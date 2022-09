18:25 - September 22, 2022

With the wind and the rough down, 21-year-old Dane, Rasmus Hojgaard, has just fired a course record nine-under-par 62 around Le Golf National to set the early pace.

Matched at a high of 48.047/1 but generally a 42.041/1 chance before the off, Hojgaard is now trading at less than 3/1 with still three rounds to play.

The young Dane is no stranger to a fast start and over the last 12 months, he tops the 1st round scoring average stats on the DP World Tour, with an average score prior to today of 68.28, but he's doesn't fare quite so well on day two as a rule.

Averaging just 70.78 for his second rounds, he ranks only 49th and building on a strong start is something he's aware he needs to improve on.

Hojgaard has fallen down the leaderboard on day two on each of his last nine starts and I'm in no rush to side with him yet.

It's always frustrating to get so little information about the courses used on the DP World Tour and yet again conditions weren't as expected.

As highlighted in the preview, as a rule of thumb, the fairways need to be found at Le Golf National and Driving Accuracy is a more important stat than Driving Distance but the rough has been kept short this year and the leader, who's just set the course record, had this to say after his round.

"Today was just very good. To be fair, I don't feel I was that good off the tee, but my approach play was very good today."

Rasmus is making his course debut this week and he currently ranks 146th for Driving Accuracy. I'm a huge fan but he wasn't on my shortlist this week.

Hojgaard has only ever been tied for the lead after the opening round once and this is the first time that he's held a clear advantage, but the omens look good.

He dropped from tied first to ninth after his fast start at the 2019 Mauritius Open but bounced back to win. That was the first of his three DP World Tour titles, and he could very easily make it four this week, although first round leaders don't have a superb record of late here.

Between 2003 and 2009, four first round leaders or co leaders went on to win here and the luckless Jean van de Velde lost a playoff in 2005 after leading by a stroke after round one but since Martin Kaymer's playoff success in 2009, Bernd Wiesberger, in 2015, is the only first round leader or co leader to go on to win.

Coincidentally, Wiesberger did what Hojgaard did in Mauritius in 2019 - dropping to ninth after round two before rallying to win.

With a third and an eighth placed finish to his name here, from just two previous starts, it was no surprise to see Alexander Bjork start nicely and he sits second, two strokes behind Rasmus, and they're the only two players trading at a single-figure price this evening.

The pre-event favourite, Thomas Pieters, trades at 12.5 after an opening four-under-par 67 that sees him sit inside the top-ten, alongside last week's winner, Robert MacIntyre, but the second favourite, Patrick Reed, has plenty to do after a dreadful finish to his opening round.

The ever-unpopular American was matched at a low of 12.011/1 this morning when he reached three-under-par after 14 holes, but Paris' infamous finishing stretch appears to have done for his chances as he finished double-bogey-bogey-bogey-bogey.

I'll be back at the halfway stage or sooner if I get involved in-running but I'm happy to sit on my hands for now.

Pre-Event Selection:

Ewen Ferguson @ 70.069/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Back 2u Max Kieffer @ 130.0129/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 2u Sami Valimaki @ 170.0169/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

