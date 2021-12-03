The Punter's In-Play Blog: Rory leads again

09:15 - December 3, 2021

Having not played anywhere since the Ryder Cup back in September, pre-event 25.024/1 chance, Daniel Berger, opened-up the Hero World Challenge with four straight birdies and he was far from the only one to get off to a flier.

Justin Thomas birdied the first three holes and five of the first seven, Rory McIlroy was three-under-par through five and Brooks Koepka stood on the 12th tee on six-under-par but nobody ran away from the field and a trio of the world's best are tied at the top after round one.

Here's the current leaderboard

Rory McIlroy -6 5.95/1

Daniel Berger -6 9.617/2

Abraham Ancer -6 11.010/1

Justin Thomas -5 8.27/1

Webb Simpson -5 13.012/1

Brooks Koepka -5 14.013/1

Collin Morikawa -4 13.012/1

Viktor Hovland -4 14.5

Tony Finau -4 20.019/1

Patrick Reed -4 30.029/1

Bryson DeChambeau -3 16.5

Tyrrell Hatton -3 50.049/1

Xander Schauffele -2 38.037/1

-1 and 65.064/1 bar

Both nines finish with tough holes at Albany. The par five ninth, which Rory double-bogeyed, was the second hardest hole on the course, and the 18th caused all sorts of carnage.

There wasn't a single birdie recorded at the final hole all day long, as many as seven players bogeyed the hole, Thomas, DeChambeau, and Sam Burns all doubled it and Harris English, who was the only man to shoot over-par for the day (+3), recorded a triple-bogey seven. And it wasn't even that windy by Bahaman standards!

Rory is the warm favourite now, and that's correct given he only played the five long holes in level par yesterday but it's worth bearing in mind that his record when getting off to a fast start isn't fantastic.

This is the 30th time Rory's led or co-led after the opening round in his pro career and he's only gone on to win five times so far.

He was beaten at the DP World Tour Championship last time out having led by a couple after the opening round and he's currently on a streak of 11 first round lead or co-leads without going on to win.

That run is going to come to and end sooner or later and I'm in no rush to take him on but I'm also happy to let him go unbacked.

This still looks wide open and it's tough to spot any early in-running value but Patrick Reed looks fractionally big at 30.0 29/1

.

The 2018 US Masters winner has course form figures reading 2-10-5-11-3 and he recovered brilliantly yesterday after a slow start, playing the last 12 holes in six-under-par to post a four-under-par 68.

The second round of the South African Open is underway and it's been a frustrating watch so far with last week's disappointing 140.0139/1 Find Me a 100 Winner pick at the Joburg Open, Neil Schietekat, kicking clear after tying the lead after round one.

The live coverage of the event starts on Sky at 10:00 UK time and I'll be back at the halfway stage with a more detailed look.

Hero World Challenge Pre-Event Selections:

Collin Morikawa @ 9.08/1

Matthew Fitzpatrick @ 30.029/1

In-Play Pick:

Patrick Reed @ 30.029/1

South African Open Pre-Event Selections:

Dean Burmester @ 12.5

Zander Lombard @ 38.037/1

