The Punter's In-Play Blog: Jump start for Joaquin

11:25 - February 18, 2022

The morning starters on day one of the Genesis Invitational shot an average of 0.6 strokes better than their afternoon counterparts but the disadvantage of a late start didn't stop world number 32, Joaquin Niemann, who opened the event with a sensational eight-under-par 63 to lead by three.

Here's the early leaderboard with prices to back at 11:15.

Joaquin Niemann -8 6.25/1

Scottie Scheffler -5 13.012/1

Jordan Spieth -5 16.5

Max Homa -5 22.021/1

Cameron Young -5 50.049/1

Justin Thomas -4 12.011/1

Cameron Smith -4 14.5

Collin Morikawa -4 15.014/1

-4 and 17.5 bar

As many as four first round leaders have gone on to win the Genesis Invitational in the last 13 years but they all lost the lead after rounds two or three before bouncing back to win and we haven't seen a wire-to-wire winner here this century.

We've seen four men lead by three after the opening round this century - Fred Couples (2003), Padraig Harrington (2007), Camilo Villegas (2016) and Matt Kuchar (2020) - and all four were beaten.

Couples finished third, Harrington seventh, Villegas 37th, and Kuchar second and last year's first round leader, Sam Burns, who led by two, eventually finished third but he came very close to winning wire-to-wire.

Burns extended his lead to five at halfway, he was still two strokes clear with a round to go and he was only beaten by one, having traded at a low of 1.4840/85 and the winner, Max Homa, who's in-contention again this time around, started nicely too.

Homa sat second after round one, he was tied for sixth after round two (trailing Burns by six) and he was sitting second with a round to go but it's perfectly possible to win from off the pace here.

Tony Finau, who was beaten in extra time 12 months ago, sat tied for 47th and seven adrift after round one, the 2020 winner, Adam Scott, sat 65th and eight back after the opening round and the 2012 and 2014 winners, Bill Haas and Bubba Watson, both sat outside the top-30 after round one.

What Niemann does when he tees off this morning (15:24 UK time) is going to be fascinating and he's highly likely to extend his lead. The opening hole is a par five and it's far and away the easiest hole on the course. It averaged just 4.16 yesterday and the vast majority of the field picked up at least a stroke there.

I've had a tiny play on Jason Kokrak at 42.041/1, who was on the shortlist before the event, but that's my only in-running involvement so far.

Trailing by four, Kokrak is one of six players tied for sixth and he's no bigger than 30/1 on the High Street.

Kokrak traded at odds-on here in 2016 when finishing second but he's learnt how to win since then, claiming three PGA Tour titles in the last 16 months.

I'll be back with another look at the halfway stage tomorrow.

Pre-Event Selections:

Rory McIlroy @ 26.025/1

Rory McIlroy - First Round Leader 28/1 (each-way with the Sportsbook)

Hideki Matsuyama 29.028/1

Viktor Hovland @ 30.029/1

In-Running Play:

Jason Kokrak @ 42.041/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Back 2 u Abraham Ancer @ 130.0129/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 2u Patrick Reed @ 140.0139/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 1 u Joel Dahmen @ 400.0399/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back ½ u Charles Schwartzel @ 1000.0

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter