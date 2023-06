Wide open in Germany

The second round of the European Open is all done and dusted and the first-round leader, Max Kieffer, is still in front. Here's the 36-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 19:20.

Max Kieffer -6 6.25/1

Jordan Smith -5 5.39/2

David Law -5 13.012/1

Tom McKibbin -5 13.012/1

Ewen Ferguson -3 20.019/1

Kristian Krogh Johannessen -3 34.033/1

Matthew Baldwin -3 36.035/1

Paul Waring -3 40.039/1

Santiago Tarrio -3 48.047/1

Alex Bjork -2 18.5

Robert Macintyre -2 22.021/1

Joost Luiten -2 24.023/1

-2 and 40.039/1 bar

The Green Eagle layout is a strange one.

Now that the fourth hole has been converted form a par four to a par five, there are six par fives (four on the back-nine) but that doesn't equal birdies and eagles galore and it isn't an easy track by any means.

At the halfway stage, half of the long holes are averaging over-par and scoring is tough. And if the truth be told, it's a hard watch.

It's a grind to play and a grind to watch but it is possible to go low here if every clicks.

So tricky was it on day one that Kieffer led after an opening four-under-par 69 but Paul Waring climbed up more than 50 places today, thanks to an impressive seven-under-par 66, and Kalle Samooja won the title 12 months ago from seven shots back when he shot 64 on Sunday.

The 2017 winner, Jordan Smith, heads the halfway market and odds in excess of 4/1 are more than fair if he kicks on over the weekend like he did back in October to win the Portugal Masters by three strokes but he shot 80 at the KLM Open last Friday to miss the cut and this isn't a venue where you can get away with any sloppy play.

Kieffer, who won the Czech Masters last August, is in search of just his second DP World Tour title but he looks short enough given he never impresses in-contention and it's hard to see Law backing up today's brilliance.

Law's round really was remarkable today. He shot 30 on the back-nine (his first nine) and he posted his 66 despite bogeying his last two holes!

As many as 79 players have made the cut and having seen what Law's done today and what Samooja did 12 months ago, even those that made it on the number (+4) will feel they still have a chance, albeit a very slim one, and this feels like an event to be very wary of.

I'm tempted by Matt Cooper's each-way fancy, Ewen Ferguson, and Robert Macintyre's an interesting prospect too. He led this event by four at halfway back in 2019 before going on to finish second to Paul Casey and he shot a very decent 68 today to put himself on the fringes of contention. Both are interesting candidates at in excess of 20.019/1 but I'm happy to sit on my hands for now.

The second round of the Memorial Tournament is well underway and the 2014 winner, Hideki Matsuyama, has hit the front after a brilliant (and rare) putting display in round two. I'll look at that one at the halfway stage tomorrow.

09:30 - June 2, 2023

Anyone that layed the world number two, Jon Rahm, at a high of 18.017/1 when he made back-to-back bogeys around the turn or dived in on Rory McIlroy at just 6.611/2 after he'd birdied the par five 15th to get to three-under-par yesterday, will be well aware that things can change quickly at the Memorial Tournament.

Rahm, who started his first round at the 10th hole yesterday morning, bounced back with birdies at the second, third and seventh holes to turn his day around and after posting a two-under-par 70 that sees him sitting tied for tenth, he's the 6.611/2 favourite after day one.

In contrast, Rory made a mess of the tough 18th, where he recorded a triple-bogey seven to tumble down to a tie for 33rd and he trails the first-round leader, Davis Riley, by five.

For the second year-in-a-row, Riley's five-under-par 67 sees him leading after round but one but having been tied at the top with five others 12 months ago, he's all alone in front this time around with Matt Wallace alone in second.

As a further indication of how things can change around Muirfield Village, none of the six players to lead after the opening day last year finished inside the top-12 and Riley and Cam Smith, who finished tied for 13th, were the only two to finish inside the top-25!

Although there's always plenty of volatility on the leaderboards, history suggests you can't give up too much ground early on and Jim Furyk, way back in 2002, is the last players to win here having started the week with a round over 70. He sat tied for 19th following an opening one-under-par 71.

William McGirt, who won the title in 2016, was tied for 44th after an opening 70 and Billy Horschel sat tied for 21st after firing 70 on day one 12 months ago but history suggests Rory's up against it after his opening 72.

Although it looks wide-open, I couldn't resist taking a triple-figure price about the prolific Englishman, Danny Willett, who sits tied for third after round one.

Like last year's winner, Billy Horschel, and many a Muirfield contender, Willett is a winner at Wentworth but that wasn't the only reason I liked the 2016 US Masters winner.

Willett is a mercurial character who blows hot and cold, and he could very easily back up yesterday's 69 with a 79 today but he does have a habit of winning big events out of the blue and 110.0109/1 is just too big to ignore this morning.

Over on the DP World Tour, the second round of the European Open is well underway and I'll be back this evening with a look at that one at the halfway stage.

