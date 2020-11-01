To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Election Betting

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

IPL Tips

European/PGA Tour Tips

Horse Racing Tips

The Masters 2020: Major championship form guide ahead of the Augusta showpiece

Augusta National's 16th green
The par-three 16th at Augusta National

The US have dominated the Majors in recent years, so will an American golfer be the best bet to win the 2020 Masters? Check out our Major Championship form guide, compiled by Andy Swales...

"Victories by Collin Morikawa (PGA Championship) and Bryson DeChambeau (US Open) took the sequence of American successes in US-based majors to 10 in a row."

Despite the re-shuffling of the golfing calendar, one thing has remained consistent in 2020: American pros continue to dominate major championships staged on home soil.

Victories by Collin Morikawa (PGA Championship) and Bryson DeChambeau (US Open) took the sequence of American successes in US-based majors to 10 in a row.

Not since the mid-1970s, when American golfers truly controlled the destiny of the big four titles - with the exception of South African maestro Gary Player - has there been a run of this nature.

From Hale Irwin's US Open success of 1974, through to Lanny Wadkins winning the PGA Championship three years later, Americans claimed 11 straight majors on US soil.

The most recent victory by a non-American was Sergio Garcia who won at Augusta in April 2017.

And there appears to be a strong likelihood that November's Masters will follow the same pattern.

US strength in depth

As things stand right now, 11 of the world's top 14 golfers are American, with the exceptions being Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton.

Rahm and Hatton are currently in excellent shape, and while the former posted top-10s at Augusta in both 2018 and 2019, the latter's highest finish from three previous visits to the Masters is tied-44th.

Although McIlroy cannot be ruled out from winning the one major title he is yet to get his hands on, his recent form has been below par by career standards - however, everything is relative!

Check out the latest betting ahead of the forthcoming Masters

As for in-form Americans, these include Dustin Johnson, DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Reed, Matthew Wolff and Patrick Cantlay.

One home player who isn't part of this group is Brooks Koepka who started the year at No 1 in the world, and is now at 12.

The 30-year-old four-time major winner missed nine weeks late summer/early autumn because of injury, and returned at Shadow Creek to finish T28.

But similar to McIlroy, Koepka remains a contender for Augusta where he was joint runner-up in 2019.

Last decade

The stats tell us that eight of the last 10 Masters' winners were ranked 16 or better going into the tournament and, since the start of 2010, Augusta is the only major not to crown a champion ranked higher than 30.

Regarding those just outside this top group, and who tend to perform well in majors, read the names Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama and Louis Oosthuizen.

Finau has only won once on the PGA Tour, yet hasn't been outside the world's top 20 since August 2018.

His remarkable level of consistency is reflected in his form at the majors which yields seven top-10s from his last 10 outings.

Oosthuizen is another anomaly. His only official victory on the PGA Tour came at St Andrews in 2010 - when he won The Open Championship - yet he has finished runner-up in four other majors.

To check out form in recent majors, see the table at base of page, and also click on the link to view Scoring Ratings in The Big Four events since the start of 2017.

Major Stats

Scoring Rating for the Majors (from 1/1/17)
Rating...Player (Rounds)
3.14: Brooks Koepka (48)
1.97: Rickie Fowler (54
1.92: Tony Finau (46)
1.85: Dustin Johnson (48)
1.76: Hideki Matsuyama (52)
1.71: Xander Schauffele (50)
1.65: Rory McIlroy (50)
1.59: Francesco Molinari (44)
1.53: Justin Thomas (46)
1.51: Webb Simpson (54)
1.51: Jordan Spieth (52)
Min. No. Of Rounds = 12

Click here to view Full List of Scoring Ratings (and explanation) for the Major Championships (since January 1st, 2017)

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

Last 10 Major Championships

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player 20 US 20 PG 19 BO 19 US 19 PG 19 UM 18 PG 18 BO 18 US 18 UM
Dustin Johnson 6 2 51 35 2 2 27 MC 3 10
Jon Rahm 23 13 11 3 MC 9 4 MC MC 4
Justin Thomas 8 37 11 MC 12 6 MC 25 17
Collin Morikawa MC 1 35
Rory McIlroy 8 33 MC 9 8 21 50 2 MC 5
Bryson DeChambeau 1 4 MC 35 MC 29 MC 51 25 38
Xander Schauffele 5 10 41 3 16 2 35 2 6 50
Webb Simpson 8 37 30 16 29 5 19 12 10 20
Tyrrell Hatton MC MC 6 21 48 56 10 51 6 44
Patrick Reed 13 13 10 32 MC 36 MC 28 4 1
Brooks Koepka 29 4 2 1 2 1 39 1
Matthew Wolff 2 4
Patrick Cantlay 43 43 41 21 3 9 27 12 45 MC
Adam Scott 38 22 MC 7 8 18 3 17 MC 32
Tommy Fleetwood MC 29 2 65 48 36 35 12 2 17
Tony Finau 8 4 3 MC 64 5 42 9 5 10
Louis Oosthuizen 3 33 20 7 60 29 28 16 12
Matthew Fitzpatrick MC MC 20 12 41 21 MC MC 12 38
Hideki Matsuyama 17 22 MC 21 16 32 35 MC 16 19
Abraham Ancer 56 43 MC 49 16 MC
Paul Casey 17 2 57 21 29 MC MC 51 16 15
Sung Jae Im 22 MC MC MC 42 MC
Justin Rose MC 9 20 3 29 MC 19 2 10 12
Jason Kokrak 17 MC 32 23 19 MC
Marc Leishman MC MC MC 35 MC 49 71 60 45 9
Tiger Woods MC 37 MC 21 MC 1 2 6 MC 32
Matt Kuchar MC MC 41 16 8 12 MC 9 MC 28
Gary Woodland MC 58 MC 1 8 32 6 67 36 MC
Shane Lowry 43 66 1 28 8 MC 12 MC MC
Scottie Scheffler 4 MC
Kevin Kisner MC 19 30 49 MC 21 12 2 MC 28
Bernd Wiesberger 43 43 32 76 24
Victor Perez MC 22
Billy Horschel 38 43 MC 32 23 56 35 MC
Kevin Na MC MC MC MC 46 19 51
Sergio Garcia MC MC 67 52 MC MC MC MC MC MC
Brendon Todd 23 17 MC
Lee Westwood 13 4 MC 61
Jason Day 38 4 MC 21 23 5 19 17 MC 20
Joaquin Niemann 23 MC MC MC 71 MC
Rickie Fowler 49 MC 6 43 36 9 12 28 20 2
Matt Wallace 43 77 51 12 3 MC 19 MC MC
Chez Reavie MC 75 MC 3 14 12 MC MC 53
Ian Poulter MC 22 MC MC MC 12 31 MC 25 44
Erik van Rooyen 23 51 20 43 8 17
Cameron Smith 38 43 20 72 64 51 56 78 MC 5
Henrik Stenson MC MC 20 9 48 36 MC 35 6 5
Danny Willett MC MC 6 12 41 MC MC 24 MC MC
Bubba Watson 31 71 51 MC MC 12 MC MC MC 5
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 55 MC MC
Phil Mickelson MC 71 MC 52 71 18 MC 24 48 36
Lanto Griffin 43 19 MC
JT Poston MC 75 60
Byeong Hun An MC 22 32 16 MC 56 51 67
Sebastian Munoz 59 MC MC
Jazz Janewattananond MC MC MC 14 MC
Graeme McDowell MC MC 57 16 29 MC
Adam Hadwin 54 58 57 29 MC 35 MC 24
Shugo Imahira 61 MC MC MC MC MC
Sung Kang MC 79 7
Corey Conners MC MC MC 64 46
Jordan Spieth MC 71 20 65 3 21 12 9 MC 3
Rafael Cabrera-Bello 23 MC MC 65 71 36 10 74 36 38
Cameron Champ MC 10 54
Francesco Molinari 11 16 48 5 6 1 25 20
Brandt Snedeker MC 51 MC 77 16 MC 42 MC 48
Si Woo Kim MC 13 MC MC MC 21 MC 67 MC 24
Max Homa MC MC 64
Charles Howell 30 52 41 32 71 MC 25
Dylan Frittelli 33 32 MC 31 MC MC MC
Lucas Glover 17 MC 20 MC 16 MC
Nate Lashley 37 MC 28
Nick Taylor MC 43
Zach Johnson 8 MC MC 58 54 58 19 17 12 36
Justin Harding MC 41 MC 54 12 MC
Andrew Landry MC 46 50 MC
Tyler Duncan 34 MC 56
Andrew Putnam Wd MC 32 43 78 59
CT Pan MC MC MC MC
Charl Schwartzel 58 MC 42 MC MC MC
Jimmy Walker MC MC MC MC 23 36 42 MC 56 20
Fred Couples MC 38
Vijay Singh MC 78 49
Yu Xin Lin MC MC
Trevor Immelman 51 MC
Bernhard Langer 62 24 38
Lukas Michel MC
Mike Weir MC MC MC
Jose Maria Olazabal MC MC
Sandy Lyle MC MC MC
Larry Mize MC MC
James Sugrue MC MC
John Augenstein MC
Andy Ogletree MC
Abel Gallegos

US Masters 2020: US Masters 2020 (Winner)

Show Hide

Thursday 12 November, 11.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
Bryson DeChambeau
Jon Rahm
Rory McIlroy
Dustin Johnson
Justin Thomas
Xander Schauffele
Brooks Koepka
Patrick Cantlay
Bubba Watson
Patrick Reed
Tyrrell Hatton
Tiger Woods
Tony Finau
Collin Morikawa
Webb Simpson
Hideki Matsuyama
Matthew Wolff
Tommy Fleetwood
Justin Rose
Jordan Spieth
Scottie Scheffler
Jason Day
Adam Scott
Louis Oosthuizen
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Sergio Garcia
Rickie Fowler
Phil Mickelson
Paul Casey
Cameron Smith
Cameron Champ
Shane Lowry
Sung Jae Im
Lee Westwood
Joaquin Niemann
Jason Kokrak
Marc Leishman
Gary Woodland
Abraham Ancer
Ian Poulter
Kevin Kisner
Danny Willett
Brendon Todd
Sebastian Munoz
Matt Kuchar
Brandt Snedeker
Billy Horschel
Si Woo Kim
Kevin Na
Lanton Griffin
Matt Wallace
Corey Conners
Francesco Molinari
Zach Johnson
Erik Van Rooyen
Henrik Stenson
Bernd Wiesberger
Dylan Fritelli
Victor Perez
Charl Schwartzel
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Justin Harding
Lucas Glover
Charles Howell
Adam Hadwin
Chez Reavie
Max Homa
JT Poston
Bernhard Langer
Jimmy Walker
Graeme McDowell
Fred Couples
Vijay Singh
Jose Maria Olazabal
Mike Weir
Sandy Lyle
Trevor Immelman
Cheng Tsung Pan
Jazz Janewattananond
Tyler Duncan
Andrew Landry
Nate Lashley
Andrew Putnam
Shugo Imahira
Nick Taylor
Abel Gallegos
Andy Ogletree
Byeong Hun An
James Sugrue
John Augenstein
Larry Mize
Lukas Michel
Sung Kang
Yuxin Lin
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More US Masters

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles