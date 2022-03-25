How To Bet on Golf

The Punter's In-Play Blog: Trust Tyrrell to progress in Texas

Golfer Tyrrell Hatton
Tyrrell Hatton in action on day two

It's a busy week with three tournaments in-play and our man's already made a move in two. Read Steve's early in-running thoughts here...

"Having won his first two matches, Hatton is the favourite to progress from Group 13 and should he do so he’s most likely to meet Seamus Power in the first knockout round. I thought 24.023/1 was fair."

08:45 - March 25, 2022

The second round of the Qatar Masters is well underway, and I'll be back later to look at that one at the halfway stage but for now I'm going to concentrate on the week's two PGA Tour events - the Corales Puntacana R&C Championship and the week's main event, the WGC Dell Match Play.

The forecast suggests there might be a slight draw bias in the Dominican Republic today, just favouring the afternoon starters at the Corales Puntacana R&C Championship, so with that in mind, I've had a very small bet on the first-round leader, Ben Martin.

It's eight years since Martin won his one and only PGA Tour title - the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open - and he began the tournament as a largely unfancied 260.0259/1 chance but he was ninth here 12 months ago so he clearly likes the track.

ben martin in the corales.jpg

He's led five times after round one and never bettered 14th place and he even managed to miss the cut at Riviera in 2011 having been tied for the lead after round one, so there are plenty of negatives, but I thought 19.018/1 was a fraction big given the forecast.

The wind is predicted to drop fractionally at around lunchtime local time and that may favour the leader with Vaughn Taylor, tied third and three off the lead, the only other player in the top-six teeing it up in the afternoon.

Over at the WGC Dell Match Play, the groups are all going to conclude today, and I've surprised myself and had an in-play bet.

I'm not a huge fan of the tournament but looking at all the scenarios on the PGA Tour website here, I thought Tyrrell Hatton represented a bit of value.

Having won his first two matches, Hatton, who plays Daniel Berger today, is the favourite to progress from Group 13 and should he do so he's most likely to meet Seamus Power in the first knockout round tomorrow. I thought 24.023/1 was fair.

Qatar Masters Pre-Event Selections:
Pablo Larrazabal @ 40.039/1
Justin Harding @ 44.043/1

WGC Dell Match Play Pre-Event Selections:
Paul Casey @ 40.039/1
Jordan Spieth @ 44.043/1

In-Play Pick:
Tyrrell Hatton @ 24.023/1

Corales Puntacana R&C Championship Pre-Event Selections:
Hudson Swafford @ 55.054/1
Brice Garnett @ 55.054/1

In-Play Pick:
Ben Martin @ 19.018/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:
1.5 pts Lucas Herbert @ 125/1 (each-way - Sportsbook)
0.5 pts Lucas Herbert @ 170.0169/1
Back 2 u Sebastian Soderberg @ 110.0109/1
Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1
Back 1 u Rafael Campos @ 350.0349/1
Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter

