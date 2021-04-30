To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

The Punter's In-Play Blog: Leader looks opposable in Tenerife

Golfer Nicolai von Dellingshausen
Nicolai von Dellingshausen - the halfway leader in Tenerife

Germany's Nicolai von Dellingshausen has hit the front in Tenerife but who does our man fancy at the halfway stage?

“Given this is another low-scoring birdie-fest, I’ve been concentrating hard on the leaders but I’ve been going round and round in circles.”

22:20 - April 30, 2021

We've reached the halfway stage of the Tenerife Open and Germany's Nicolai von Dellingshausen leads by three. Here's the 36-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 22:10.

Nicolai von Dellingshausen -16 4.3100/30
Pep Angles -13 8.88/1
Kalle Samooja -12 13.012/1
Scott Jamieson -12 17.016/1
Scott Hend -12 20.019/1
Eduard Rousaud -12 40.039/1
Dean Burmester -11 15.014/1
Thorbjorn Olesen -11 15.014/1
Sean Crocker -11 18.017/1
Yikeun Chang -11 80.079/1
-10 and 22.021/1 bar

Given this is another low-scoring birdie-fest, I've been concentrating hard on the leaders but I've been going round and round in circles.

When the scoring is good it's very hard to make up ground on the leaders as someone up there will keep going low but this a leaderboard devoid of recent winning experience and I really don't like the leaders chances.

With a three-stroke lead, von Dellingshausen is a fair price at first glance given three-stroke 36-hole leaders on the European Tour since 1996 have a 42% strike-rate but I'm far from convinced.

The 28-year-old German has won from the front on the Pro Golf Tour but he's struggled on the Challenge and European Tours when in contention.

He sat second at the halfway stage of the Slovakia Challenge in 2019 but finished 10th and he led the Rolex Trophy after 36 holes later that year but shot 74 in round three to fall to 10th before rallying to finish seventh. And he's twice been in contention on the European Tour previously without impressing.

He was tied for lead with a round to go at the Austrian Open last year but finished 15th! And he fell from eighth and four strokes back through 54 holes in that event last time out but finished 24th after a 74 in round four.

If von Dellingshausen struggles tomorrow, it's going to blow the event wide open and it's a tough one to call. There are plenty of players in-the-mix that are three, four and five strokes adrift but there are big question marks against them all.

Pep Angles, who sits alone on second, is the only one amongst the top-ten that I was tempted by but after much deliberation, I've decided to play the last two winners on the European Tour - John Catlin, who trails by five, and last week's winner, Garrick Higgo, who's six adrift.

With rounds of 69 and 70 in the trickier afternoon conditions today, both need to bounce back tomorrow but they clearly know how to get the job done and that can't be said about many of the players above them.

10:40 - April 30, 2021

The second round of the Tenerife Open is well underway and having theorised in the preview that the players that figured last week in Gran Canaria were highly likely to contend again this week, it's frustrating to see the halfway leader of the Gran Canaria Open, Thorbjorn Olesen, who eventually finished tied for fifth, leading after the first round.

Last week's winner, Garrick Higgo, is also on the premises but the three players I backed before the off, that finished second, third and tied fifth, have all gone AWOL. Sod's law strikes again.

I'll be back with a detailed look of that event at halfway either this evening or first thing tomorrow and but for a small sanity saving wager on Patton Kizzire, and a tiny bet on Zach Johnson, I'm going to leave the Valspar Championship alone for now too.

Keegan Bradley leads on -7 and he's two clear of a group of five that includes the aforementioned Kizzire, who I did consider carefully before the off.

As highlighted in the preview, winners of the Sony Open fare really well at Copperhead but the 2018 Sony champ, Kizzire, was so awful last time out, when I put him up in the Find Me a 100 Winner column at the RBC Heritage, that I left him out this week, despite him being available to back at between 250.0249/1 and 300.0299/1.

I've scrambled onboard Kizzire for a few pounds this morning, mainly for sanity reasons, as this isn't a tournament that's easy to predict at this stage.

If Bradley were to kick on and get the job done he'd be just the second first round leader to win or to reach a playoff since the inaugural edition of the event in 2000. Since the tournaments inception, 25 players have either won or contested a playoff and the 2002 winner, KJ Choi, is the only one of the 25 that led after round one.

The 2019 winner, Paul Casey, sat tied for 29th and four off the lead and that was quite close to the front compared to some. A number of players have been beaten in extra time having trailed by six, seven, and eight strokes after the opening round, the 2018 winner, Adam Hadwin, trailed by six after the opening day, Kevin Streelman won the 2013 edition having sat tied 70th and eight off the lead and the 2007 champ, Mark Calcavecchia sat tied for 112th and ten back after round one!

In addition to a small bet on Kizzire, I've also had a tiny wager on Zach Johnson, who I've always felt was made for this event. The two tournaments that correlate nicely are the Sony and the John Deere Classic and Zach's won them both. He looks a fair price this morning at 95.094/1 given he sits tied for 14th on -3.

Tenerife Open Pre-Event Selections:
Max Kieffer @ 36.035/1
Connor Syme @ 60.059/1
Jeff Winther @ 70.069/1

Valspar Championship Pre-Event Selections:
Kevin Na @ 75.074/1

In-Play Picks:
Patton Kizzire @ 48.047/1
Zach Johnson @ 95.094/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:
Tenerife Open
Back 1 ½ Alejandro Del Rey @ 180.0179/1
Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4
Back 3 pts Alejandro Del Rey @ 6/1 Top-20 Finish (Sportsbook)

Valspar Championship
Back 1 ½ Keith Mitchell @ 150.0149/1
Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4
Back Peter Uihlein 1 u @ 190.0189/1
Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter

Valspar Championship 2021: Valspar Championship 2021 (Winner)

Show Hide

Friday 30 April, 11.55am

Market rules

Back Lay
Sam Burns
Keegan Bradley
Jason Kokrak
Sungjae Im
Max Homa
Kevin Na
Charley Hoffman
Lucas Glover
Joaquin Niemann
Charl Schwartzel
Zach Johnson
Abraham Ancer
Viktor Hovland
Dustin Johnson
Tom Lewis
Cameron Tringale
Bubba Watson
Justin Thomas
Corey Conners
Hank Lebioda
Scott Stallings
Pat Perez
Paul Casey
Branden Grace
Kevin Kisner
Alex Noren
Chris Kirk
Troy Merritt
Emiliano Grillo
Louis Oosthuizen
Brandt Snedeker
Henrik Norlander
Danny Lee
Rory Sabbatini
Nick Taylor
Scottie Scheffler
Wesley Bryan
Vincent Whaley
Charles Howell III
Henrik Stenson
Keith Mitchell
Kramer Hickok
Kyoung-Hoon Lee
Matthew NeSmith
Patrick Rodgers
Kyle Stanley
Vaughn Taylor
Sung Kang
J.B. Holmes
Doug Ghim
Russell Knox
Michael Gligic
Jhonattan Vegas
Beau Hossler
Luke Donald
Chase Seiffert
Sam Horsfield
Ryan Palmer
Phil Mickelson
Scott Brown
Michael Visacki
Bo Van Pelt
Cameron Davis
Ian Poulter
Tyler Duncan
Chase Koepka
Camilo Villegas
Adam Hadwin
Ryan Moore
Lanto Griffin
Andrew Putnam
Peter Malnati
Cameron Percy
Patrick Reed
Jason Dufner
Byeong Hun An
Robby Shelton
Kevin Streelman
Brian Stuard
Joseph Bramlett
Austin Cook
Doc Redman
Martin Laird
Denny Mccarthy
Ted Potter Jr.
Patton Kizzire
Wyndham Clark
J.J. Spaun
J.T. Poston
Danny Willett
Tom Hoge
Peter Uihlein
Luke List
Bronson Burgoon
Adam Long
Talor Gooch
Justin Rose
Hunter Mahan
Sean O'Hair
Sam Ryder
Rasmus Hojgaard
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Erik Van Rooyen
Jimmy Walker
Scott Piercy
William McGirt
James Hahn
Gary Woodland
Graeme McDowell
Jim Herman
Jamie Lovemark
Russell Henley
Chez Reavie
K.J. Choi
Jonas Blixt
David Hearn
Satoshi Kodaira
Nick Watney
John Huh
Richy Werenski
Hudson Swafford
Chesson Hadley
Aaron Baddeley
Ryan Armour
Michael Kim
Andrew Landry
Mark Hubbard
Rob Oppenheim
Kelly Kraft
Kevin Tway
Adam Schenk
Rafael Campos
Scott Harrington
Brandon Hagy
Martin Trainer
Roger Sloan
Brian Gay
Grayson Murray
D.A. Points
D.J. Trahan
Bo Hoag
John Augenstein
Kevin Stadler
Kris Ventura
Mackenzie Hughes
Rod Perry
Xinjun Zhang
Ryan Brehm
Sebastian Cappelen
Tim Wilkinson
Brad Adamonis
Daniel Chopra
Jordan Hahn
Nelson Ledesma
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Rhein Gibson
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More The Punter

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles