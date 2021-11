The Punter's In-Play Blog: Hot Hansen heads the field in Dubai

17:35 - November 11, 2021

After a two and half hour delay due to the threat of thunder in Texas, the first round of the Houston Open (previewed here) is now underway. But they're off and running without the defending champion, Carlos Ortiz, who's withdrawn before the start with a shoulder injury.



The course is playing soft after the early morning rain but it's holding up ok so far and at the time of writing, only 20 of the 66 players out on the course are under-par, with the 2017 winner, Russell Henley, showing the way alongside Talor Gooch on -3.

Over on the European Tour, Denmark's J.B Hansen shows the way at the Dubai Championship (previewed here) after a nine-under-par 63.

Last year's Joburg Open winner leads by two and if he goes on to win, he'll be doubling his European Tour tally almost a year to the day after he finally got off the mark at the age of 30.

Hansen leads by two over a bunch of four on -7, including last year's first and second, Antoine Rozner and Andy Sullivan, but the only player tied for second that began their opening round in the afternoon is England's Paul Waring.

The early starters enjoyed an advantage of a fraction over one stroke (1.02) but with the forecast suggesting the wind will rise slightly in the afternoon tomorrow, just as it did today, I suspect the draw will even itself out.

There's been money for Tommy Fleetwood after the round and I was tempted by him at 12.5 after his six-under-par 66 this morning but he's very hard to get across the line and I'm happy to leave him alone at two points shorter.

Hansen heads the market at 9.6 17/2 , demonstrating just how wide open the tournament is, and I'm more than happy to hang fire for now and see what tomorrow brings.

Dubai Championship Pre-Event Selections:

Sam Horsfield @ 38.037/1

Guido Migliozzi @ 70.069/1

Lucas Bjerregaard @ 80.079/1

Houston Open Pre-Event Selections:

Sam Burns @ 20.019/1

Sungjae Im @ 29.028/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Dubai Championship

Back 1.5 u Kristoffer Broberg @ 140.0139/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Houston Open

Back 1 ½ u Danny Willett @ 220.0219/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 1.5 u James Hahn @ 250.0249/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

