, landing four top 10s including the famous first Aussie win in 2013. He hasn't missed a cut since lockdown (13 starts), but his best results in that time was T10th at Torrey Pines in January. Exchange

Sportsbook



Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) World No. 28 | Masters record: MC-MC-MC-2-MC-25-19-15-41-12-29-23 His Masters record falls into two distinct halves which in themselves argue the case between the value of consistency against peaks-and-troughs. In his first five starts he missed four cuts, but made a play-off when finishing second behind Bubba Watson in 2012. Since then he's added seven finishes of T41st or better with a best of just T12th. Is it instructive that he's seven times ranked top 20 for Greens in Regulation, but only once been top 20 for Putting Average? Finished tied sixth at the WGC Workday Championship, but lost all three group games at the WGC Dell Match Play. Exchange

Sportsbook



Justin Rose (England) World No. 39 | Masters record: 39-22-5-36-20-11-8-25-14-2-10-2-12-MC-23 Restored order last year when making yet another cut, because the weekend off in 2019 was his only failure to play four rounds at Augusta National in 15 visits. In that time he has twice finished second, going closest to a Green Jacket when losing a play-off to Sergio Garcia in 2017. He's held the solo first round lead once, shared it twice, and also been second and twice fourth after 18 holes. Second in the Saudi International in early February, he hasn't been seen since withdrawing at Bay Hill, but told the Telegraph he could have played, but what drives him now is majors. Exchange

Sportsbook



Joaquin Niemann (Chile) World No. 26 | Masters record: MC Struggled when playing the tournament as an amateur in 2018, carding 76-77, needing 32.50 putts per round and scrambling at just 35.3%, but he's a very different player now. The breakthrough win came in mid-2019 and he opened 2021 in spectacular style, making a play-off at the Tournament of Champions and adding another second at the Sony Open a week later. Yet to add another strokeplay top 20, but hasn't missed a cut. Exchange

Sportsbook



Will Zalatoris (USA) World No. 46 | Masters record: Debut Was 16-for-16 at making the cut on last year's Korn Ferry Tour, with 10 top 10 finishes and a win. He easily rode the wave to finish tied sixth straight afterwards in the US Open and hasn't stopped there. In fact, through 14 starts this season he's missed only one cut and landed 10 top 25 finishes, five of them top 10s. It's difficult to tell what he'll make of Augusta, but he does seem like a fellow undeterred by the big stage. Exchange

Sportsbook



Abraham Ancer (Mexico) World No. 31 | Masters record: 13 Still seeking a first top 10 finish in the major championships after seven starts, but the closest he came was when T13th last November on his Masters debut, a week when he ranked third for Greens in Regulation. It was quite the bow, in fact, because early laps of 68-67-69 got him into the final pairing with Dustin Johnson so he got the chance to see winner complete the job firsthand. Alas, his own 76 that day will hurt, but not if he learned a long-term lesson in how to get it done. Still awaiting a first win on the PGA Tour, but has seven top 25 finishes in his last 10 starts. Exchange

Sportsbook



Brian Harman (USA) World No. 50 | Masters record: MC-44 The left-handed Ricky Ponting lookalike has been enjoying a decent 2021. He's 6-for-6 at making the cut in strokeplay, including tied eighth at The American Express and tied third at TPC Sawgrass, putting the lights out at both. He then added a quarter-final appearance at the WGC Dell Match Play. He also ranked eighth for Putting Average at Augusta in his second start there, but that's the only good news. In six laps there he's four times needed at least 73 shots to complete a circuit. He also has just one top 10 in 18 major championship starts. Exchange

Sportsbook



Jason Kokrak (USA) World No. 33 | Masters record: MC The 35-year-old Canada-born American finally made his PGA Tour breakthrough late in 2020 when pushing Xander Schauffele into second at the CJ Cup on his 234th start. A few weeks later he made his Masters debut and although he found 75% of the Greens in Regulation, saving par when he missed them proved beyond him: he didn't manage it once, shooting 71-77 to miss the cut. He is also still looking for a first major championship top 10 after 14 attempts. He didn't take to the WGC Dell Match Play (his first start in it), but before that landed three consecutive top 10s. Exchange

Sportsbook



Billy Horschel (USA) World No. 17 | Masters record: 37-MC-17-MC-56-38 The undoubted star of the 2021 World Golf Championship events, finishing tied second at the Workday Championship before tasting victory in the Dell Match Play. Added to his 2014 Tour Championship triumph it makes for a compelling case of quality and execution at the highest level. However, just one major championship top 10 in 28 starts, argues otherwise, as does one Masters top 30 (T17th) in six visits. Exchange

Sportsbook



Corey Conners (Canada) World No. 42 | Masters record: MC-46-10 There's absolutely no doubting the form of the Canadian who has landed ten top 25 finishes in his last 13 strokeplay starts, a run that included a career Masters best of T10th on November. His Greens in Regulation numbers have always been strong at Augusta (in ten rounds he averages 71.2%) and, since turning pro, he's ended six of eight rounds at the course lying inside the top 25. Exchange

Sportsbook



Ian Poulter (England) World No. 64 | Masters record: 31-33-13-25-20-10-27-7-MC-20-6-49-44-12-25 In some senses, the Englishman's efforts at Masters are like his career in microcosm. Why so? Well, he's revealed his limitations at Augusta (famously delivering a handful of shanks), but bravado and determination have not just overcome the handicap, but overpowered them. He's 14-for-15 at making the cut, has landed ten top 30s, converting three into top 10s. Made the last 16 at the WGC Match Play in his last start. Exchange

Sportsbook



Shane Lowry (Rep. Ireland) World No. 44 | Masters record: MC-MC-39-MC-25 A record of five visits and just two cuts made is hardly one to prompt much in the way of enthusiasm for the 2019 Open champion and further inspection reveals even more to be worried about. True, he's carded two 68s and a 69, but they are his only sub-par scores in 14 circuits of the course. He badly needs to find a midway point between the occasional good scores and the more-common very bad ones. Exchange

Sportsbook



Dylan Frittelli (South Africa) World No. 68 | Masters record: MC-5 The neat and tidy South African who enjoys dwelling in hipster Austin (and made the last 16 there in the WGC Match Play) struggled on debut at Augusta (carding 77-74) before thriving last November. His first round 65 grabbed a share of the first round lead and, although he took a step back with a second round 73, he rebounded with 67-72 to finish tied fifth, ranking a sneaky second for Driving Distance. Exchange

Sportsbook



Francesco Molinari (Italy) World No. 108 | Masters record: 30-MC-19-MC-50-33-20-5-MC It wasn't difficult to predict that he'd struggle on return to Augusta National last November, having had his heart broken there in the 2019 event and endured terrible form thereafter. He duly missed the cut. Three top 10 finishes in January and February hinted at a return to form. However, his last two starts, at Bay Hill and Sawgrass (courses he has enjoyed) have reaped ugly missed cuts. Exchange

Sportsbook



Robert MacIntyre (Scotland) World No. 45 | Masters record: Debut Left-handers like Augusta, right? Phil Mickelson has won there three times this century, Bubba Watson twice, Mike Weir once. That's six of 21 wins which is outrageous and, whilst it would be astounding if MacIntyre joined their ranks on debut, it's not outrageous to imagine him enjoying the week. Finished T6th on his major debut at Royal Portrush in 2019 and made the last 16 in the WGC Match Play. Exchange

Sportsbook



Marc Leishman (Australia) World No. 39 | Masters record: MC-4-MC-MC-43-9-49-13 It seems that it either clicks or it doesn't for this Aussie at Augusta. He was fourth behind compatriot Adam Scott in 2013, T9th in 2018 and T13th last year, but couldn't break the top 40 in his other five visits. A further problem is that, for the third time in a row, he's opened the year well before grinding to something of a halt ahead of his journey to Georgia and hasn't had a weekend of golf since February. Exchange

Sportsbook



Phil Mickelson (USA) World No. 115 | Masters record: 46-34-7-3-MC-12-6-7-3-3-3-1-10-1-24-5-5-1-27-3-54-MC-2-MC-22-36-18-55 An outrageous fourth Green Jacket seems too much to ask at the age of 50, but Fred Couples flirted with the lead, the patrons and the world beyond well into his sixth decade and it would be a terrible pity if Mickelson didn't do something similar. He's made only one top 10 in his last eight visits (T2nd in 2013), but he's landed a top five first round position twice in the last four years. Exchange

Sportsbook



Harris English (USA) World No. 21 | Masters record: MC-42 For 15 months English was quite simply one of the hottest golfers in the world, recording 18 top 20 finishes in 27 starts, a spell that ended with victory in January's Tournament of Champions. Since then? Half a dozen starts and not one top 20. It's not a great frame of mind to be in as he prepares for just a third Augusta visit (and first since 2016). He may also be fretting about his inability, thus far, to break 73 there. Exchange

Sportsbook



Zach Johnson (USA) World No. 107 | Masters record: MC-32-1-20-MC-42-MC-32-35-MC-MC-9-MC-MC-36-58-51 The 45-year-old had not finished in the top 10 at Augusta before he claimed a Green Jacket in 2007 - and he's only done so once since then. That's not to say major championship glory was a fluke because he added Open triumph in 2015, but the stars did align somewhat 14 years ago. He was in a lovely run of form with 14 cuts made in a row, but that ended last week at the Texas Open. Exchange

Sportsbook



Ryan Palmer (USA) World No. 27 | Masters record: 30-MC-10-MC-33 A sixth visit to the tournament for the Texan and if the weekend on/weekend off pattern is maintained we can expect a missed cut. More seriously, he appears to have some problems with the Friday pins. Both times he missed the weekend he carded a round two 77 - and the other three times he carded two 74s and a 72. Has recorded just two top 10s, with a best of tied fifth, in 30 major championship starts. Exchange

Sportsbook



Max Homa (USA) World No. 37 | Masters record: MC Popular and self-effacing on Twitter, the 30-year-old Californian has two wins to his name on the PGA Tour and both came on courses that have hosted major championships. The first was the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow and the second this year at Riviera in the Genesis Invitational. Against that, he's 1-for-5 at making the cut in actual majors with a best of T64th. Exchange

Sportsbook



Kevin Kisner (USA) World No. 36 | Masters record: 37-43-28-21-MC Given his frequent laments that too many PGA Tour venues are too long for him, his record of seven top 30s from his last 12 major championship starts is pretty impressive. His Augusta best of T21 came when he ranked 13th for Greens in Regulation - on all other visits he's hit plenty of fairways, but been over-stretched by the approaches and not ranked better than 40th. Exchange

Sportsbook



Christiaan Bezuidenhout (South Africa) World No. 35 | Masters record: 38 He made a solid Augusta debut in November, but it was a little strange in being at odds with his typical approach. He ranked eighth for Greens in Regulation and only 51st for Scrambling. More commonly it's the other way round. He's among those for whom that Fall debut might prompt a tricky second appearance, because the speed just wasn't there on the greens and so he didn't experience typical rolls of the ball. Exchange

Sportsbook



C.T. Pan (Taiwan) World No. 155 | Masters record: 7 One of the more overlooked 2020 debuts at Augusta, but a mighty impressive one: he ranked 11th for Greens in Regulation and also topped the Scrambling stats. Admittedly faring well in the former category inevitably forces the sample size of the latter down, but, still, we're talking Augusta here. Last seen finishing third at the Honda Classic, his first top 10 finish since this event in November. Exchange

Sportsbook



Si-Woo Kim (South Korea) World No. 49 | Masters record: MC-24-21-34 The good news is three-dimensional. First up, his round one scoring is heading in the right direction (75-75-72-70) and, secondly, so are his Friday efforts (81-73-72-71). The third element? He's played well at the weekend with four scores under-par, one level-par and just the one over-par. The bad news is this year's winner of The American Express is still searching for a first top 20. He's definitely solid though. Exchange

Sportsbook



Victor Perez (France) World No. 29 | Masters record: 46 The Dundee resident revealed in wonderfully Musketeer fashion during his final four appearance at the WGC Dell Match Play that, "my coach says sharpen you sword, don't change your sword." That was with reference to his desire to stick with a fade and not go looking for a draw. It's a great line, but Augusta isn't known as a faders track and Perez remains a somewhat fragile scrambler. T46th on debut in November. Exchange

Sportsbook



Matthew Wolff (USA) World No. 23 | Masters record: MC One of the stars of the late summer of 2020, landing fourth at the PGA Championship and second in the US Open, but his form descended with the leaves and his Masters debut was on trend with that: 70-77 to miss the cut. He's gone from gaining a lot of strokes on the field off the tee to losing a lot, and his Scrambling rankings have also fallen off the cliff. Without a strokeplay top 30 since October. Exchange

Sportsbook



Danny Willett (England) World No. 77 | Masters record: 38-1-MC-MC-MC-25 There must have been a touch of relief about the 2016 champion's performance last November because his opening lap of 71 was his first sub-par score since slipping his arms inside the Green Jacket - and his second round 66 was only his second-ever sub-70 score there. Unfortunately, the weekend was a return to the struggles: 75-73. He scrambled brilliantly in winning (71%) but has averaged 51% over his other visits. Exchange

Sportsbook



Lanto Griffin (USA) World No. 57 | Masters record: MC The Californian carded 74-73 to miss the cut in his November tournament debut. T19th in last year's PGA Championship, his best major performance in four tries. Exchange

Sportsbook



Brendon Todd (USA) World No. 55 | Masters record: MC-MC Feted as an exceptional putter, he probably wishes Augusta still had Bermuda grass greens because that's when he really excels. Has shot 80-71 and 73-73 in missing two cuts here. Exchange

Sportsbook



Kevin Na (USA) World No. 34 | Masters record: MC-MC-12-59-12-55-MC-46-13 He's a three-time top 20 finisher in nine visits, but T12th (in both 2012 and 2015) remains his best finish. Wise to be wary of his delicate back which can prompt late withdrawals. Exchange

Sportsbook



Matt Jones (Australia) World No. 55 | Masters record: MC He booked a second trip to Augusta with victory in the Honda Classic last month and will hope for better than his debut when rounds of 74-78 led to an early ride home. Exchange

Sportsbook



Matt Kuchar (USA) World No. 43 | Masters record: MC-24-27-3-8-5-46-24-4-28-12-MC The veteran, who owns no less than ten top 30 finishes at Augusta, four of them top 10s, was struggling for form before changing that with third at the WGC Dell Match Play and T12th in last week's Texas Open. Exchange

Sportsbook



Gary Woodland (USA) World No. 53 | Masters record: 24-WD-26-MC-MC-MC-32-MC The 2019 US Open champion has never taken to Augusta National, making just three weekends in eight visits with a best of T24th on debut in 2011. His tied sixth last week in Texas was a first top 10 since last July. Exchange

Sportsbook



Michael Thompson (USA) World No. 105 | Masters record: MC-25 Last year's 3M Open winner first played the Masters back in 2008, missing the cut as an amateur. A final round 67 in 2013 landed him T25th and fully eight years on he gets a third crack. Exchange

Sportsbook



Stewart Cink (USA) World No. 149 | Masters record: MC-23-27-28-MC-24-17-20-10-17-3-MC-MC-MC-50-25-14-MC Victory in last year's Safeway Open rubber-stamped a mini-revival and now the 2009 Open champion returns to Augusta for a 19th time. His best finish of tied third came 13 year ago. Exchange

Sportsbook



Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) World No. 54 | Masters record: 22-34-43-24-58 He's 5-for-5 at making the cut, but has a best of only T22nd on debut in 2015. He's made just one top 20 (T15th 2014 PGA Championship) in 24 uninspiring appearances at the majors. Exchange

Sportsbook



Matt Wallace (England) World No. 48 | Masters record: MC-46 Shot 75-77 on debut in 2019 and made the cut last year, but added another 77 on Sunday. Might be a worry that he's averaged just 43 and 36% for Scrambling in those two performances. Impressive last week when solo third at the Texas Open. Exchange

Sportsbook



Cameron Champ (USA) World No. 86 | Masters record: 19 Finished T19th on debut in November, ranking fourth for Distance, 10th for Greens in Regulation and ninth for Putting Average. However, he's made only two weekends in seven 2021 starts with a cut and hasn't seen a top 30. Exchange

Sportsbook



Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) World No. 211 | Masters record: 30-1-50-25-MC-38-MC-3-MC-MC-25 The 2011 champion arrives fresh off six failures to make the top 50 and he's only finished better than T25th twice at Augusta National, adding tied third to his win in 2017. Exchange

Sportsbook



Martin Laird (Scotland) World No. 100 | Masters record: 20-57-MC There are two standout trends in the Scot's ventures to the first major of the year. The first is the reverse direction of his form there and the second his difficulties in round one (74-76-76). Exchange

Sportsbook



Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) World No. 47 | Masters record: Debut Victory in last November's Houston Open earned him a Masters debut and has also prompted his best form on the PGA Tour: six top 30s in his last 10 starts. Exchange

Sportsbook



Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) World No. 51 | Masters record: MC The Canuck endured a bleak tournament debut in 2017, needing 79 shots in round one and 80 in round two. Has made only one cut in six major championship appearances. Exchange

Sportsbook



Robert Streb (USA) World No. 110 | Masters record: MC-MC The 33-year-old earned a third Masters start with victory in last year's RSM Classic. His quest to make a first weekend at Augusta will need him to improve on previous Thursday scores of 80 and 81. Exchange

Sportsbook



Sebastian Munoz (Colombia) World No. 63 | Masters record: 19 Bogota's finest was quietly impressive in his tournament debut in November, ranking 11th for Greens in Regulation, 8th for Putt Average and lying T7th after 54 holes before finishing T19th. Exchange

Sportsbook



Jim Herman (USA) World No. 132 | Masters record: MC Donald Trump's favourite journeyman has made only two top 20s in his last 50 starts, but both were wins which is a neat trick. Shot 75-78 in his only previous Masters start. Exchange

Sportsbook



Brian Gay (USA) World No. 209 | Masters record: MC-44 The Charlie Bucket of the field, who's had only only one top 25 in 30 starts, but it was a win in Bermuda and gifted him a golden ticket. Yet to break par in six laps at Augusta. Exchange

Sportsbook



Hudson Swafford (USA) World No. 175 | Masters record: MC A second start at Augusta for the 33-year-old whose only top 20s in the last 12 months both came in the Corales Puntacana Championship (a win and sixth). Shot 77-76 to miss the cut in 2017. Exchange

Sportsbook



Jimmy Walker (USA) World No. 528 | Masters record: 8-38-29-18-20-36-60 The 2016 PGA Championship winner has made the weekend in only six of his last 20 starts and his only Augusta top 10 came on debut in 2014. That major glory feels very distant. Exchange

Sportsbook



Henrik Stenson (Sweden) World No. 117 | Masters record: MC-17-17-38-MC-MC-40-18-14-19-24-MC-5-36-MC One top 10 in 15 visits is gloomy enough, even if it was as recent as 2018, but the 2016 Open champion's form is downright appalling: half a dozen missed cuts on the bounce and no under-par round since early January. Exchange

Sportsbook



Bernhard Langer (Germany) World No. 739 | Masters record (last ten): MC-MC-25-8-MC-24-MC-38-62-29 The two-time champion might be 63, but he's made six cuts in his last eights starts at the tournament and twice in the last two years he led Driving Accuracy. Exchange

Sportsbook



Mike Weir (Canada) World No. 808 | Masters record (last ten): MC-MC-MC-44-MC-MC-MC-MC-MC-51 Broke par twice last November, something he'd not done at the course since 2006, but although he made the cut he's still looking for a first top 40 in 14 years. Exchange

Sportsbook



Fred Couples (USA) World No. 1834 | Masters record (last ten): 6-15-12-13-20-MC-18-38-MC-MC Time may finally have caught up with Boom Boom. He made an outrageous six top 20s in his 50s, but hasn't made the weekend in the last two renewals. Exchange

Sportsbook



Trevor Immelman (South Africa) World No. 1439 | Masters record: 14-15-60-50-MC-MC-MC-MC-MC-51 His victory in 2008 was followed by three consecutive top 20s and then eight failures to crack the top 50. However, he did close last year with a 69. Exchange

Sportsbook



Vijay Singh (Fiji) World No. 1507 | Masters record (last ten): MC-27-38-37-54-MC-MC-49-MC-WD It's now 21 years since he claimed success here and it's showing: in five of the last six years he's ended Thursday already at least ten blows back of the lead. Exchange

Sportsbook



Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) World No. 1834 | Masters record (last ten): 44-MC-MC-50-34-MC-MC-MC-MC-MC The Spaniard's last ten circuits have been terribly hard work, finding less than half the greens in regulation shots, and averaging 76.80. Exchange

Sportsbook



Larry Mize (USA) World No. 1834 | Masters record (last ten): MC-MC-MC-51-MC-52-52-MC-MC-MC The Georgian's eye were twinkling last November, when he carded a first round 70 to lie T25th on Thursday evening, but it was a brief cameo and he missed the cut. Exchange

Sportsbook



Ian Woosnam (Wales) World No. 1834 | Masters record (last ten): MC-MC-MC-MC-MC-MC-MC-MC-MC-MC The 1991 champion returns to action after back surgery, but the expectations will be low: he's made one cut since 2000 and hasn't broken 76 in his last eight laps. Exchange

Sportsbook



Sandy Lyle (Scotland) World No. 1834 | Masters record (last ten): MC-MC-54-44-MC-MC-MC-MC-MC-MC It's been hard work for a long time for Sandy, who's bettered 72 just three times in the 21st century, but memories of his little victory jig in 1988? They'll never fade. Exchange

Sportsbook



Joe Long (England) World No. 1834 | Masters record: Debut Quite a fortnight for the 23-year-old English winner of last year's Amateur Championship at Royal Birkdale - selection for the Walker Cup and an Augusta debut. Exchange

Sportsbook



Ty Strafaci (USA) World No. 1834 | Masters record: Debut Last year's US Amateur champion attends Georgia Tech and, as such, is part of the college's Yellow Jacket sports team. A canary jacket double would be fun, but is highly unlikely. Exchange

Sportsbook

