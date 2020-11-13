The Punter's In-Play Blog: Casey leads at Augusta but for how long?

09:50 - November 13, 2020

Day one of the US Masters may be over but we're a long way from the first round being complete. Following a weather delay of getting on for three hours yesterday morning, due to torrential rain and thunder, the final group still have 10 holes to play.

Paul Casey, who was one of my three Find Me a 100 Winner picks, as well as one of Matt Cooper's each-way selections, leads the tournament by two strokes after a seven-under-par 65 but for how long is debatable.

Casey is no bigger than 6/5 to be the first round leader on the high street but exchange layers have been keen to get him and he currently trades at around 2.47/5 having been around 2.89/5 first thing this morning.

Justin Thomas on -5 and currently playing the 11th is the man most likely to reel in Casey but he's hit a poor drive there and there are a number of candidates who could step. Three players are currently on four-under-par, four on -3 and half-a-dozen on -2. All have plenty of holes to play when they return to the course this morning and I suspect someone will at least tie with Casey.

Holes 10, 11 and 12 were the three toughest statistically yesterday but once through 12, the next four are all good birdie chances. And on the other side of the track, for those who started on the 10th, the par five second is the easiest on the course (averaged 4.49 yesterday) and holes three, four, eight and nine all also averaged below par.

Although it's not ideal having to restart your opening round this morning, I suspect those who started later yesterday, and are yet to finish their first rounds, are at a slight advantage. The course is only going to get harder from this point in as it dries out after the rain but it will play at it's easiest in the early part of today. Getting out there early and then getting your second round completed today has to be a plus and I wonder how many Casey will be trailing by when he kicks off his second round? I'd wager at least three or four.

It's hard to visualise exactly where we are in the tournament and to work out what a good first round score is at this stage. But I wouldn't want to have posted any less than 68. Those who shot four-under-par 68s yesterday are currently sitting tied for fifth but that may not even be in the top-ten once everyone's finished their second rounds and history tells us that could be too far back.

As highlighted in the In-Play Tactics section of the preview, since Mark O'Meara won from tied 25th and five off the lead in 1998, only Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have won the US Masters having sat outside the top-10 after round one.

That isn't good news for the likes of Jon Rahm and Tony Finau who are currently tied for 13th having finished their first rounds and I certainly wouldn't be in a rush to side with Bryson DeChambeau at 16.5, given he sits tied for 21st after fighting back from a poor start to shoot 70 yesterday.

With so many yet to complete their opening rounds on a soft course this morning, those in the house are only going to fall down the leaderboard and the value is probably out on the course.

The one I like as it stands is world number one, Dustin Johnson. He's currently playing the 10th (has hit a nice drive) so now probably isn't the time to jump onboard (10, 11 & 12 all tough holes) but I can see him picking up another couple of shots before the end of his round (currently on -3). He's the one I'm looking to back in-running when they return.

If you are planning to add to your portfolio before they restart, make sure you look at the masters.com leaderboard an click on individual players to check whereabouts any potential pick is at present. For example, Rickie Fowler looks a big price at 120.0119/1 given he's currently on -3 but he's having a mare on the 12th and he's about to drop at least two strokes.

If we get a chance to take a snapshot of the standings at the completion of round one I'll be back later today with that. I suspect that won't be feasible so, failing that, I'll return in the morning when hopefully things will be clearer.

Pre-Event Selection:

Tyrrell Hatton @ 40.039/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Back Paul Casey 2u @ 110.0109/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1

Back Paul Casey 3u Top-20 @ 3.55/2

Back Ian Poulter 1u @ 300.0299/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 16.015/1

Back Cameron Smith 1u @ 140.0139/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1

Side Market Bets:

Berndt Wiesberger - Top 40 Finish @ 11/8

Hole In One on Sunday @ 6/4

Phil Mickelson - Top Lefty @ 9/4

Cameron Smith - Top Australian @ 3/1

#OddsOnThat - D Johnson Top 10 Finish, R McIlroy & T Finau Top 20 Finish (inc. ties) and D Willett & G Woodland both to Miss the Cut @30/1

