The Punter's In-Play Blog: Weather and Covid disrupting season's opener

12:10 - November 26, 2021

The final event of 2021 European Tour season was a cracker, with world number two, Collin Morikawa, finishing with a flourish to catch a stuttering Rory McIlroy in Dubai. It was a dramatic and enthralling conclusion to the season but the start to the rebranded DP World Tour is something of a damp squib so far.

The Joburg Open started on time on Thursday but dangerous weather at the end of the day meant the opening round didn't conclude yesterday and the second round has just been suspended due, again, to the threat of dangerous weather, with some of the late starters yet to have even started their second rounds.

We've seen an understandable raft of withdrawals - the Betfair Sportsbook has refunded stakes on all players who pulled out - due to the new covid variant in the area and the related travel restrictions and it's a bit of a mess with a huge draw bias. Here's the current standings with prices to back at 12:00.

Thriston Lawrence -12 2.8415/8

Zander Lombard -8 5.79/2

Ashley Chesters -7 13.012/1

Angel Hidalgo -6 42.041/1

Hennie Du Plessis -5 42.041/1

-4 and 20.019/1 bar

Back-to-back 65s have seen Thriston Lawrence open-up a four-stroke lead over fellow South African, Zander Lombard - a winning tip for Dave Tindall - and with the top-five all having completed their second rounds, it's quite clear that those drawn PM-AM have had a result.

Nobody out on the course or yet to start their second rounds is within seven of the lead and Lawrence will start round three in front unless somebody does something truly astonishing when play resumes.

It's difficult to believe that the covid variant won't cause more withdrawals and the next couple of events (both in South Africa) may be in jeopardy.





Nightmare situation in week 1 of @DPWorldTour with South Africa added to the red list and flights about to be suspended. At least a dozen UK/Irish players have withdrawn from Joburg Open to get home before hotel quarantine requirement kicks in ? Phil Casey (@pcaseysafc) November 26, 2021

I'm more than happy to sit this one out for now and see how things look at halfway. It's tempting to play the first two and hope they kick on but I'm far from convinced they will.

Having been matched at a high of 450.0449/1 when the market first opened, Lawrence was generally a 230.0229/1 chance before the off with form figures reading MC-MC-MC-6. He clearly found something in round four of the Blair Atholl Championship a month ago to go from 26th to sixth in round four but he now has a long wait to start round three and that won't help. His red-hot form could disappear as fast as it arrived.

After a terrible run of form, Lombard has shown glimpses of late, sitting sixth and just three off the lead after round one last time out in the Dubai Championship (finished 24th) and at around 9/2, he looks a more attractive proposition than the leader but I'm going to wait and see how the event develops over the next 24 hours.

There's a chance that we don't get much more (or any more) play today and if that happens the draw may even out a bit with those drawn AM-PM getting to play the course in kinder conditions in the morning.

Pre-Event Selections:

Dean Burmester @ 12.5

Marcus Helligkilde @ 42.041/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Back 2 u Neil Schietekat @ 140.0139/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 2 u Oliver Wilson @ 140.0139/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

