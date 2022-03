The Punter's Players In-Play Blog: Rain stop play at Sawgrass

17:05 - March 10, 2022

We're not yet halfway through the opening day of the 49th edition of the Players Championship and the weather is already causing problems.

The start was delayed for an hour this morning and after just over three hours of action, play has now been suspended due to inclement weather.

This is the first suspension at Sawgrass since the second round in 2016 but it probably won't be the last this week.

The first groups out have played only 11 or 12 holes but with scoring so good, thanks to rain-softened receptive greens and the absence of any wind, four men are tied for the early lead on four-under-par - Will Zalatoris, Harold Varner III and Tommy Fleetwood.

After a fortuitous drive, that bounced out of the trees and onto the fairway, Fleetwood has nine feet for birdie at the second (his 11th for the round) to take the lead when he returns.

As highlighted below, a morning start on day one has been key of late and so far, this year's early starters have enjoyed some perfect playing conditions but there's a real danger that they'll end up being on the wrong side if delays are lengthy and numerous.

Each of the last 6 @THEPLAYERSChamp winners went out early/late the first 2 rounds. ? Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) March 10, 2022

Wind isn't predicted to be an issue before the weekend now but we are going to get plenty of rain. There's a strong chance that those drawn PM-AM end up playing their first and second rounds very late today and mainly tomorrow and those drawn AM-PM finish up having to play their second rounds in the really windy weather on Saturday.

Of course, that's all just conjecture and we just have to wait and see how the event develops.

Jon Rahm, who's two-under-par through eight holes and safely onboard the 17th green, is still the favourite but he's two-under-par thanks to a pair of very lengthy putts so he's not playing at his tip-top best just yet.

Neither of my pre-event picks have begun the tournament yet (preview here) and only one of the three Find Me a 100 Winner picks has started but he's doing OK. Patrick Reed, backed at 240.0239/1, is one off the lead on -3 after nine holes.

They're hoping to see play resume at 18:00 UK time but with thunder and lightning currently rippling over the course, that does appear a little optimistic.

Over on the DP World Tour, the scoring is even lower than expected at the MyGolfLife Open. The scoring average in round one was only 68.92 around the par 72 Pecanwood and as many as four players have shot ten-under-par opening 62s.

Pre-event pick, Dean Burmester, is only three off the lead after a seven-under-par 65 but my other pick, Hurley Long, looks in trouble after a three-under-par 69! That see's the German tied for 75th.

Players Championship Pre-Event Selections:

Matt Fitzpatrick @ 46.045/1

Billy Horschel @ 70.069/1 (added on Wednesday after the preview first published)

MyGolfLife Open Pre-Event Selections:

Dean Burmester @ 21.020/1

Hurley Long @ 60.059/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Back 1 ½ u Patrick Reed @ 240.0239/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 1 u Lucas Herbert @ 360.0359/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 1 u Lucas Herbert Top 20 Finish @ 8/1

Back ½ u Branden Grace @ 740.0739/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 1 u Branden Grace Top 20 Finish @ 12/1

Back 2 u Andy Sullivan @ 120.0119/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

