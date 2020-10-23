The Punter's In-Play Blog: Laurie leads in a Canter at Chervò

20:50 - October 23, 2020

The second round of the ZOZO Championship is well underway on the PGA Tour and it's a very long way from enjoyable. Pre-event pick, Tyrrell Hatton, is treading water, having traded at a low of 7/24.7 during the first round and my 149/1150.0 Find Me a 100 Winner selection, Sebastian Munoz, who led after the first round, is tumbling down the leaderboard at a rare rate of knots!

I'll be back tomorrow with a look at the state of play at halfway there but for now I'm concentrating on the Italian Open, where Matt Cooper's 50/1 fancy, Laurie Canter, holds a two-stroke lead. Here's the 36-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 20:40.

Laurie Canter -16 2/13.05

Ross McGowan -14 17.5

Dean Burmester -12 10/111.0

J.B Hansen -11 12/113.0

Adrian Otaegui -10 17/118.0

Nicolai Hojgaard -10 41/142.0

Robin Roussel -10 69/170.0

Martin Kaymer -9 20/121.0

Bernd Wiesberger -9 23/124.0

Adri Arnaus -9 29/130.0

Matt Wallace -8 29/130.0

-9 and 59/160.0 bar

At first glance, 30-year-old maiden, Laurie Canter, may look a little short at just a shade over 2/1 with only a two-stroke lead with two rounds to go but 38-year-old, Ross McGowan, who sits second, won his sole title way back in 2009 and he's been largely out of form ever since.

Dean Burmester, alone in third, looks a bigger threat to the leader but he's not one I'd rush to side with either. He's won seven times in his native South African and the last of his wins was at the co-sanctioned Tshwane Open three years ago so he does have a European Tour title to his name but the big-hitting 31-year-old often gets in his own way in-contention. He sat second and just one off the lead at the English Championship back in August but finished sixth, beaten by 11 strokes!

Alone in fourth and fully five back, JB Hansen is still looking for his first European Tour win and he looks short enough at around 12/1.

Canter looked like running away from the field after a decent start today (three-under-par through four) but he didn't add to the tally until the ninth hole and he stuttered after that. Having bogeyed the par five 11th, he had to make a couple of lengthy par saves to keep the round going and he needed a birdie at 18 to post a level-par back-nine in the end.

How the leader begins his third round is critical. The three players immediately behind him aren't likely to frighten him too much but last week's winner, Adrian Otaegui, is tied for fifth and there are a host of quality players lurking, including the defending champions, Bernd Wiesberger (-9) and the pre-event favourite, Matt Wallace (-8). Should Canter struggle, the event could be blown wide open.

I was tempted to play Otaegui, who must be so confident after they way he won last week, and I'm a bit peeved I didn't play Nicolai Højgaard at a huge price before the off but after much deliberation, I'm going to sit this one out for now.



Italy Open Pre-Event Selections:

Matt Wallace @ 12/113.0

David Horsey @ 59/160.0

Chris Paisley @ 64/165.0

ZOZO Championship Pre-Event Selections:

Tyrrell Hatton @ 23/124.0

Matthew Wolff @ 41/142.0

Find Me a 100 Winner Picks:

ZOZO Championship

Back Phil Mickelson 2u @ 139/1140.0

Place order to lay 10u @ 9/110.0

Back Sebastian Munoz 2u @ 149/1150.0

Place order to lay 10u @ 9/110.0

Italian Open

Back Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano 1u @ 199/1200.0

Place order to lay 10u @ 9/110.0

