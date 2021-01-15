The Punter's In-Play Blog: Pan worth adding at a big price

11:45 - January 15, 2021

It's usually best to get a morning draw at a coastal track but that wasn't the case yesterday at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu where the wind dropped fractionally in the afternoon and the latter starters enjoyed an advantage over their morning counterparts of 0.78 strokes. Here's the 18 hole leaderboard at the Sony Open with prices to back at 11:30.

Joaquin Niemann -8 7.06/1

Jason Kokrak -8 12.011/1

Peter Malnati -8 21.020/1

Daniel Berger -6 10.5

Si Woo Kim -6 30.029/1

Patton Kizzire -6 34.033/1

Vaughn Taylor -6 90.089/1

Jim Herman -6 100.099/1

Aaron Baddeley -6 130.0129/1

Webb Simpson -5 12.5

-5 and 18.017/1 bar

Given his sole PGA Tour success to date came at the Greenbrier Classic in 2019, by a convincing six strokes around the only other Seth Raynor-designed course used on the PGA Tour (the Old White), last week's runner-up, Joaquin Niemann, is a perfectly fair price at 6/1 after his opening 62.

The 22-year-old Chilean is clearly in good order and we've already seen five first round leaders go on to win here this century (all wire-to-wire) but it's a lot to expect him to keep pressing on after last week's disappointment.

I wouldn't want to put anyone off Niemann but I'm happy to let him go unbacked for now. This is the third time he's led after the opening round and on the last two occasions, at last year's Sentry Tournament of Champions, and at the Memorial Tournament in 2018, he went on to finish fifth or sixth.

How relevant those efforts are is highly debatable and he certainly sounds as though last week won't bother him.

"It was the first time that it really hurt me, like finishing a golf tournament," he said. "Probably one or two days I just keep thinking on how I couldn't make birdie on 18 and get it done. I was talking with my coach, with my psychologist. We talked for an hour about the whole tournament, not for that 18th hole. It was a good way to take all the positives from that week."

I was certainly tempted to get Niemann onside and he's far from the only one of interest this morning. Last year's runner-up, Brendan Steele, who trails by three, looks a bit big at 100.099/1 and I came close to getting Mackenzie Hughes, also on -5, onside at 80.079/1 but for now I'm adding just two more...

Given he's won three times on the PGA Tour already, and twice in the last two years, Jim Herman looks over-priced at 100.099/1. Having won the Wyndham Championship in August, Herman should have been playing at last week's Sentry Tournament of Champions but he had to withdraw after catching COVID.

There's obviously a strong chance that the after-effects will catch up with over the rest of the week but he's nothing if not a fighter and those odds are a bit disrespectful given he's a generally 50/1 chance on the High Street.

With five places still available, CT Pan, who sits tied for 10th and three off the lead, looks big at 100/1 with the Sportsbook. Pan's sole PGA Tour win to date came in the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head (a venue not dissimilar to this one) and he could be ready to win again if his seventh placed finish at the US Masters in his penultimate start is anything to go by.

Pre-Event Selections:

Kevin Kisner @ 40.039/1

Brendon Todd @ 60.059/1

In-Play Picks:

Jim Herman @ 100.099/1

C.T Pan each-way @ 100/1 (Sportsbook)

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Back Brian Gay 1 ½ u @ 230.0229/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 8.07/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

1 ½ U Top-20 Finish @ 6/1 (Sportsbook)

Back Stewart Cink 1u @ 250.0249/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 8.07/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back Hudson Swafford 1u @ 230.0229/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 8.07/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

