Rory McIlroy was well supported before the start of the Italian Open (previewed here), going off at around 4.77/2, having opened at around 6.611/2 on Sunday night, but after a sluggish start around next year's Ryder Cup venue - the Marco Simone Golf Club - the world number three was matched at a high of 15.014/1.

Playing the back-nine first, Rory played his first 11 holes in one-over-par, but everything changed at the par four third when he holed out from the fairway for an eagle two and he kicked on brilliantly after that, picking up birdies at five, eight and nine.

Playing alongside Rory, the defending champ, Nicolai Hojgaard, was matched at just 9.417/2 after he made the turn in five-under-par but in contrast to the pre-event favourite, Hojgaard played the front-nine shoddily, making three bogeys and a birdie.

Playing in the afternoon wave, the second and third favourites before the off, Matt Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland, are both under-par for their rounds and at the time of writing, Scott Jamieson has edged ahead of Rory and co to lead on -5 so it looks like the later starters may just narrowly be advantaged.

There's a chance we won't quite get the first round finished today in Italy, after an hour long weather delay this morning and over in the states, there's been a delay at the Fortinet Championship (previewed here) due to fog so it's very early days there.

Italian Open Pre-Event Selections:

Min Woo Lee @ 60.059/1

Kurt Kitayama @ 60.059/1

Fortinet Championship Pre-Event Selections:

Troy Merritt @ 75.074/1

Trey Mullinax @ 80.079/1

J.J Spaun @ 85.084/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Back 1u Daniel Van Tonder @ 290.0289/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 2u Andrew Putnam @ 110.0109/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 2u Beau Hossler @ 170.0169/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 0.5u Andrew Landry @ 1000.0

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

