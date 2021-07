The Punter's In-Play Blog: Red-hot Rahm the man to beat

23:20 - July 8, 2021

Pre-tournament 1000.0 chance, Jack Senior, leads the Scottish Open after a seven-under-par 66 around the Renaissance Course but a host of big names are tucked in behind and we've already seen plenty of movement in the Open Championship market.

Jon Rahm, who sits tied for fourth and two off the lead, has hardened up at the head of the market for next week's major and Justin Thomas' price has moved ten points south after his opening 65 which sees him sit one behind Senior, alongside my Find Me a 100 Winner pick, Lee Westwood.

Westwood's 55/1 place in the First Round Leader market provided some profit but it's fair to say I'm no big Senior fan.

It's obviously a wide-open event but with the forecast changing and the weather not looking anywhere near as bad as feared earlier in the week, I don't think the winner will come from too far off the pace. The scoring will continue to be good in benign conditions and making up ground will be tough.

It was impossible not to be impressed by Rahm today and there's nothing wrong with his price of 4.84/1. The world number one has a phenomenal strike-rate on the European Tour, winning six of his 19 starts, including his last two - the Open de Espana and the DP World Tour Championship in 2019.

Scottish Open Pre-Event Selections:

Tyrrell Hatton @ 23.022/1

Bernd Wiesberger @ 48.047/1

In-Play Pick:

Jon Rahm @ 4.94/1

John Deere Classic Pre-Event Selections:

Troy Merritt @ 60.059/1

Patton Kizzire @ 60.059/1

Sebastian Munoz @ 90.089/1 (added after preview published)

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Scottish Open

Back 2 u Andy Sullivan @ 120.0119/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 2u Lee Westwood @ 130.0129/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 1u Lee Westwood @ 75.074/1 First Round Leader

1u each-way First Round Leader @ 56.055/1 Sportsbook

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter