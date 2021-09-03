The Punter's In-Play Blog: Cantlay still the man to catch at East Lake

14:45 - September 3, 2021

The second round of the Italian Open is well underway on the European Tour and the afternoon wave have a chance to dominate after enjoying an advantage of 2.24 strokes yesterday morning. I'll be back later to look at the state of play at halfway there but for now I'm concentrating on the PGA Tour action where the opening round of the Tour Championship panned out fairly uneventfully.

Tony Finau, who began the event in second place and second in the FedEx Cup standings, shot a disappointing two-over-par 72 to slide down into a tie for eighth place but the other four players in the top-five before the off all shot below-par rounds and the market hasn't changed considerably.

Jon Rahm was a well-backed favourite before the off and after an impressive opening five-under-par 65, that saw him gain two strokes on Cantlay, he's firmed up at the front of the market.

Here are the standings, before the off, with all the handicap allowances, and below that is the leaderboard after round one with prices to back at 14:40.

P Cantlay -10

T Finau -8

B DeChambeau -7

J Rahm -6

C Smith -5

J Thomas, H English, A Ancer, J Spieth, S Burns -4

C Morikawa, S Im, V Hovland, L Oosthuizen, D Johnson -3

R McIlroy, X Schauffele, J Kokrak, K Na, B Koepka -2

C Conners, H Matsuyama, S Cink, J Niemann, S Scheffler -1

D Berger, E Van Rooyen, S Garcia, B Horschel, Patrick Reed Level Par.

Patrick Cantlay -13 3.613/5

Jon Rahm -11 2.89/5

Bryson DeChambeau -8 15.014/1

Harris English -8 25.024/1

Justin Thomas -7 20.019/1

Viktor Hovland -7 27.026/1

Cameron Smith -7 34.033/1

Tony Finau -6 60.059/1

Kevin Na -6 180.0179/1

Dustin Johnson -5 46.045/1

-5 and 60.059/1

The front two are in an ominous position after just one round and should either man put in a low one later today, we might end up with a really dull weekend at East Lake.

Cantlay's putting wasn't anywhere near as good as it was last week at the BMW Championship and yet he still shot a very respectable opening round so if the putter warms up today the rest could be in trouble. And given Jon Rahm's run of form of late, he looks a better price than the Spaniard...

Rahm has been in contention in every event he's played in since May but his US Open win at Torrey Pines remains his sole success of the summer.

He led the BMW Championship after round one last week but cut a frustrated figure throughout the weekend before eventually finishing ninth and I'm more than happy to leave him out at this stage.

After last week's disappointment, where he was beaten in extra time at the BMW Championship by Cantlay, after trading at 1.021/50 with just two holes to play, it perhaps wasn't surprising to see Bryson DeChambeau starting so slowly but he birdied the last three holes of his opening round and if there's any value to be had today, it may well sit with the world number seven.

DeChambeau is generally a 10/1 chance on the High Street and no bigger than 11/1 so at 15.0 14/1 , I was happy to take a small chance.

I suspect we'll see the event dominated by no more than two or three players after the halfway stage and DeChambeau is nicely placed to improve on yesterday's round.

Tour Championship Pre-Event Selections:

Justin Thomas @ 24.023/1

Jordan Spieth @ 42.041/1

In-Play Pick:

Bryson DeChambeau @ 15.014/1

Italian Open Pre-Event Selection:

Calum Hill @ 46.045/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Picks:

Tour Championship

Back 1 u Kevin Na @ 450.0449/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Italian Open

Back 1 1/2 u James Morrison @ 180.0179/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 1 u Grant Forrest @ 220.0219/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 1 u Jorge Campillo @ 300.0299/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 1 u Ross McGowan @ 360.0359/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter