The Punter's In-Play Blog: Burns off to a hot start

11:50 - February 19, 2021

After an eagle at his opening hole and three birdies to finish the round, Sam Burns leads the Genesis Invitational on seven-under-par with Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa two back in a tie for second.

Burns is still in search of his first PGA Tour win but if he were to go on and take the title this week, he'd be the fourth first round leader to do so here in 11 years. Aaron Baddeley (2011), James Hahn (2015) and J.B Holmes two years ago, all went on to win having led or sat tied for the lead after round one.

That's a healthy and quirky strike rate given Dustin Johnson is the only halfway leader to win since 2008 (Baddeley, Hahn and Holmes all fell back in round two before rallying) and it's perfectly possible to come from some way back at Riviera. The defending champ, Adam Scott, sat tied for 65th and eight off the lead after round one 12 months ago and in the last ten years both Bill Haas and Bubba Watson have won from outside the top-30 and at least four strokes back.

A number of well-fancied players look out of it after slow starts - most noticeably Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas, who putted deplorably. McIlroy trails by nine in a tie for 85th and Thomas has only three players below him on the leaderboard after his six-over-par 77! It's starting to look like being dropped by Ralph Lauren for uttering a homophobic profanity in Hawaii could be having a deeper effect on him than first thought.

After a pedestrian start to his opening round, world number one and pre-event favourite, Dustin Johnson, finished nicely with birdies at three of his last five holes and he sits tied for 12th, four off the lead, and still at the head of the market.

Although Thomas, and my other pre-event pick, Carlos Ortiz, were both very disappointing, all three Find Me a 100 Winner picks broke par on day one and I've also added Joaquin Niemann at 20.019/1.

The 22-year-old Chilean was an impressive winner of the Greenbrier Classic in 2019 so he knows how to get the job done and he's begun the year brightly with a second at both the Tournament of Champions and the Sony Open in Hawaii.

It's early days and it's obviously a wide-open event but given his decent start (sits tied fourth and three off the lead), I thought 20.019/1 was a fraction big.



Pre-Event Selections:

Justin Thomas @ 17.016/1

Carlos Ortiz @ 90.089/1

In-Play Pick:

Joaquin Niemann @ 20.019/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Back Kevin Na 2 u @ 140.0139/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back Russell Henley 2 u @ 140.0139/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back Charley Hoffman 1u @ 270.0269/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 12.011/1 & 10u @ 2.26/5

