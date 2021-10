The Punter's In-Play Blog: Hideki the warm favourite in his homeland

21:50 - October 21, 2021

The US Masters winner, Hideki Matsuyama, shot a six-under-par 66 in the opening round of the ZOZO Championship (previewed here) in Japan to sit tied for second alongside Chile's Joaquin Nieman, and one behind the early pacesetter, Hiroshi Iwata. And having been well-supported before the off, he's now a warm 4.216/5 favourite.

He's generally a 5/2 chance on the High Street so that's a fair price but I'm happy to leave the event alone for now. I didn't get to see any of the first-round coverage and I've no intention of sitting up through the night tonight either. I'll look again tomorrow at the halfway stage.

I did get to watch a lot of today's first round coverage at the Mallorca Golf Open (previewed here) though and I enjoyed what I saw but I'm sitting on my hands for now there too. Santa Ponsa is very easy on the eye but it isn't set up as the expected par 72, it's been set up as a par 70 and it averaged just a smidgen under-par at 69.15.

The early starters enjoyed the best of the conditions and they averaged 1.24 strokes less than the afternoon wave.

The forecast suggests that tomorrow is going to be the toughest day of the week, with wind and rain bothering the field throughout the day, and that makes it tricky to make an early move in-play.

The best tactic is to wait until the morning starters are finishing up tomorrow and to see what the conditions are like when the live coverage begins. Anyone in or around the lead and safely in the house at lunchtime may still be there at the end of the day and the market may not factor that in fully.

ZOZO Championship Pre-Event Selection:

Collin Morikawa @ 9.417/2

Mallorca Pre-Event Selections:

Wilco Nienaber @ 40.039/1

Matti Schmid @ 55.054/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Mallorca Golf Open

Back 1 u Zheng-Kai Bai @ 260.0259/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

ZOZO Championship

Back 0.5 u Keita Nakajima @ 1000.0

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

2 u Keita Nakajima Top-20 @ 9/1 (Sportsbook)

1 u Keita Nakajima Top-30 @ 9/2 (Sportsbook)

