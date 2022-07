11:10 - July 29, 2022

The wind picked up in Detroit yesterday afternoon and the first-round leaderboard at the Rocket Mortgage Classic is dominated by the day one early starters.

Last week's winner, Tony Finau, is tied at the top with the big-hitting Canadian, Taylor Pendrith, after the pair shot matching eight-under-par 64s and like the two pacesetters, the six men tied for third and two strokes further back, all began the event yesterday morning.

The scoring differential between the AM and PM starters was only 1.25 strokes but only five players inside the top-21 teed it up yesterday afternoon.

Given the low-scoring nature of the event, making up ground is going to be tough and the first two winners were always up with the pace.

Nate Lashley won the inaugural event wire-to-wire and the 2020 winner, Bryson DeChambeau was always inside the top-four but I definitely wouldn't rule out a slow starter.

Matthew Wolff led by three strokes with a round to go when DeChambeau won having sat tied for 46th and four off the lead after the opening round. He shot back-to-back 64s on Friday and Saturday and last year's winner, Cam Davis, sat tied for 21st and five off the lead after day one.

The defending champ trails by only four in a tie for 22nd this time around and alongside him is the in-form Mark Hubbard, who was responsible for one of the ugliest aces I've ever seen yesterday.

"Dude, that better not go in."@HomelessHubbs describes his 'embarrassing' ace during Thursday's opening round @RocketClassic. -- PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 28, 2022

They're clearly still in-contention but the advantage this morning is going to be with the players that survived yesterday's breezy afternoon as the forecast suggests the earlier you start today the better.

It doesn't look like it will be quite as blustery as it was yesterday afternoon but the draw may level up somewhat, so I've looked closely at the early starters today and the one I like is the bang-in-form Kurt Kitayama, who sits tied for eighth on -5.

The putts didn't drop for Kitayama yesterday, but he ranked seventh for Driving Distance, third for Driving Accuracy, second for Greens In Regulation and first for Scrambling so it's fair to say he's still running hot after his fine fortnight in Scotland.

I thought 42.0 41/1 looked reasonable.

Over at the Hero Open, the second round is well underway, and Fairmont St Andrews is again proving an easy enough test.

In contrast to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, the afternoon starters made hay at the Hero yesterday and they averaged 1.22 strokes less than their morning counterparts.

Afternoon starter, Sean Crocker, looked like he might threaten to break 60 when he played his first seven holes in six-under par!

He parred the next two and bogeyed the tenth but he rallied to birdie four of the next five and he's in front and bogey-free this morning with just four to play.

I'll look at the state of play there at halfway.

Hero Open Pre-Event Selections:

Andy Sullivan @ 70.069/1

Justin Walters @ 75.074/1

Rocker Mortgage Classic Pre-Event Selection:

Scott Stallings @ 80.079/1

In-Play Pick:

Kurt Kitayama @ 42.041/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Back 2u Daan Huizing @ 130.0129/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

½ U Jonathan Caldwell @ 600.0599/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 2 u Kevin Streelman @ 130.0129/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 1 ½ u Trey Mullinax @ 200.0199/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

