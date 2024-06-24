The Punter's Travelers Championship De-brief: Scheffler makes it six from 10

Both events go to extra-time

Pre-event 50.049/1 chance Tom Kim led the Travelers Championship after rounds one, two and three. But even though he was trailing by one shot, it was the world number one, Scottie Scheffler, who began round four as the 2.8415/8 favourite.

With birdies flying in from all over the place at the rain-softened River Highlands layout, the world number one started the final round slowly, playing his first five holes in a pedestrian level-par.

Cameron Young, who had begun the round trading at around 270.0269/1, despite shooting an 11-under-par 59 on Saturday that saw him climb up into a tie for 10th, was the first to make a big move in round four and he was matched at a single-figure price when he birdied his first four holes of round four.

Xander Schauffele made an early move in round four, Patrick Cantlay rallied form off the pace, Sungjae Im briefly threatened, and my pre-event pick, Tony Finau, was matched at 4.94/1 when he tied the lead after back-to-back birdies on 11 and 12. But it came down to a two-man race.

Having been matched at as high as 10.09/1, Scheffler was matched at just 1.061/18 when he marched to the 18th tee with a one-stroke lead, following a run of three straight birdies form the 13th but Kim wasn't giving up without a fight.

Scheffler hit his approach on 18 to the fringe, 27 feet from the hole, before Kim stiffed his second shot to 10 feet.

Play was delayed temporarily when Just Stop Oil protestors stormed the green but once cleared, Scheffler left his birdie attempt agonisingly short before Kim stepped up and holed his and we were into extra-time.

Incredible Scheffler wins again

Kim was matched at a low of 2.0621/20 after a long straight drive at the first extra hole but having hit a brilliant approach from a similar spot in regulation play, he dumped his second shot into the greenside bunker this time with a lob wedge and that was the end of that.

From a dreadful fried egg lie in the sand, Kim couldn't get close to the pin with his third and Scheffler was left to make a very straightforward two-putt par for the win.

Scheffler's run of form is simply incredible. Having won six of his last 10 tournaments, he's now just the fourth player in the last 40 years to win six or more events in the same season and Arnold Palmer, in both 1960 and 1962, is the only other player to win six events before July.

An emotional Scottie Scheffler had baby Bennett in his arms for his post-round interview @TravelersChamp pic.twitter.com/Vzi6x9QQiP -- PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 23, 2024

Scheffler has won half of the eight Signature Events played this season and he's now trading at just a shade over 9/25.50 to win the Open Championship at Royal Troon next month. That price could yet shorten given how chilled he sounded after his latest victory.

Guido goes in again

Over on the DP World Tour, pre-event 400.0399/1 chance, Mikko Korhonen, began the fourth and final round of the KLM Open leading by a stroke and he was matched at a low of 2.6213/8 early on in round four but he lost his way badly on the back-nine.

Guido Migliozzi, who had sat alone in second, moved alongside Korhonen on the front nine and at one stage the pair were three clear of the field.

The Italian was matched at just 1.84/5 as the Finn started to flap but he too started dropping shots - bogeying the ninth and 10th - and he drifted all the way out to 30.029/1 after he'd bogeyed 12 and 14 and failed to birdie the par five 15th to slip to -9.

Rasmus Hojgaard was matched at a low of 2.111/10 after a brilliant birdie at the tough 10th but his erratic driving eventually took its toll.

From miles off the pace, Andrea Pavan posted 10-under-par and having been matched at 1000.0999/1, he was matched at a low of just 8.07/1 when it looked like that may just be enough, but it was ultimately a shot shy of the total required.

With birdies at 16 and 17, pre-event 450.0449/1 chance, Marcus Kinhult, surged to the front and he was matched at 1.384/11 when he parred the last to post -11.

That was the end of Pavan and it looked like the Swede had done enough but pre-event 480.0479/1 shot, Joe Dean, came home in 30 to catch him, finishing his round with birdies at 16 and 18, and minutes later, Migliozzi matched the Englishman's score on the last three holes to join the two in the clubhouse on -11.

Understandably, the Italian went off favourite to win the playoff, but all three protagonists hit the green with their second shots at the first time of asking and all three made birdie fours. It was a different story at the second time of asking though.

Dean hit a poor drive and was forced to lay up and poor Kinhult found water with his second shot before Migliozzi made yet another birdie four for the win.

It was the Italians fourth DP World Tour victory and he now heads back to his homeland in good spirits ahead of this week's Italian Open.

