August 12, 2022

Scotland's Ewen Ferguson was matched at a low of just 2.111/10 to win the ISPS Handa World Invitational this morning after he'd birdied the 17th at Massereene (his eighth hole of round two) to get to 10-under-par for the tournament.

He hit the buffers after that though, with back-to-back bogeys at the second and third before he battled back to post level-par.

We're all done and dusted with Massereene now though and having fired a nine-under-par 62 around the host course, Galgorm Castle, Ferguson will be happy to get back there over the weekend. Here's the 36-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 21:00.

Ewen Ferguson -9 3.7511/4

Borja Virto -8 14.5

Filippo Celli -7 21.020/1

Felix Palson -7 46.045/1

Connor Syme -6 8.415/2

Jordan Smith -5 8.07/1

Dale Whitnell -5 17.016/1

Renato Paratore -5 27.026/1

John Catlin -4 17.016/1

Richard Mansell -4 21.020/1

Richard Bland -4 30.029/1

John Murphy -4 60.059/1

Robin Petersson -4 100.099/1

-3 and 80.079/1 bar

Ferguson's closest pursuers are a trio of outsiders so he's perhaps understandably a short price but he's too short for my liking.

The last seven winners at Galgorm were all trailing at this stage and Ryan Fox is the only one of the seven to be within a stroke through 36 holes.

Sitting in a tie for third, the Italian amateur, Filippo Celli, is an interesting runner. He was the low amateur at St Andrews last month (finished T47) and looks to have a bright future but the dangers to the leader are likely to come from further back.

Connor Syme, who finished second in Wales last week, is a very obvious danger alone in fifth and the well-baked Englishman, Dale Whitnell, and the pre-event favourite, Jordan Smith, are alongside my Find Me a 100 Winner pick, Renato Paratore, who Matt Cooper also backed before the off, in a tie for sixth.

And just one shot further back is the course winner, John Catlin, who's one of five players tied for ninth and just five off the lead.

This looks a tough one to untangle at this stage and I'm happy to continue to sit on my hands and see where we are after round three.

August 12, 2022

Ewen Ferguson sets the pace at the ISPS Handa World Invitational after a sensational nine-uner-par around Galgorm Castle and with a lead of four, the 3.39/4 available may look generous this evening if he can back that up with a reasonable knock around Massereene this morning but I'm more than happy to wait and see what the day brings.

Over at the FedEx St Jude Championship, the law of sod has dictated that last week's Find Me a 100 Winner pick, JJ Spaun, who was matched at a high of a whopping 960.0959/1 before the off after his missed cut in the Wyndham Championship, should kick the event off nicely with an eight-under-par 62.

Spaun sits alongside Si Woo Kim, who with Sedgefield form aplenty, was a very popular pick last week.

Alone in third is the extremely promising Sahith Theegala, who's already traded at odds-on in two separate events this season - the Phoenix Open and the Travelers Championship - and in amongst the group trailing by two in a tie for fourth is Tony Finau, who's bidding to win his third event in-a-row.

As an indication of just how tight the first FedEx Cup playoff event is, Finau is the only player trading at a single-figure price this morning and this one looks like an event to be patient with too but I have had one small bet.

In a tie for eighth on -5 is one of last year's beaten playoff protagonists, Sam Burns, and he looks a fair price this morning at 15.014/1.

I've had a modest opening play on him but I'll take a more detailed look at both events once we reach the halfway stage.

ISPS Handa World Invitational Pre-Event Selection:

Guido Migliozzi @ 55.054/1

FedEx St Jude Invitational Pre-Event Selection:

Matt Fitzpatrick @ 26.025/1 (Enhanced Win Only - Sportsbook)

In-Play Pick:

Sam Burns @ 15.014/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Back 2u Renato Paratore @ 150.0149/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

1 U Kevin Kisner @ 350.0349/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 1 u Matt Kuchar @ 460.0459/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

