The Punter's In-Play Blog: Hot Burns the early favourite in Florida

As highlighted in the preview, course form stands up well at Copperhead, the host course for the 21st edition of the Valspar Championship.

As many as three players have already won the tournament twice so it's perhaps no surprise to see the defending champion, Sam Burns, and the 2017 winner, Adam Hadwin, tied for the lead after round one alongside Jhonattan Vegas and David Lipsky on seven-under-par.

Burns, who was in-contention for much of last week's Players Championship before fading on Monday, is the clear favourite ahead of round two but I'm in no rush to side with him.

It's going top take a monumental effort for him to emulate Paul Casey, who won back-to-back Valspars in 2018 and 2019, and in 20 previous renewals, KJ Choi, back in 2002, is the only first round leader or co-leader to kick on and take the title.

The other 26 to lead or co-lead were all beaten, and a slow start can most definitely be overcome.

When Paul Casey won the first of his two titles he sat tied eighth and three off the lead after round one in 2018 and Burns sat seventh and three back last year but since Luke Donald won here ten years ago, having sat six off the lead in tied 10th, the other six winners have been in the following positions after round one.

2013 - Kevin Streelman 70th - trailing by eight

2014 - John Senden 45th - trailing by four

2015 - Jordan Spieth 38th - trailing by five

2016 - Charl Schwartzel 25th - trailing by four

2017 - Adam Hadwin 12th - trailing by six

2019 - Paul Casey 29th - trailing by four

Going back a little further, in-between 2005 and 2009, four of the five winners trailed by four after round one and the odd one out was the 2007 champ, Mark Calcavecchia, who sat 112th and ten off the lead!

The scoring average for the entire field yesterday was 69.91 with the early starters averaging 69.79 compared to the 70.03 shot by the afternoon wave and it looks like yesterday's late starters will just about enjoy the best of it by the time we reach halfway.

We're all set for a blustery day today with the wind doing it's worst in the afternoon.

Given the forecast and the stats, I'm happy to wait and see what today brings but I couldn't resist a tiny top-up on Find Me a 100 Winner pick, Joel Dahmen, at 250.0 249/1 .

Tied for 33rd and four off the lead after round one, he really found his groove on the back-nine yesterday after a slow start and being such a strong wind exponent, he could kick on nicely this morning.

Over on the DP World Tour, monstrously long James Hart Du Preez, who averages 379 yards off the tee, is the clear leader of the Steyn City Championship.

The 6 foot 10" South African is just finishing his second round and he's five clear of the field.

I'll be back later today with a look at the event once they've reached the halfway stage.

Valspar Championship Pre-Event Selection:

Tyrrell Hatton @ 32.031/1

In-Play Pick:

Joel Dahmen @ 250.0249/1

Steyn City Championship Pre-Event Selection:

George Coetzee @ 24.023/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Back 2 u Joel Dahmen @ 160.0159/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 2 u Kevin Streelman @ 160.0159/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 1 u Kurt Kitayama @ 500.0499/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

